The first Creator Clash event was a huge success for YouTube star iDubbbz, but what do we currently know about Creator Clash 2?

Influencer boxing events have become a major box office attraction over the past few years, with the likes of Jake Paul, Logan Paul and KSI earning huge receipts for their pugilistic ventures.

The original Creator Clash event took place back in May 2022, and fans will have to wait just under a year to see some of the big names from YouTube/Influencer culture clash in the pugilistic endeavour!

Here is everything you need to know about Creator Clash 2, including information from iDubbbz and the potential of MMA being included.

Creator Clash 2 will take place on Saturday April 15th, 2023, in Tampa, Florida, at the Amalie Arena.

Who is fighting at Creator Clash 2?

Creator Clash is a boxing event featuring the most unlikely group of creators going toe-to-toe for charity, with all net profits from the event going to the American Heart Association, as well as other charities to be announced in the coming weeks.

Image Copyright: The Creator Clash

The following bouts have officially been announced for the fight card:

Main event: Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha vs Alex Wassabi

Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha vs Alex Wassabi Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time) vs Former WWE Star John Hennigan

Fitz (GoodGuyFitz) vs Ididathing

Froggy Fresh vs Chris Ray Gun

Marisha Ray (Critical Role) vs Haley Sharpe (YodelingHaley)

Myth (Myth_YT) vs Hundar (MuscleParty)

Arin Hanson (GameGrumps) vs Jarvis Johnson

Alanah Pearce (Charalanahzard) vs RIPMika

CrankGameplays vs Leonhart

Nathan Barnatt (Dad) vs AB Ayad (Starkilla/The H3 Podcast)

Jaelaray vs Abelina Sabrina

Jack Manifold (JackManifoldTV) vs Dakota Olave

Tickets

Tickets for the event are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, with the building reportedly being able to hold around 20,000 fans.

As of writing (Friday, February 3rd 2023), the cheapest available tickets to purchase would set you back $30.00 each plus fees. This would see you seated in the 300+ section, which as you would expect, is as far away from the ring as you can get without being outside the building!

The most expensive tickets that are still available (as of 3rd February) come to $250 each plus fees. Although these tickets will not see you seated quite at ringside, you'll be in floor seating from about the ninth row back and hopefully still get a decent view of all of the action!

If you're looking at potentially going to the event, then it's worth buying your tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment!

