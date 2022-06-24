Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had one of the most chilled ways of dealing with a stage invader at an event last year.

The UFC star produced some of the cold moments during his undefeated career including against the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

His effortless skills were always helpful through his MMA career, but they were even helpful when spending time with the fanbase.

Khabib Nurmagomedov narrowly avoids fan on stage

He was speaking at a Spread Kindness Together event in Yorkshire when a fan rushed onto the stage.

Most people would be a bit taken aback by an incident such as that, but the Russian calmly dealt with the situation.

The eager fan came onto the stage with a phone in hand, clearly hoping for a selfie opportunity with the 33-year-old, but the audience member was swiftly spoken down.

Khabib could be heard calmly saying, ‘No brother, don’t do this’ as he waited for security to take the unwanted guest away.

It has to be one of the most chilled responses to a potentially dangerous situation from Khabib, but it is just what we have come to expect from him outside the Octagon.

He then spoke to the audience and asked for respect after the moment, which was clearly still on his mind.

He said: “Let me talk. I have come from another part of the world to see you guys and I deserve some respect.

“I just want to say… I feel like around the world, big, big support from my people, who have the same views that I have, and I really believe that here we have the same views.

“Please take care of your kids. This is our future. This is most important.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA career is over

The former lightweight champion retired from mixed martial arts in 2020 after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

There have been constant rumours since that moment that Khabib will come out of retirement, but he has not been tempted just yet.

He is considered one of the best fighters in UFC history with an incredible unbeaten record of 29-0.

The Russian is clearly still capable, as he showed back in May, where a video of him training with teammate Luke Rockhold was released.

He was seen holding Rockhold down, which proved that he could still certainly hold his own if he ever wanted to return to the Octagon.

However, he has since completely taken a step back away from MMA and no longer trains Islam Makhachev.