The UEFA Champions League did not fail to deliver in the 2021/21 season, and this has football fans already looking forward to the prestigious European competition taking place during the 2022/23 campaign.
With Erling Haaland moving to Manchester City, Kylian Mbappe staying at Paris Saint-Germain and Robert Lewandowski linked to FC Barcelona, there promises to be some amazing new squads for the upcoming competition.
There is a lot that happens in the European Cup, including qualifying matches, group stages, the knockouts and of course the final.
Liverpool and Real Madrid made it to the 2021/22 final in Paris, and many will no doubt be tipping the two huge sides to reach those heights once again this year.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2022/23 Champions League season.
Last 16 Results
The Champions League Round of 16 has arrived, and this round is played over multiple weeks as we see fixture play out over to legs to determine who makes the last eight of the competition. Here are the results so far:
Tuesday 14th February
- AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
- PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich
Wednesday 15th February
- Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
- Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica
Tuesday 22nd February
- Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
- Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli
Wednesday 23rd February
- Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto
- RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Tuesday 7th March
- Benfica 5-1 Club Brugge *Benfica win 7-1 on aggregate
- Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund *Chelsea win 2-1 on aggregate
Wednesday 8th March
Bayern Munich 2-0 PSG *Bayern win 3-0 on aggregate
Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan *AC Milan win 1-0 on aggregate
Round of 16 Champions League Fixtures
The 2022/23 Champions League is the 68th season of the elite competition and it begins on Tuesday 21st June 2022 and runs to Saturday 10th June 2023.
UPDATE 7th November 2022: The Champions League Last 16 fixtures have been revealed. Here they are in full (gathered from the official UEFA website).
The teams on the left will play at home first:
- RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
- Club Brugge vs Benfica
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid
- AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
- Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
- Inter Milan vs FC Porto
- PSG vs Bayern Munich
When will the Champions League Last 16 Fixtures be played?
For those wondering, the first legs of the Round of 16 games will be played on Tuesday 14th February - Wednesday 15th 2023 and Tuesday 21st February - Wednesday 22nd February 2023. The second legs will be played across Tuesday 7th March - Wednesday 8th March 2023 and Tuesday 14th March - Wednesday 15th March 2023.
We will update the fixtures when the dates for the matches are fully confirmed.
What UK TV Channel will the last 16 of the Champions League be on?
For those wondering, BT Sports have the rights to televise every single Champions League game. They will show the Last 16 of the competition on BT Sports 1, 2 and 3 HD. They will also host a goals show.
Champions League 2022/23 Schedule
Here are all the key dates for the competition (Provided by UEFA):
Knockout phase
- Round of 16: 14th/15th/21st/22nd February & 7th/8th/14th/15th March 2023
- Quarter-finals: 11th/12th & 18th/19th April 2023
- Semi-finals: 9th/10th & 16th/17th May 2023
- Final: 10th June 2023
Champions League 2022/23 Draw
Football fans love the draws in cup competitions and we get a lot of draws in the Champions League as we go through the rounds.
Here are all the important dates for the Champions League 2022/23 Draw (Provided by UEFA):
- Preliminary round: Tuesday 7th June 2022
- First qualifying round: Tuesday 14th June 2022
- Second qualifying round: Wednesday 15th June 2022
- Third qualifying round: Monday 18th July 2022
- Play-off round: Tuesday 2nd August 2022
- Group stage: Thursday 25th August 2022
- Round of 16: Monday 7th November 2022
- Quarter-finals & semi-finals: Friday 17th March 2023
When is the Champions League Round of 16 Draw?
For those wondering, the Champions League last 16 draw is on Monday 7th November 2022, and it will start at 11am GMT.
How to watch the Champions League Last 16 Draw
The draw will not be available on a TV channel, but you can live stream the Champions League Last 16 draw on the official UEFA website, on the UEFA Champions League YouTube account, or on the Football on BT Sport YouTube account. It will also be live-streamed by Football on BT Sport on Twitter.
Where will the 2022/23 Champions League Final take place?
Soccer Football - World Cup Qualifiers Europe - Group G - Turkey v Netherlands - Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - March 24, 2021
The next UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul in Turkey. The capacity of this stadium is 76,092.
Champions League 2022/23 Groups
- Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers
- Group B: FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge
- Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, FC Viktoria Plzen
- Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Lisbon, Olympique Marseille
- Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb
- Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic FC
- Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen
- Group H: Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifi
