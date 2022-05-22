On this day in 2022, Mario Balotelli scored one of the most outrageously good goals you're ever likely to see.

There's no denying Balotelli is one of the most entertaining footballers of the modern era.

Once touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner and a man who fancied his chances of reaching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's level, Balotelli has never been anything short of blockbuster entertainment.

Sadly, Balotelli never reached the heights once expected of him with his career fizzling out across spells with Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool, but it's fair to say that it's been an entertaining journey nonetheless.

Balotelli's outrageous rabona goal

Despite not living up to his hype, the Italian is still no stranger to a wonder goal.

While playing for Adana Demirspor against Goztepe, Balotelli decided that he was going to shift into full showboating mode by scoring from a combination of step-overs and a rabona.

Marauding into the penalty area with enough step-overs to remind you of someone spamming the same button over and over again on FIFA Street, the 31-year-old then proceeded to take aim at goal.

What happened next? Well, instead of taking a conventional shot with his left foot, Balotelli found the far bottom corner with an outrageous rabona finish that you can enjoy in all its glory down below:

VIDEO: Balotelli's outrageous Rabona goal

Is that the most Balotelli goal of all time? More than likely.

Balotelli's hilarious history

From fireworks in bathrooms to 'Why Always Me?' at Old Trafford and everything in between, Balotelli certainly made up for what he lacked in discipline with pure drama.

And the eccentricity that made the Italian such a popular character away from the pitch would also bleed into his performances on the pitch from time to time.

Besides, you only have to look at the day that Balotelli was hooked from a Manchester City pre-season clash with LA Galaxy for attempting a back-heel shot on the swivel to see the point.

Things might not have worked out for Balotelli as so many of us might have imagined, but it couldn't be any clearer that the one thing he hasn't lost over the years is his love for football.

Who does Balotelli play for now?

Having left Turkey last year, Balotelli signed a two-year contract for Swiss Super League club Sion in August 2022.

So far, he's scored six goals in 19 games for the club.

And given he's still just 32 years old, Balotelli's career is far from finished just yet.