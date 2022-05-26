Quick Links
FIFA 23 is in full flow, with gamers already having Team of the Year cards and we will be revealing all the latest information about the ratings in the game and on Ultimate Team.
Ratings are crucial in FIFA, especially in the highly-popular game mode Ultimate Team as the rating will dictate how much a player card costs.
Another reason the gaming community need to keep an eye on ratings is due to the fact that they want their favourite players to have high ratings in order to play with them a lot in the game.
With so much to unlock and complete in FIFA 23, it is very exciting and no doubt players want to have the best squads, so lets look at some of the highest rated players.
Here is everything we know so far about the FIFA 23 Player Ratings:
Who is the highest-rated player in FIFA 23?
The highest-rated player across all game modes in FIFA 23 is Prime Icon Pele. The Brazilian attacker is rated 98 in popular game mode Ultimate Team and will be available in FUT.
FIFA 23 Best Ultimate Team Player Ratings
Here are the top 10 Highest Ultimate Team Rated players right now:
10: TOTY Virgil Van Dijk - 96 Rated
9: TOTY Thibaut Courtois - 96 Rated
8: World Cup Icon Pele - 96 Rated
7: Prime Icon Zinedine Zidane - 96 Rated
6: Prime Iccon Ronaldo - 96 Rated
5: TOTY Kevin De Bruyne - 97 Rated
4: TOTY Kylian Mbappe - 97 Rated
3: TOTY Karim Benzema - 97 Rated
2: TOTY Lionel Messi - 98 Rated
1: Prime Icon Pele - 98 Rated
Throughout the course of the rest of FIFA 23, we will see even more In-Form/Team of the Week cards, as well as cards around promos like Team of the Season and a lot more!
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Ratings
- Lionel Messi: Paris Saint-Germain - OVR 98
- Kylian Mbappé: Paris Saint-Germain - OVR 97
- Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City - OVR 97
- Karim Benzema: Real Madrid - OVR 97
- Thibaut Courtois: Real Madrid - OVR 96
- Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool - OVR 96
- Luka Modrić: Real Madrid - OVR 96
- Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund - OVR 95
- Theo Hernandez: AC Milan - OVR 94
- Eder Militao: Real Madrid - OVR 94
- Achraf Hakimi: PSG - OVR 94
FIFA 23 Marvel Heroes Ratings
Here are all the confirmed ratings for all the new Heroes featuring in FIFA 23.
- Rudi Völler: 91
- Diego Forlán: 91
- Lúcio: 90
- Jean-Pierre Papin: 90
- Yaya Touré: 89
- Jay-Jay Okocha: 89
- Javier Mascherano: 89
- Rafael Márquez: 89
- Tomas Brolin: 89
- Ricardo Carvalho: 89
- Claudio Marchisio: 88
- Dirk Kuyt: 88
- Landon Donovan: 88
- Hidetoshi Nakata: 88
- Harry Kewell: 88
- Ebi Smolarek: 88
- Saeed Al-Owairan: 88
- Joan Capdevila: 88
- Park Ji-sung: 87
- Sidney Govou: 87
- Peter Crouch: 86
FIFA 23 Top 25 Serie A Ratings
Here are the top 25 best Serie A players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.
25. Stefan de Vrij: 84 rated
24. Domenico Berardi: 84 rated
23. Rafael Leao: 84 rated
22. Leonardo Bonucci: 84 rated
21. Allesandro Bastoni: 84 rated
20. Fikayo Tomori: 84 rated
19. Hakan Calhanoglu: 84 rated
18. Angel Di Maria: 84 rated
17. Federico Chiesa: 84 rated
16. Lorenzo Pellegrini: 84 rated
15. Sandro Tonali: 84 rated
14. Dusan Vlahovic: 84 rated
13. Filip Kostic: 84 rated
12. Paul Pogba: 85 rated
11. Theo Hernandez: 85 rated
10. Wojciech Szscezny: 86 rated
9. Milan Skriniar: 86 rated
8. Marcelo Brozovic: 86 rated
7. Nicolo Barella: 86 rated
6. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 86 rated
5. Romelu Lukaku: 86 rated
4. Ciro Immobile: 86 rated
3. Paulo Dybala: 86 rated
2. Lautaro Martinez: 86 rated
1. Mike Maignan: 87 rated
FIFA 23 Top 25 Ligue 1 Ratings
Here are the top 25 best Ligue 1 players in FIFA 23 outside of Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.
