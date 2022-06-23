Tyson Fury appeared to strike fear into the heart of fellow heavyweight boxer Christopher Lovejoy after a light-hearted jest during a training session last year.

The exchange came after Lovejoy’s revelations last year that he has previously knocked Fury out in sparring and fancies his chances in a competitive bout.

With both fighters perched around the ring during a training session, Fury approached Lovejoy, and with a fleeting glimpse at the cameras and a clasp of hands, exclaimed that he has heard the former WBA top 15 heavyweight claim he will ‘beat my a**.’

Lovejoy simply laughed and seemingly confirmed Fury’s words, with the two-time heavyweight world champion deciding to settle matters in the ring.

Video: Tyson Fury confronts boxer during training

Fury said: “Come down tomorrow and we’ll find out. I’ve got this right hand for you, baby. BOOM!

“One shot, if I don’t knock you down in the first eight it [doesn’t] count.”

Another video of the incident can be seen below, but for some reason, it has no audio.

It did, however, leave boxing fans in hysterics over Fury's antics.

With the bemused and somewhat rattled athlete departing from the gym, Fury slipped through the ropes before completing an ostensibly gruelling training session, goading Lovejoy in the process.

“Lovejoy, but they call me killjoy,” the Gypsy King remarked with a smirk smacked across his face, raising both arms above his head with a triumphant demeanour as he eyeballed the clearly shaken competitor.

In January of last year, Lovejoy posted a video to social media saying: “Tyson, Tyson, Tyson, knock it off bro.

"To make it real short and real simple, if you want that fight let's get it. I knocked you out in Vegas, and I'll knock you out again, you know where I'm at, you know how to reach me.”

What have Lovejoy & Fury been up to since video?

Since this video, Lovejoy has got in the ring once, fighting to a split decision draw against Ayman Farouk Abbas in March.

Tyson Fury has also fought just the once since this video emerged, defeating countryman Derek Chisora in December of last year in rather convincing fashion.

Up next for him, however, could be the dream fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but as we know with boxing, it could take a while to arrange.