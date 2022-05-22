Just eight managers have won the Champions League after doing so as a player, with Sonia Bompastor the most recent – and the only woman – to achieve the feat.

She led Lyon to victory in the women's tournament last year, beating Barcelona 3-1 in a thrilling Champions League Final.

Who are the remaining seven? GiveMeSport runs through every manager to win the Champions League after achieving European glory as a player.

Sonia Bompastor

The 42-year-old Bompastor won the Women’s Champions League in 2011 and 2012 while playing for Lyon.

Ten years later, the French midfielder returned to earn another Champions League title, this time as manager of her former club. Lyon stunned Barcelona with a 3-1 victory, regaining their status as the best team in Europe.

TURIN, ITALY - MAY 21: Sonia Bompastor, Head Coach of Olympique Lyonnais celebrates with the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy following victory in the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus Stadium on May 21, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Miguel Muñoz

Muñoz played as a midfielder for Real Madrid from 1948 to 1958, triumphing in the Champions League, then known as the European Cup, an impressive three times.

The Spaniard then continued his success with the club as manager, leading Real Madrid to European glory in 1960 and 1966. Muñoz was the first to win the Champions League both as a player and manager.

Giovanni Trapattoni

Trapattoni spent the majority of his career with AC Milan, winning the European Cup in 1963 and 1969.

He then became one of the most celebrated managers in history, and the most successful club coach in Italian football. Trapattoni won the European Cup with AC Milan in 1963 and 1969, before doing so again with Juventus in 1985.

Johan Cruyff

Cruyff is considered one of the greatest players to grace the pitch, evidenced by the three times he received the Ballon d'Or.

During his illustrious career, the Dutch forward won the European Cup with Ajax in 1971, 1972 and 1973.

After retiring from football at the age of 30, Cruyff became a manager and helped Barcelona to a European Cup title in 1992.

Ancelotti won the European Cup twice as a player, triumphing with AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.

After the competition became the Champions League, Ancelotti won it a record four times as a manager. The Italian was victorious twice with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007, before winning the tournament again with Real Madrid in 2014 and 2022. His side defeated Liverpool 1-0 to win last year's final.

Frank Rijkaard

Rijkaard started and ended his playing career with Ajax, but won the European Cup in 1989 and 1990 alongside Ancelotti during a short stint with AC Milan. After returning to Ajax in 1993, Rijkaard claimed his third European title in 1995.

The Dutch defender then became a manager and won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.

Guardiola played under Cruyff as Barcelona won the European Cup in 1992. He became manager of the club himself in 2008, winning the Champions League in 2009 and 2011.

The Spanish icon is yet to win the tournament again, but could well end his barren run this season. Guardiola's Manchester City side will take on Inter Milan in this year's final on June 10th.

Zidane scored in the Champions League Final in 2002 to earn his first European title with Real Madrid. He then coached his former side to three successive victories from 2016 to 2018.