25. Jonathan David: 79 rated
24. Jose Fonte: 80 rated
23. Matteo Guendouzi: 80 rated
22. Martin Terrier: 81 rated
21. Alexandre Lacazette: 81 rated
20. Gaetan Laborde: 81 rated
19. Seko Fofana: 81 rated
18. Benjamin Bourigeaud: 81 rated
17. Dmitri Payet: 82 rated
16. Anthony Lopes: 82 rated
15. Kevin Volland: 82 rated
14. Fabian: 83 rated
13. Carlos Soler: 83 rated
12. Kasper Schmeichel: 83 rated
11. Presnel Kimpembe: 83 rated
10. Sergio Ramos: 84 rated
9. Achraf Hakimi: 84 rated
8. Wissam Ben Yedder: 84 rated
7. Marco Verratti: 87 rated
6. Keylor Navas: 88 rated
5. Gianluigi Donnarumma: 88 rated
4. Marquinhos: 88 rated
3. Neymar: 89 rated
2. Lionel Messi: 91 rated
1. Kylian Mbappe: 91 rated
FIFA 23 Top 23 Premier League Ratings
Here are the top 25 best Premier League players in FIFA 23 outside of Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.
23. Aymeric Laporte CB 86
22. Edouard Mendy GK 86
21. David De Gea GK 87
20. Hugo Lloris GK 87
19. Trent Alexander-Arnold RB 87
18. Kalidou Koulibaly CB 87
17. Andrew Robertson LB 87
16. Rodri CDM 87
15. Fabinho CDM 87
14. Bernardo Silva CAM 88
13. Ruben Dias CB 88
12. Joao Cancelo LB 88
11. Erling Haaland ST 88
10. N’Golo Kante CDM 89
9. Ederson GK 89
8. Harry Kane ST 89
7. Alisson GK 89
6. Casemiro CDM 89
5. Heung-min Son LW 89
4. Cristiano Ronaldo ST 90
3. Virgil van Dijk CB 90
2. Mohamed Salah RW 90
1. Kevin De Bruyne CM 91
FIFA 23 La Liga Top 23 Ratings
Here are the top 25 best La Liga players in FIFA 23 outside of Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.
- Karim Benzema: 91
- Robert Lewandowski: 91
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Jan Oblak: 89
- Toni Kroos: 88
- Luka Modrić: 88
- Marc-André ter Stegen: 88
- Antonio Rüdiger: 87
- Frenkie de Jong: 87
- Vinícius Jr: 86
- Parejo: 86
- David Alaba: 86
- Gerard Moreno: 85
- Iago Aspas: 85
- Pedri: 85
- Jordi Alba: 85
- Memphis Depay: 85
- Nabil Fekir: 85
- Sergio Busquets: 85
- Yannick Carrasco: 85
- Marcos Acuña: 85
- João Félix: 84
- Jules Koundé: 84
- Oyarzabal: 84
- Federico Valverde: 84
Best Bundesliga Ratings in FIFA 23
Here are the top 23 best Bundesliga players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.
23. Konrad Laimer – 83 rated
22. Moussa Diaby – 84 rated
21. Leroy Sane – 84 rated
20. Koeen Casteels – 84 rated
19. Mats Hummels – 84 rated
18. Alphonso Davies – 84 rated
17. Lucas Hernandez – 84 rated
16. Jude Bellingham – 84 rated
15. Peter Gulacsi – 85 rated
14. Matthijs de Ligt – 85 rated
13. Serge Gnabry – 85 rated
12. Niklas Sule – 85 rated
11. Marco Reus – 85 rated
10. Patrick Schick – 85 rated
9. Yann Sommer: 85 rated
8. Kingsley Coman – 86 rated
7. Kevin Trapp – 86 rated
6. Christopher Nkunku – 86 rated
5. Leon Goretzka: 87 rated
4. Thomas Muller – 87 Rated
3. Joshua Kimmich – 89 Rated
2. Sadio Mane – 89 Rated
1. Manuel Neuer – 90 rated
Best U21 Player Ratings in FIFA 23
Here are the top 25 best U21 players in FIFA 23 outside of Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.
25. Enzo Fernández: 78 rated
24. Charles De Ketelaere: 78 rated
23. Gabriel Martinelli: 78 rated
22. Piero Hincapié: 78 rated
21. Dominik Szoboszlai: 79 rated
20. Wesley Fofana: 79 rated
19. Orkun Kökçü: 79 rated
18. Ryan Gravenberch: 79 rated
17. Gonçalo Inácio: 79 rated
16. Eduardo Camavinga: 79 rated
15. Yeremy Pino: 79 rated
14. Ansu Fati: 79 rated
13. Gavi: 79 rated
12. Jeremie Frimpong: 80 rated
11. William Saliba: 80 rated
10. Jurriën Timber: 80 rated
9. Nuno Mendes: 80 rated
8. Rodrygo: 81 rated
7. Joško Gvardiol: 81 rated
6. Jamal Musiala: 81 rated
5. Bukayo Saka: 82 rated
4. Florian Wirtz: 82 rated
3. Alphonso Davies: 84 rated
2. Jude Bellingham: 84 rated
1. Pedri: 85 rated
Is FIFA 23 going to be the last FIFA?
This will be the last game of the EA Sports FIFA franchise, and this is due to developers EA Sports parting ways with FIFA and producing their own football game; however, this doesn't mean FIFA will end as they will still be able to create more games in the popular franchise.
