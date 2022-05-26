Here we'll have everything to do with ratings in FIFA 23, including FUT Heroes ratings, ambassador ratings, all league ratings predictions and much more.

FIFA 23 is in full flow, with gamers already having Team of the Year cards and we will be revealing all the latest information about the ratings in the game and on Ultimate Team.

Ratings are crucial in FIFA, especially in the highly-popular game mode Ultimate Team as the rating will dictate how much a player card costs.

Another reason the gaming community need to keep an eye on ratings is due to the fact that they want their favourite players to have high ratings in order to play with them a lot in the game.

With so much to unlock and complete in FIFA 23, it is very exciting and no doubt players want to have the best squads, so lets look at some of the highest rated players.

Here is everything we know so far about the FIFA 23 Player Ratings:

Who is the highest-rated player in FIFA 23?

The highest-rated player across all game modes in FIFA 23 is Prime Icon Pele. The Brazilian attacker is rated 98 in popular game mode Ultimate Team and will be available in FUT.

FIFA 23 Best Ultimate Team Player Ratings

Here are the top 10 Highest Ultimate Team Rated players right now:

10: TOTY Virgil Van Dijk - 96 Rated

9: TOTY Thibaut Courtois - 96 Rated

8: World Cup Icon Pele - 96 Rated

7: Prime Icon Zinedine Zidane - 96 Rated

6: Prime Iccon Ronaldo - 96 Rated

5: TOTY Kevin De Bruyne - 97 Rated

4: TOTY Kylian Mbappe - 97 Rated

3: TOTY Karim Benzema - 97 Rated

2: TOTY Lionel Messi - 98 Rated

1: Prime Icon Pele - 98 Rated

Throughout the course of the rest of FIFA 23, we will see even more In-Form/Team of the Week cards, as well as cards around promos like Team of the Season and a lot more!

FIFA 23 Team of the Year Ratings

Lionel Messi: Paris Saint-Germain - OVR 98

OVR 98 Kylian Mbappé: Paris Saint-Germain - OVR 97

OVR 97 Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City - OVR 97

OVR 97 Karim Benzema: Real Madrid - OVR 97

OVR 97 Thibaut Courtois: Real Madrid - OVR 96

OVR 96 Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool - OVR 96

OVR 96 Luka Modrić: Real Madrid - OVR 96

OVR 96 Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund - OVR 95

OVR 95 Theo Hernandez: AC Milan - OVR 94

OVR 94 Eder Militao: Real Madrid - OVR 94

OVR 94 Achraf Hakimi: PSG - OVR 94

FIFA 23 Marvel Heroes Ratings

Here are all the confirmed ratings for all the new Heroes featuring in FIFA 23.

Rudi Völler: 91

Diego Forlán: 91

Lúcio: 90

Jean-Pierre Papin: 90

Yaya Touré: 89

Jay-Jay Okocha: 89

Javier Mascherano: 89

Rafael Márquez: 89

Tomas Brolin: 89

Ricardo Carvalho: 89

Claudio Marchisio: 88

Dirk Kuyt: 88

Landon Donovan: 88

Hidetoshi Nakata: 88

Harry Kewell: 88

Ebi Smolarek: 88

Saeed Al-Owairan: 88

Joan Capdevila: 88

Park Ji-sung: 87

Sidney Govou: 87

Peter Crouch: 86

FIFA 23 Top 25 Serie A Ratings

Here are the top 25 best Serie A players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.

25. Stefan de Vrij: 84 rated

24. Domenico Berardi: 84 rated

23. Rafael Leao: 84 rated

22. Leonardo Bonucci: 84 rated

21. Allesandro Bastoni: 84 rated

20. Fikayo Tomori: 84 rated

19. Hakan Calhanoglu: 84 rated

18. Angel Di Maria: 84 rated

17. Federico Chiesa: 84 rated

16. Lorenzo Pellegrini: 84 rated

15. Sandro Tonali: 84 rated

14. Dusan Vlahovic: 84 rated

13. Filip Kostic: 84 rated

12. Paul Pogba: 85 rated

11. Theo Hernandez: 85 rated

10. Wojciech Szscezny: 86 rated

9. Milan Skriniar: 86 rated

8. Marcelo Brozovic: 86 rated

7. Nicolo Barella: 86 rated

6. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 86 rated

5. Romelu Lukaku: 86 rated

4. Ciro Immobile: 86 rated

3. Paulo Dybala: 86 rated

2. Lautaro Martinez: 86 rated

1. Mike Maignan: 87 rated

FIFA 23 Top 25 Ligue 1 Ratings

Here are the top 25 best Ligue 1 players in FIFA 23 outside of Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.

