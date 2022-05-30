The 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League will be getting underway soon and teams across Europe will be hoping to win the competition.
The 2021/22 Conference League was the first time that this new competition was hosted, and Jose Mourinho's AS Roma managed to be the first side to ever win the tournament.
No doubt this new European competition was a success, and there are a lot of huge sides involved in the 2022/23 Europa Conference League.
To qualify for the Conference League, teams have to finish in a certain position in their retrospective divisions. The winners of the Europa Conference League will automatically qualify for the Europa League.
Here is everything you need to know about the UEFA Conference League:
Europa Conference League 2022/23 Matches Schedule
Here is the schedule and key dates for all of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 matches (Provided by UEFA):
Group Stages
- 8th September 2022 - 3rd November 2022
Knockout Phase
- Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023
- Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
- Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
- Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
- Final: 7 June 2023
*All matches other than the Final are due to take place on Thursdays. These matches will kick off at 5:45 PM BST and 8:00 PM BST.
Europa Conference League Round of 16 Results
Thursday 9th March 2023
- AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
- AFC Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
- SS Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar
- Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens IF
- FC Basel 2-2 SK Slavan Bratislava
- Sheriff Tiraspor 0-1 OGC Nice
- RSC Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal CF
- KAA Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Europa Conference League Fixtures dates
The Europa Conference League play-off round fixtures will take place as follows:
- First Leg: February 16th 2023
- Second Leg: 23rd February 2023
When are the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Draws?
- Knockout round play-off: Monday 7th November 2022
- Round of 16: Friday 24th February 2023
- Quarter-finals and Semi-finals: Friday 17th March 2023
Europa League Conference 2022/23 Groups
- Group A: Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir, Hearts, RFS
- Group B: West Ham United, Fotbal Club FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg IF
- Group C: Villareal, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Austria Wein, Lech Poznan
- Group D: FK Partizan, FC Koln, Nice, FC Slovacko
- Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Apollon Limassol FC, FC Vaduz, Dnipro-1
- Group F: KAA Gent, Molde FK, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgardens IF
- Group G: Slavia Prava, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani
- Group H: FC Basel, Slovon Bratislava, Zalgiris Vilnius, FC Pyunik
Where will the 2022/23 Europa Conference League Final take place?
The Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, will host the 2023 Conference League Final. This is the home of Slavia Praha.
