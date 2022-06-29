Mike Tyson is undoubtedly one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, becoming the first heavyweight to hold all three major belts at one time with the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

However, despite being incredibly successful, Iron Mike’s reputation will always be marred by his disqualification against Evander Holyfield in their second fight.

The pair have always been linked with a trilogy showdown having gone into business together and even become friends, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be sealed.

Mike Tyson's ear bite of Evander Holyfield in 1997

On this day 27-years ago, Holyfield stopped Tyson after 11 rounds, but it was the referee who made the stoppage in the second fight as Tyson bit his opponent and was rightly disqualified.

At the time, he did issue an apology to Holyfield, however, it wasn’t incredibly sincere and something he confirmed himself at a later date.

Tyson was on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009 when he was talking about the incident and his initial apology, claiming he had no remorse at the time and wasn’t genuinely sorry.

He was more offended that he was having to apologise for something he didn’t want to apologise for because he was pressured into doing it rather than what he had done.

28 Jun 1997: Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson lock heads during their heavyweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holyfield won the fight when Tyson was disqualified in the third round for biting Holyfield twice. Mandatory Cr

The former champion claimed he was annoyed at how good of a boxer Holyfield was and he wanted to inflict so much pain on him to try and get one up on him.

'Iron' Mike's public apology to Evander Holyfield

All of this was spoken about with Oprah Winfrey, who herself claimed she knew the original apology wasn’t a genuine one.

He also noted how Holyfield was wary of him when they saw each other and he expressed his desire to apologise to him if he gets the chance to.

After that, Holyfield joined them both on set and Tyson finally delivered a genuine apology for his infamous actions all those years ago in 1997.

WATCH: Mike Tyson's bold apology live on TV

Talking on the show directly to his former nemesis, he had the following remarks to say: “This is a beautiful guy, me and this guy both come from basically the sewer. We watched each other grow to become established and esteemed fighters you know what I mean? And I just want you to know it’s been a pleasure passing through life being acquainted with you.”

It was a beautiful moment to see the pair finally bury the hatchet after over a decade of being at war following the bite in the ring.

Tyson shook the hand of Holyfield who was clearly grateful to hear the apology and he accepted the kind words that Iron Mike had to say for him as he righted one of his wrongs.