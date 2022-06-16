The 2022/23 FA Cup will be starting very soon and we have all the details you need to know ahead of the greatest cup competition in England kicking off again.

FA Cup 2022/23: Dates, Quarter-Final Fixtures, How to Watch, Results and Everything You Need To Know

The 2022/23 FA Cup is at the final stages and we have all the details you need to know ahead of the quarter-finals.

The competition is arguably the best cup tournament in the country and is one of the most historic. The FA Cup was first played during the 1871–72 season and is the oldest national football competition in the world.

The 2020/21 FA Cup Season saw Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lift the trophy as they beat London heavyweights Chelsea on penalties. The Reds' last FA Cup win before this was back in 2006.

There is a lot of excitement around this tournament, and it has already caused a lot of upsets with a lot of the bigger teams already out.

The competition sees all the teams in the football pyramid feature, and it is a magical competition for non-league sides.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022/23 FA Cup:

FA Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures

Brighton vs Grimsby Town

Man City vs Burnley

Man United vs Fulham

Sheffield United vs Blackburn

Fifth Round Results

Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham

Leicester City 0-2 Blackburn

Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City

Manchester United 3-1 West Ham United

Stoke 0-1 Brighton

Southampton 1-2 Grimbsy

Burnley 1-0 Fleetwood

Fulham 2-0 Leeds

FA Cup 2022/23 Schedule

For each round, the date listed is the “main date.” Fixtures will be held the weekend of the dates shown below.

Extra Preliminary Round: August 6th, 2022

Preliminary Round: August 20th, 2022

1st Round Qualifying: September 3rd, 2022

2nd Round Qualifying: September 17th, 2022

3rd Round Qualifying: October 1st, 2022

4th Round Qualifying: October 15th, 2022

1st Round Proper: November 5th, 2022

2nd Round Proper: November 26th, 2022

3rd Round Proper: January 7th, 2023

4th Round Proper: January 28th, 2023

5th Round Proper: March 1st, 2023

Quarterfinals: March 18th, 2023

Semifinals: April 22nd and 23rd, 2023

2023 FA Cup Final: June 3rd, 2023

Are Hashtag United still in the FA Cup

Sadly Hashtag United got knocked out of the FA Cup after playing Romford. Fans of the YouTube club owned by Spencer FC will have to wait until the 2023/24 season to see them in this tournament again.

When is the 2022/23 FA Cup Final?

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: General view outside the stadium ahead of The Heads Up FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 01, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

This season, the 2022/23 FA Cup Final will be on Saturday 3rd June 2023. The final, like always, will be hosted at Wembley, which is the home of the England national team.

Emirates FA Cup 2022/23 Prize Money

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: A fan of AFC Wimbledon holds up a Tin foil FA Cup Trophy during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Boreham Wood and AFC Wimbledon at Meadow Park on January 08, 2022 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Extra Preliminary Round winners: £1,125

Extra Preliminary Round losers: £375

Preliminary Round winners: £1,444

Preliminary Round losers: £481

First Round Qualifying winners: £2,250

First Round Qualifying losers: £750

Second Round Qualifying winners: £3,375

Second Round Qualifying losers: £1,125

Third Round Qualifying winners: £5,625

Third Round Qualifying losers: £1,875

Fourth Round Qualifying winners: £9,375

Fourth Round Qualifying losers: £3,125

First Round Proper winners: £41,000

Second Round Proper winners: £67,000

Third Round Proper winners: £105,000

Fourth Round Proper winners: £120,000

Fifth Round Proper winners: £225,000

Quarter Final winners: £450,000

Semi Final losers: £500,000

Semi Final winners: £1,000,000

Final runners-up: £1,000,000

Final winners: £2,000,000

Who won the 2021/22 FA Cup Final?

The winner of the 2021/22 FA Cup Final was Liverpool after they beat Chelsea

