The UEFA Europa League brought some amazing moments in the 2021/22 season, and now people are looking toward the 2022/23 Europa League Campaign.

The current holders of the trophy are now Eintracht Frankfurt following a dramatic penalty shootout in Seville against Scottish side Rangers.

There are a lot of matches in the Europa League including qualifiers, the group stage and the knockouts, which now include the knockout playoffs.

The competition is not only tough due to the quality of teams from the start, but also because sides from the Champions League can drop down into the Europa League after the group stages.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022/23 Europa League:

Europa League Last 16 Results

Thursday 9th March 2023

Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint Gilloise

Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbache

Juventus 1-0 SC Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal

Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

When will the Europa League 2022/23 Last 16 Matches be played?

The Europa League last 16 fixtures will take place as follows:

First Leg: March 9th 2023

March 9th 2023 Second Leg: March 16th 2023

Europa League 2022/23 Schedule

Here are all the key dates for the competition (Provided by UEFA):

Group stage

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 31 May 2023

*All matches apart from the Final are due to take place on Thursdays. These matches will kick off at 5:45 PM BST and 8:00 PM BST.

Europa League 2022/23 Groups

UPDATE 26th August 2022: The groups have been revealed for the Europa League 2022-23 campaign! They can be found below.

Group A : Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich

: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich Group B : FC Dynamo Kyiv, Stade Rennais, Fenerbache, Larnaca

: FC Dynamo Kyiv, Stade Rennais, Fenerbache, Larnaca Group C : AS Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

: AS Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki Group D : SC Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

: SC Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise Group E : Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonoia

: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonoia Group F : Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz

: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz Group G : Olympiacos, Qarabag, SC Freiburg, FC Nantes

: Olympiacos, Qarabag, SC Freiburg, FC Nantes Group H: Crvena Zvezda, AS Monaco, Ferencvarosi, Trabzonspor

When are the 2022/23 Europa League Draws?

Here are all the key dates for the competition (Provided by UEFA):

Knockout round play-off: Monday 7th November 2022

Monday 7th November 2022 Round of 16: Friday 24th February 2023

Friday 24th February 2023 Quarter-finals & Semi-finals: Friday 17th March 2023

Fixtures

UPDATE 30th August 2022: The Europa League Group Stage fixtures have been revealed. Here they are in full (gathered from the official UEFA website). All the times are CET, but if you want to know GMT, it is just one hour earlier than shown down below:

Matchday 6

Thursday 3 November

Group A : Arsenal vs Zürich (21:00), Bodø/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00)

: Arsenal vs Zürich (21:00), Bodø/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00) Group B : Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahçe (21:00), Rennes vs AEK Larnaca (21:00)

: Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahçe (21:00), Rennes vs AEK Larnaca (21:00) Group C : Real Betis vs HJK Helsinki (21:00), Roma vs Ludogorets (21:00)

: Real Betis vs HJK Helsinki (21:00), Roma vs Ludogorets (21:00) Group D : St Gilloise vs Union Berlin (21:00), Braga vs Malmö (21:00)

: St Gilloise vs Union Berlin (21:00), Braga vs Malmö (21:00) Group E : Real Sociedad vs Man United (18:45), Sheriff vs Omonoia (18:45)

: Real Sociedad vs Man United (18:45), Sheriff vs Omonoia (18:45) Group F : Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz (18:45), Feyenoord vs Lazio (18:45)

: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz (18:45), Feyenoord vs Lazio (18:45) Group G : Olympiacos vs Nantes (18:45), Qarabağ vs Freiburg (18:45)

: Olympiacos vs Nantes (18:45), Qarabağ vs Freiburg (18:45) Group H: Trabzonspor vs Ferencváros (18:45), Monaco vs Crvena zvezda (18:45)

Results

BODO, NORWAY - OCTOBER 13: Amahl Pellegrino of Bodo/Glimt marks Martin Oedegaard of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 13, 2022 in Bodo, Norway. (Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Here are all the matchday six results below:

Arsenal FC 1-0 FC Zürich

FK Bodø/Glimt 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

FC Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Fenerbahçe SK

Stade Rennais FC 1-1 AEK Larnaca FC

Real Betis Balompié 3-0 HJK Helsinki

AS Roma 3-1 PFC Ludogorets 1945

R. Union Saint-Gilloise 0-1 1. FC Union Berlin

SC Braga 2-1 Malmö FF

Real Sociedad de Fútbol 0-1 Manchester United

FC Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Omonoia FC

FC Midtjylland 2-0 SK Sturm Graz

Feyenoord 1-0 S.S. Lazio

Olympiacos FC 0-2 FC Nantes

Qarabağ FK 1-1 SC Freiburg

Trabzonspor AS 1-0 Ferencvárosi TC

AS Monaco FC 4-1 FK Crvena zvezda

Where will the 2022/23 Europa League Final take place?

The 2022/23 Europa League final will take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. It is an all-seater with a capacity of 67,215.

Upcoming UEFA Europa League finals

2024: Dublin Arena, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

2025: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Spain

