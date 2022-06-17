Cristiano Ronaldo has proved his doubters wrong and silenced his critics on countless occasions during his illustrious career.

One of the most determined and driven footballers in history, many have found out the hard way that writing off the Portuguese superstar doesn’t tend to end well.

Since a young age, Ronaldo has used any negativity from opposing fans to his advantage. When supporters were unable to attend matches due to the pandemic in 2020 he openly admitted: “I don't like it, to be honest. It's so weird. I like when people boo Cristiano. When I touch the ball they 'boo', I like it.”

This may explain why Ronaldo was able to flourish in so many Clasicos during his remarkable nine-year spell with Real Madrid.

Barcelona’s Camp Nou is one of the most hostile away grounds that Ronaldo has played at but time and again he produced the goods despite being booed, whistled and jeered for 90 minutes.

He received similar treatment from the Barcelona faithful when the Catalan giants faced Ronaldo’s Real Madrid in the 2010-11 Copa del Rey final at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.

The day Ronaldo made Shakira regret 'mocking' him

A classic clip of Shakira, the world-famous pop star and ex-partner of Barça defender Gerard Pique, ‘mocking’ Ronaldo for missing a chance in that game before being silenced by the legendary forward will never get old.

With the deadlock unbroken after 90 minutes the final went to extra-time, and TV cameras cut to Shakira laughing after Ronaldo sent a shot narrowly wide in the 98th minute.

However, the Colombian icon was left looking absolutely gutted just five minutes later when Ronaldo powered home a header from an Angel Di Maria cross.

Watch the clip here:

No further goals were scored as Real Madrid defeated Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barça side thanks to their main man, who’d had the last laugh yet again.

Shakira, meanwhile, learned the hard way that mocking Ronaldo will inevitably come back to bite you.