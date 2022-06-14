Throughout the years, there has been a plethora of F1 legends.

The likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are current stalwarts of the sport and there have been some superb drivers before them too.

Jim Clark isn’t a name that would necessarily ring bells as others do for younger fans, say Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, but he stands above them all when it comes to one particular stat.

Jim Clark was a Scottish driver who solely operated for the Lotus team in his time in F1. It wasn’t just F1 for him, though, as he went back-and-forth between motorsports, also competing in the iconic Indy500.

He became one of the most accomplished and influential Formula One drivers of all time. Clark's exceptional driving skills and his gentlemanly demeanor made him a beloved figure both on and off the track.

Clark's career in Formula One spanned from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. He achieved remarkable success, winning the World Championship in 1963 and 1965. His driving style was characterised by precision, finesse, and an innate ability to extract the maximum performance from any car he raced. Clark's talent and adaptability allowed him to master various racing disciplines, including Formula One, touring cars, and even rallying.

Beyond his championships, Clark's record is adorned with numerous accolades. His dominance on the track was unmatched during his era, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.

Unfortunately, Clark's career was cut tragically short. On April 7, 1968, while participating in a Formula Two race at Hockenheim, he lost control of his car and succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash. His untimely death sent shockwaves through the motorsport community, mourning the loss of a true legend.

Jim Clark's legacy endures to this day. He is remembered not only for his extraordinary driving ability but also for his sportsmanship and humility. His influence on subsequent generations of racers is undeniable, and his name is forever etched in the annals of motorsport history as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

The focus of this article is about the positives surrounding Clark’s name, though, and he boasts a very impressive statistic. Still to this day, he is the fastest driver to ever reach 25 race wins, taking just 45 outings to do so.

There is a wider feeling that we didn’t see enough of Clark in action and that is emphasised when you see the names who trail him in this particular stat.

Fellow Brit Jackie Stewart comes next, taking 54 races to reach that same milestone. Schumacher (62), Senna (65), Prost (67) and Vettel (77), all of whom were mentioned previously, are the next names on the list which speaks further to just how exceptional Clark was behind the wheel.

Ninth and 10th on the list are two current heavyweights with Hamilton taking 112 races and his foe from 2021 Max Verstappen following closely behind on 118.

Clark’s record almost puts these two to shame!