25. Jonathan David: 79 rated

24. Jose Fonte: 80 rated

23. Matteo Guendouzi: 80 rated

22. Martin Terrier: 81 rated

21. Alexandre Lacazette: 81 rated

20. Gaetan Laborde: 81 rated

19. Seko Fofana: 81 rated

18. Benjamin Bourigeaud: 81 rated

17. Dmitri Payet: 82 rated

16. Anthony Lopes: 82 rated

15. Kevin Volland: 82 rated

14. Fabian: 83 rated

13. Carlos Soler: 83 rated

12. Kasper Schmeichel: 83 rated

11. Presnel Kimpembe: 83 rated

10. Sergio Ramos: 84 rated

9. Achraf Hakimi: 84 rated

8. Wissam Ben Yedder: 84 rated

7. Marco Verratti: 87 rated

6. Keylor Navas: 88 rated

5. Gianluigi Donnarumma: 88 rated

4. Marquinhos: 88 rated

3. Neymar: 89 rated

2. Lionel Messi: 91 rated

1. Kylian Mbappe: 91 rated

FIFA 23 Top 23 Premier League Ratings

Here are the top 25 best Premier League players in FIFA 23 outside of Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 27, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

23. Aymeric Laporte CB 86

22. Edouard Mendy GK 86

21. David De Gea GK 87

20. Hugo Lloris GK 87

19. Trent Alexander-Arnold RB 87

18. Kalidou Koulibaly CB 87

17. Andrew Robertson LB 87

16. Rodri CDM 87

15. Fabinho CDM 87

14. Bernardo Silva CAM 88

13. Ruben Dias CB 88

12. Joao Cancelo LB 88

11. Erling Haaland ST 88

10. N’Golo Kante CDM 89

9. Ederson GK 89

8. Harry Kane ST 89

7. Alisson GK 89

6. Casemiro CDM 89

5. Heung-min Son LW 89

4. Cristiano Ronaldo ST 90

3. Virgil van Dijk CB 90

2. Mohamed Salah RW 90

1. Kevin De Bruyne CM 91

FIFA 23 La Liga Top 23 Ratings

Here are the top 25 best La Liga players in FIFA 23 outside of Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.

Karim Benzema : 91

: 91 Robert Lewandowski : 91

: 91 Thibaut Courtois : 90

: 90 Jan Oblak : 89

: 89 Toni Kroos : 88

: 88 Luka Modrić : 88

: 88 Marc-André ter Stegen : 88

: 88 Antonio Rüdiger : 87

: 87 Frenkie de Jong : 87

: 87 Vinícius Jr : 86

: 86 Parejo : 86

: 86 David Alaba : 86

: 86 Gerard Moreno : 85

: 85 Iago Aspas : 85

: 85 Pedri : 85

: 85 Jordi Alba : 85

: 85 Memphis Depay: 85

85 Nabil Fekir : 85

: 85 Sergio Busquets : 85

: 85 Yannick Carrasco : 85

: 85 Marcos Acuña : 85

: 85 João Félix : 84

: 84 Jules Koundé : 84

: 84 Oyarzabal : 84

: 84 Federico Valverde: 84

Best Bundesliga Ratings in FIFA 23

Here are the top 23 best Bundesliga players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.

23. Konrad Laimer – 83 rated

22. Moussa Diaby – 84 rated

21. Leroy Sane – 84 rated

20. Koeen Casteels – 84 rated

19. Mats Hummels – 84 rated

18. Alphonso Davies – 84 rated

17. Lucas Hernandez – 84 rated

16. Jude Bellingham – 84 rated

15. Peter Gulacsi – 85 rated

14. Matthijs de Ligt – 85 rated

13. Serge Gnabry – 85 rated

12. Niklas Sule – 85 rated

11. Marco Reus – 85 rated

10. Patrick Schick – 85 rated

9. Yann Sommer: 85 rated

8. Kingsley Coman – 86 rated

7. Kevin Trapp – 86 rated

6. Christopher Nkunku – 86 rated

5. Leon Goretzka: 87 rated

4. Thomas Muller – 87 Rated

3. Joshua Kimmich – 89 Rated

2. Sadio Mane – 89 Rated

1. Manuel Neuer – 90 rated

Best U21 Player Ratings in FIFA 23

Here are the top 25 best U21 players in FIFA 23 outside of Ultimate Team, revealed to us via EA’s official FIFA 23 ratings page.

25. Enzo Fernández: 78 rated

24. Charles De Ketelaere: 78 rated

23. Gabriel Martinelli: 78 rated

22. Piero Hincapié: 78 rated

21. Dominik Szoboszlai: 79 rated

20. Wesley Fofana: 79 rated

19. Orkun Kökçü: 79 rated

18. Ryan Gravenberch: 79 rated

17. Gonçalo Inácio: 79 rated

16. Eduardo Camavinga: 79 rated

15. Yeremy Pino: 79 rated

14. Ansu Fati: 79 rated

13. Gavi: 79 rated

12. Jeremie Frimpong: 80 rated

11. William Saliba: 80 rated

10. Jurriën Timber: 80 rated

9. Nuno Mendes: 80 rated

8. Rodrygo: 81 rated

7. Joško Gvardiol: 81 rated

6. Jamal Musiala: 81 rated

5. Bukayo Saka: 82 rated

4. Florian Wirtz: 82 rated

3. Alphonso Davies: 84 rated

2. Jude Bellingham: 84 rated

1. Pedri: 85 rated

Is FIFA 23 going to be the last FIFA?

This will be the last game of the EA Sports FIFA franchise, and this is due to developers EA Sports parting ways with FIFA and producing their own football game; however, this doesn't mean FIFA will end as they will still be able to create more games in the popular franchise.

