Twenty years ago on June 24, 2000 in Hampden Park, Scotland, Mike Tyson delivered the most iconic post-fight interview of all time.

The heavyweight legend has been responsible for some of the greatest moments in boxing history, having shared the ring with greats such as Lennox Lewis and Larry Holmes.

Despite having retired around a decade ago, 'Iron' remains an icon of the sport and his fights are part of folklore around the world.

However, his post-fight interview 23-years ago is simply one of the most amazing pieces of monologue that has been produced by a fighter.

Mike Tyson's iconic interview in 2000

The interview was so good, one Twitter user has labelled it as 'the greatest interview by a professional athlete.'

With nearly 10,000 retweets and over 36,000 likes, it's clear to see a lot of people agree with @AuxGod_ as well!

After beating Lou Savarese in just 38 seconds, interviewer Jim Gray asked Iron Mike: "Was that your shortest fight ever?" which triggered the start of Tyson’s epilogue.

Tyson started off by dedicating the fight to his faith and his recently passed friend Darryl Baum, with the emotion of this death clear through the passion he talks within the interview.

He then gets pumped after the first time saying ‘I’m the best ever’, which he repeats immediately. Nothing like a bit of self belief, but in the sport of boxing, it's something you simply have to have!

The former champion then proceeded to shout: "I’m the most brutal and vicious, and most ruthless champion there's ever been. There's no one can stop me."

WATCH: Mike Tyson's epic interview in 2000

Tyson then began his comparisons with a reference to the famous war king general of Macedonia Alexander the Great when he asks the rhetorical question: "Lennox is a conqueror? No, I'm Alexander, he's no Alexander."

Which Tyson followed with: "I’m the best ever" for a third time in the interview.

Tyson then compared himself to the greats of the boxing past: "I'm Sonny Liston, I'm Jack Dempsey. I’m from their cloth."

The former champion then finished off the speech in iconic fashion. "My style is impetuous," which was very true as shown by his 38-second victory.

"My defence is impregnable" which people argue to this day was meant to be the word impenetrable, but ‘impregnable’ still works in this context and reflects the style of champion Tyson was, unique.

He then finished the interview with ‘Praise be to Allah’ before walking off the stage, ignoring any more questions that potentially were to come, adding to the spectacle of this interview.

Fans reacted to Mike Tyson's iconic speech

It truly was a spectacle from Tyson, leaving fans and Twitter users in disbelief as the footage resurfaced and went viral.

"The most unhinged and scary interview (if you can call it an interview) ever," said one user, whilst another posted: "That’s a baaaad man."

"Boi Mike sent chills with this one!!!" another said.

"Lennox is a conqueror? No, I am Alexander! Chills" was a further reaction to the clip.

"Gives me goosebumps every time!" is a reaction we can certainly agree with.