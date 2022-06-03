Every now and then, you get a footballer who seems to score exclusively outlandish goals.

Obafemi Martins, Tony Yeboah and Matt Le Tissier spring to mind but perhaps none of them match up to the true screamer-merchant that was Newcastle's Papiss Cisse.

The Senegalese sensation set the Premier League alight alongside Demba Ba in that special Magpies team that finished fifth in the league.

They formed a formidable duo but, while it was Ba who would go on to secure a move to Chelsea, some might say that Cisse holds a much bigger place in the hearts of fans of the English top flight.

The man had a penchant for the outrageous and never seemed to let the fans down.

His physics-breaking strike against Chelsea will go down as one of the greatest goals ever scored after leaving Petr Cech absolutely gobsmacked by the movement on the strike.

It's the kind of goal that was so good that we can all remember exactly where we were when it rattled past Cech.

However, the fact that his Chelsea special isn't the only truly spectacular strike on his CV just goes to show how special the man was.

So, on the occasion of his birthday, we thought we would remember one of his lesser-known strikes, scored while in the colours of Senegal.

During a frantic Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Ivory Coast, Cisse landed a bullet header from outside the box, leaving the goalkeeper absolutely helpless.

You can see the unbelievable hit in the clip below.

Watch: Papiss Cisse scores an incredible header for Senegal vs Ivory Coast

Unbelievable - how on earth has he managed to pull that off?

Unfortunately, the goal was overshadowed somewhat by the final score as Didier Drogba and Max Gradel saw to it that Cisse's header would come in a losing cause.

Even so, that won't stop us celebrating a once-in-a-lifetime header from a player who had a habit of scoring once-in-a-lifetime goals.

What is Papiss Cisse doing now?

While Cisse hasn't represented his country since 2015, he is still playing at the age of 38.

He moved to Ligue 2 side SC Amiens in August 2022, where he scored 10 goals in 30 league appearances for the French side.