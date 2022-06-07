If there was going to be any boxer who would wrestle with their pet tiger, it certainly would be The Baddest Man on the Planet. He always tended to be a troublemaker, after all.

Though his boxing talent always shone through and made him one of the best of all time, Mike Tyson's behaviour often kept him at the forefront of people’s minds.

His extravagant taste in pets is a fine example of this – the former heavyweight champion kept multiple white tigers in his home, rather than opting for the usual cat or dog.

Could Mike Tyson return to boxing?

It’s not a surprise Tyson decided to go above and beyond with his pet choice seeing as he had racked up a huge $300 million during his illustrious career.

He has shared the ring with some of the greats including famously biting off a part of Evander Holyfield's ear in one of their two historic fights.

However, the pair have now made friends and Holyfield has even suggested the pair could meet in a trilogy in the format of an exhibition fight.

Despite now being 60-years-old, he still believes the pair could put on a show providing it is on their terms.

He told The Sun: "Well, if we do fine. My whole thing is it's not all about me, it's about both of us.

"We do it, make some money that we probably wouldn't be able to make, so the big thing is finding something that we both can do that we understand that it's not a fight.

"It's showing some kind skills, showing skills, but it's not a real fight. We're not trying to kill each other."

Mike Tyson wrestled his pet tiger

In video footage from 1996, it shows Tyson wrestling with one of his pet tigers. The reporter asks if he has any technique to scare the animal.

Tyson responded with: “If I see she’s ready to charge, I’ll charge her straight away. I use the reverse; I’ll charge her, and she’ll run.”

Although dangerous for Tyson, it seems that they are pretty harmless. This, however, turned out to be only harmless towards the American boxer.

Iron Mike once revealed in an interview with GQ that he had to pay a woman a total of $250,000 in compensation as one of his pet tigers ‘ripped her arm off.’

After 14 years, Tyson came to his senses that these animals should not be kept in a domestic home and so donated them to a sanctuary. Probably a wise decision.