Would you give your honest opinion about Mike Tyson to the boxing legend’s face?

Tyson had one of the most successful careers in the history of combat sports reigning as undisputed heavyweight champion, having fought the likes of Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Frank Bruno.

Fans are often intimidated by the power-puncher, who has regularly been involved in talks of fantasy fights against the likes of Tyson Fury and ridiculously UFC star Conor McGregor.

Having regularly teased a new boxing comeback, Tyson remains a prominent figure in the boxing world and extremely popular during public appearances.

Mike Tyson jumps out behind people

A group of people had the opportunity to do just that this week during a brilliant segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Members of the public were asked to give their thoughts about Tyson, unaware that the man himself was listening to the conversation.

Iron Mike then emerged from a door and gave each person a huge shock after walking up behind them.

The public were asked various questions, including:

• Who are the greatest athletes of all time?

• Who would win a fight between Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson?

• What do you think of Mike Tyson?

• Do you think you in your prime could go in the ring with Mike Tyson now?

• What do you think about Mike Tyson’s face tattoo?

Watch the funny video here:

One man described Tyson as “kind of crazy”, to which the former heavyweight champion said backstage: “He’s lucky I’m a peaceful man”.

He was given the shock of his life when Tyson suddenly appeared next to him.

Another guy said he’d “give it a go” when asked if he’d take on a 55-year-old Tyson.

Superb.

If you’re ever asked about Mike Tyson while out and about, be very careful because he might just be listening somewhere!

Could Mike Tyson fight in a new exhibition?

Despite initially ruling out a further outing after taking on Jones Jr in 2020, another offer could arise from former rival Holyfield.

And his fellow legend, who he savagely took a bite of in their rematch, is still open to the idea despite their age.

He said: "We do it, make some money that we probably wouldn't be able to make, so the big thing is finding something that we both can do that we understand that it's not a fight.

"It's showing some kind skills, showing skills, but it's not a real fight. We're not trying to kill each other."

It is probably a rivalry best left in the past in truth.