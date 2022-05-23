When you are Floyd Mayweather, you are allowed to do just about anything.

Having promised to not return to the ring, 'Money' Mayweather has fought in a series of exhibitions including Logan Paul, Deji and against ex-sparring partner Don Moore in Abu Dhabi last May.

This weekend he will make his latest appearance in the boxing ring against John Gotti III in the US as he continues his money-spinning fight series around the globe again.

Floyd Mayweather's mid-round request

While the eight-round affair ended with no winner, The former 50-0 professional fighter dominated it for the most part, showing his entertaining side with a variation of gags to involve the small crowd.

However, he would have likely won the fight if his mid-round request had been adopted by the official, but it showed the trademark audacity of the boxing legend.

No, it wasn’t your average request. It was a case of him asking for the length of the round to be extended, as per The Mirror.

Yes, he really did that in the middle of the fight, and it’s safe to say, it has to be added to the list of his many iconic moments.

Let’s all also wait for Mike Tyson’s take on it because he will surely have some very iconic words, too.

That apart, though, Mayweather has promised his fans in Abu Dhabi another spectacle.

He even made his exhibition worth the weight in gold, after producing comical moments dancing with the ring girls before even having a chat with the commentary team.

"I would like to thank everybody in the UAE, the media, and everybody who covered this fight," Mayweather said after the fight.

"Don Moore is still undefeated, we are both still undefeated. I will bring another fight back to the UAE this year. It's a secret. I don't want to let the cat out the bag right now but we have an opponent, and I choose the UAE.”

Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition

It will likely be no different this weekend against Gotti III as he will look to bring the crowd into play once again.

Mayweather previously fought Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers in his last boxing 'showcase', but the crowd hardly showed at a quarter-full O2 arena in London.

However, it will not deter the boxing legend who still remains a skillful competitor despite his age, and is able to make money without any risk.

He even claimed he earns around $300 million a month in the current climate given his investment portfolio and continuation of his boxing career.