The UEFA Champions League did not fail to deliver in the 2021/21 season, and this has football fans already looking forward to the prestigious European competition taking place during the 2022/23 campaign.

With Erling Haaland moving to Manchester City, Kylian Mbappe staying at Paris Saint-Germain and Robert Lewandowski linked to FC Barcelona, there promises to be some amazing new squads for the upcoming competition.

There is a lot that happens in the European Cup, including qualifying matches, group stages, the knockouts and of course the final.

Liverpool and Real Madrid made it to the 2021/22 final in Paris, and many will no doubt be tipping the two huge sides to reach those heights once again this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022/23 Champions League season.

Last 16 Results

The Champions League Round of 16 has arrived, and this round is played over multiple weeks as we see fixture play out over to legs to determine who makes the last eight of the competition. Here are the results so far:

Tuesday 14th February

AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday 15th February

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday 22nd February

Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday 23rd February

Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City

Tuesday 7th March

Benfica 5-1 Club Brugge *Benfica win 7-1 on aggregate

Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund *Chelsea win 2-1 on aggregate

Wednesday 8th March

Bayern Munich 2-0 PSG *Bayern win 3-0 on aggregate

Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan *AC Milan win 1-0 on aggregate

Round of 16 Champions League Fixtures

The 2022/23 Champions League is the 68th season of the elite competition and it begins on Tuesday 21st June 2022 and runs to Saturday 10th June 2023.

UPDATE 7th November 2022: The Champions League Last 16 fixtures have been revealed. Here they are in full (gathered from the official UEFA website).

The teams on the left will play at home first:

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs FC Porto

PSG vs Bayern Munich

When will the Champions League Last 16 Fixtures be played?

For those wondering, the first legs of the Round of 16 games will be played on Tuesday 14th February - Wednesday 15th 2023 and Tuesday 21st February - Wednesday 22nd February 2023. The second legs will be played across Tuesday 7th March - Wednesday 8th March 2023 and Tuesday 14th March - Wednesday 15th March 2023.

We will update the fixtures when the dates for the matches are fully confirmed.

What UK TV Channel will the last 16 of the Champions League be on?

For those wondering, BT Sports have the rights to televise every single Champions League game. They will show the Last 16 of the competition on BT Sports 1, 2 and 3 HD. They will also host a goals show.

Champions League 2022/23 Schedule

Here are all the key dates for the competition (Provided by UEFA):

Knockout phase

Round of 16: 14th/15th/21st/22nd February & 7th/8th/14th/15th March 2023

14th/15th/21st/22nd February & 7th/8th/14th/15th March 2023 Quarter-finals: 11th/12th & 18th/19th April 2023

11th/12th & 18th/19th April 2023 Semi-finals: 9th/10th & 16th/17th May 2023

9th/10th & 16th/17th May 2023 Final: 10th June 2023

Champions League 2022/23 Draw

Soccer Football - Champions League Group Stage Draw for 2021/22- Halic Congress Center, Istanbul, Turkey - August 26, 2021 General view of the Champions League Group Stage Draw REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Football fans love the draws in cup competitions and we get a lot of draws in the Champions League as we go through the rounds.

Here are all the important dates for the Champions League 2022/23 Draw (Provided by UEFA):

Preliminary round: Tuesday 7th June 2022

Tuesday 7th June 2022 First qualifying round: Tuesday 14th June 2022

Tuesday 14th June 2022 Second qualifying round: Wednesday 15th June 2022

Wednesday 15th June 2022 Third qualifying round: Monday 18th July 2022

Monday 18th July 2022 Play-off round: Tuesday 2nd August 2022

Tuesday 2nd August 2022 Group stage: Thursday 25th August 2022

Thursday 25th August 2022 Round of 16: Monday 7th November 2022

Monday 7th November 2022 Quarter-finals & semi-finals: Friday 17th March 2023

When is the Champions League Round of 16 Draw?

For those wondering, the Champions League last 16 draw is on Monday 7th November 2022, and it will start at 11am GMT.

How to watch the Champions League Last 16 Draw

The draw will not be available on a TV channel, but you can live stream the Champions League Last 16 draw on the official UEFA website, on the UEFA Champions League YouTube account, or on the Football on BT Sport YouTube account. It will also be live-streamed by Football on BT Sport on Twitter.

Where will the 2022/23 Champions League Final take place?

Soccer Football - World Cup Qualifiers Europe - Group G - Turkey v Netherlands - Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - March 24, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match Pool via REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Soccer Football - World Cup Qualifiers Europe - Group G - Turkey v Netherlands - Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - March 24, 2021

The next UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul in Turkey. The capacity of this stadium is 76,092.

Champions League 2022/23 Groups

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers Group B: FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, FC Viktoria Plzen

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, FC Viktoria Plzen Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Lisbon, Olympique Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Lisbon, Olympique Marseille Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic FC

Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic FC Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen

Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen Group H: Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifi

