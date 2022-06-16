The 2022/23 FA Cup is at the final stages and we have all the details you need to know ahead of the quarter-finals.
The competition is arguably the best cup tournament in the country and is one of the most historic. The FA Cup was first played during the 1871–72 season and is the oldest national football competition in the world.
The 2020/21 FA Cup Season saw Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lift the trophy as they beat London heavyweights Chelsea on penalties. The Reds' last FA Cup win before this was back in 2006.
There is a lot of excitement around this tournament, and it has already caused a lot of upsets with a lot of the bigger teams already out.
The competition sees all the teams in the football pyramid feature, and it is a magical competition for non-league sides.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2022/23 FA Cup:
FA Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures
- Brighton vs Grimsby Town
- Man City vs Burnley
- Man United vs Fulham
- Sheffield United vs Blackburn
Fifth Round Results
- Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham
- Leicester City 0-2 Blackburn
- Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City
- Manchester United 3-1 West Ham United
- Stoke 0-1 Brighton
- Southampton 1-2 Grimbsy
- Burnley 1-0 Fleetwood
- Fulham 2-0 Leeds
FA Cup 2022/23 Schedule
For each round, the date listed is the “main date.” Fixtures will be held the weekend of the dates shown below.
- Extra Preliminary Round: August 6th, 2022
- Preliminary Round: August 20th, 2022
- 1st Round Qualifying: September 3rd, 2022
- 2nd Round Qualifying: September 17th, 2022
- 3rd Round Qualifying: October 1st, 2022
- 4th Round Qualifying: October 15th, 2022
- 1st Round Proper: November 5th, 2022
- 2nd Round Proper: November 26th, 2022
- 3rd Round Proper: January 7th, 2023
- 4th Round Proper: January 28th, 2023
- 5th Round Proper: March 1st, 2023
- Quarterfinals: March 18th, 2023
- Semifinals: April 22nd and 23rd, 2023
- 2023 FA Cup Final: June 3rd, 2023
Are Hashtag United still in the FA Cup
Sadly Hashtag United got knocked out of the FA Cup after playing Romford. Fans of the YouTube club owned by Spencer FC will have to wait until the 2023/24 season to see them in this tournament again.
When is the 2022/23 FA Cup Final?
This season, the 2022/23 FA Cup Final will be on Saturday 3rd June 2023. The final, like always, will be hosted at Wembley, which is the home of the England national team.
Emirates FA Cup 2022/23 Prize Money
BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: A fan of AFC Wimbledon holds up a Tin foil FA Cup Trophy during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Boreham Wood and AFC Wimbledon at Meadow Park on January 08, 2022 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
- Extra Preliminary Round winners: £1,125
- Extra Preliminary Round losers: £375
- Preliminary Round winners: £1,444
- Preliminary Round losers: £481
- First Round Qualifying winners: £2,250
- First Round Qualifying losers: £750
- Second Round Qualifying winners: £3,375
- Second Round Qualifying losers: £1,125
- Third Round Qualifying winners: £5,625
- Third Round Qualifying losers: £1,875
- Fourth Round Qualifying winners: £9,375
- Fourth Round Qualifying losers: £3,125
- First Round Proper winners: £41,000
- Second Round Proper winners: £67,000
- Third Round Proper winners: £105,000
- Fourth Round Proper winners: £120,000
- Fifth Round Proper winners: £225,000
- Quarter Final winners: £450,000
- Semi Final losers: £500,000
- Semi Final winners: £1,000,000
- Final runners-up: £1,000,000
- Final winners: £2,000,000
Who won the 2021/22 FA Cup Final?
The winner of the 2021/22 FA Cup Final was Liverpool after they beat Chelsea
