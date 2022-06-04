It was hard to work out at times whether David Luiz was a really good or really bad defender.

The former Brazil international, best known for his spells at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, would often go from the sublime to the ridiculous - sometimes within the very same match.

Gary Neville, and it’s a comment that the Sky Sports pundit admits he probably overstepped the mark with, famously said that Luiz played like he was “being controlled by a 10-year-old on a PlayStation” during one match between Chelsea and Liverpool.

In truth, it wasn’t an entirely unfair assessment at times. When it wasn’t his day he could be downright dreadful.

But when Luiz was on it and fully focused, he was a fantastic defender. He wouldn’t have been signed twice by Chelsea or played 57 games for Brazil if he was always unreliable.

David Luiz's interview with Graeme Souness remembered

During his spells in England, Luiz lifted the Premier League trophy with Chelsea at the end of the 2016-17 season.

He was even named in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Season following an outstanding campaign under Antonio Conte.

Sky Sports were at Stamford Bridge on the final day of that particular season to cover Chelsea’s trophy parade and pundit Graeme Souness was left red-faced during an interview with the centre-back.

“You have had an outstanding season,” Souness said. “First time around, we remember you for making some mistakes. This time around, I can’t think of any mistakes you’ve made and I think that’s because you’re in the middle, would you agree?”

Luiz paused for a second before bluntly responding: “I don’t agree.”

Neville and Jamie Carragher couldn’t help but burst out laughing. Souness wasn't shown up like that too many times during his 15-year career as a pundit.

Souness, sounding a little taken aback, added: “You don’t? Look. Because, if you make a mistake there, it leads to a shot at goal.”

“Yeah,” Luiz replied. “My position there is to cover everybody and to be the guy to help who makes a mistake.

“But… I think we can [portray] things in a positive way and a negative way.

“In the past I had many amazing games and every time [pundits analyse] one little mistake. But this happens when you don’t win the title. When you win the title, everything is good. This is football.”

It’s a fair point from Luiz.

Many of his better performances probably did go unnoticed, while every mistake was scrutinised.

But rightly or wrongly, that’s part and parcel of life as an elite-level footballer.

Souness: 'I owe 100 apologies'

It was announced on April 30, after Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Tottenham, that Souness would be leaving Sky Sports after 15 years with the broadcaster.

During an emotional farewell, Souness said: "I think I owe 100 apologies, but we haven’t got time for that, to people that maybe I may have said some harsh things to.”

