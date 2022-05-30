The 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League will be getting underway soon and teams across Europe will be hoping to win the competition.

The 2021/22 Conference League was the first time that this new competition was hosted, and Jose Mourinho's AS Roma managed to be the first side to ever win the tournament.

No doubt this new European competition was a success, and there are a lot of huge sides involved in the 2022/23 Europa Conference League.

To qualify for the Conference League, teams have to finish in a certain position in their retrospective divisions. The winners of the Europa Conference League will automatically qualify for the Europa League.

Here is everything you need to know about the UEFA Conference League:

Europa Conference League 2022/23 Matches Schedule

Here is the schedule and key dates for all of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 matches (Provided by UEFA):

Group Stages

8th September 2022 - 3rd November 2022

Knockout Phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 7 June 2023

*All matches other than the Final are due to take place on Thursdays. These matches will kick off at 5:45 PM BST and 8:00 PM BST.

Europa Conference League Round of 16 Results

Thursday 9th March 2023

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United

AFC Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor

SS Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens IF

FC Basel 2-2 SK Slavan Bratislava

Sheriff Tiraspor 0-1 OGC Nice

RSC Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal CF

KAA Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

The Europa Conference League play-off round fixtures will take place as follows:

First Leg: February 16th 2023

February 16th 2023 Second Leg: 23rd February 2023

When are the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Draws?

Knockout round play-off: Monday 7th November 2022

Monday 7th November 2022 Round of 16: Friday 24th February 2023

Friday 24th February 2023 Quarter-finals and Semi-finals: Friday 17th March 2023

Europa League Conference 2022/23 Groups

Group A : Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir, Hearts, RFS

: Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir, Hearts, RFS Group B : West Ham United, Fotbal Club FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg IF

: West Ham United, Fotbal Club FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg IF Group C : Villareal, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Austria Wein, Lech Poznan

: Villareal, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Austria Wein, Lech Poznan Group D: FK Partizan, FC Koln, Nice, FC Slovacko

FK Partizan, FC Koln, Nice, FC Slovacko Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Apollon Limassol FC, FC Vaduz, Dnipro-1

AZ Alkmaar, Apollon Limassol FC, FC Vaduz, Dnipro-1 Group F: KAA Gent, Molde FK, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgardens IF

KAA Gent, Molde FK, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgardens IF Group G : Slavia Prava, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani

: Slavia Prava, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani Group H: FC Basel, Slovon Bratislava, Zalgiris Vilnius, FC Pyunik

Where will the 2022/23 Europa Conference League Final take place?

The Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, will host the 2023 Conference League Final. This is the home of Slavia Praha.

