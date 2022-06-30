Highlights Brazil's rich football culture and tough conditions have produced some of the most skillful and talented players in the world, such as Neymar and Ronaldinho.

The country has a history of producing top-class defenders, including Roberto Carlos and Cafu, who were integral to Brazil's success.

Legendary players like Pele and Ronaldo have solidified their place as Brazil's greatest ever

The nation of Brazil is both footballing mad and footballing royalty. The beautiful game is played from the beaches to the favelas, by young and by old, there really is nowhere quite like it. The country is stricken by poverty, and so youths often play with worse than basic equipment on tight and restricted courts, however much like in boxing and other combat sports, tough situations often create the greatest stars.

As a result of the conditions, many players that come out of Brazil are blessed with frighteningly quick feet and close control so good you'd be forgiven for thinking the ball was glued to their boot. Players across generations have had a level of ball mastery that is simply off the scale when compared to what we would deem 'skillful' European players. We've seen it with the likes of Neymar, Kaka, Ronaldinho, and Ronaldo in recent times, but the list is genuinely endless.

In truth, it's no wonder the Selecao have won more World Cups than any other nation. But who are their greatest ever players? It's up there with the toughest of questions, but one that the team here at GIVEMESPORT have looked to decipher as we clash our heads together - check out the rankings below.

16 Roberto Carlos

Hailed as one of the greatest left-backs to have ever stepped foot onto a football pitch, Carlos enjoyed a highly decorated career that saw him feature for the likes of Inter Milan and Real Madrid. The pint-sized Brazilian left many spectators dumb-founded with his law-defying shooting ability and his tendency to roam up and down the flank like it was going out of fashion. And don’t even get us started on that free kick against France.

Ramos, Roberto Carlos, Koeman: The 10 highest-scoring defenders in football history

15 Rivelino

Another asset from the fabled 1970 World Cup roster to make the list is Rivelino: a man known for his threatening, hard-hitting shot. Domestically, he spent the best part of his career earning his corn for Corinthians and was known for his technique and passing ability, alongside his aforementioned knack to rifle one. The attack-minded playmaker was almost one of the pioneers for Ronaldinho's trademarked 'flip flap' and so will be remembered fondly not only by Brazil supporters but the rest of the footballing world. He had a moustache to die for, too!

14 Falcao

Overshadowed by the likes of Socrates and Zico, who often hit the headlines, were the string-pullers such as Falcao. Often hailed as an ‘unsung genius’, his long blonde hair married up with his long lower limbs made him a nuisance to play against, but an immovable object should you line up alongside him. Domestically, he was the fulcrum of his Rome-based side and was even named ‘The Eighth King of Rome’ courtesy of his on-pitch exploits.

13 Carlos Alberto

For a nation where it is all about the flair and the fancy footwork up top, the hard-hitting defenders often went unnoticed, despite doing such a stellar job. Alberto was one of them. While he did have a tendency to roam forward and get in on the act of scoring, Alberto’s defensive capabilities were of a terrific standard. Not disturbed by the captaincy duties, he was a pivotal part of that famous star-studded Brazil side.

12 Cafu

Widely regarded as one of the greatest full-backs to ever lace his boots, Cafu boasts a first-place spot as Brazil’s most-capped player of all time. The former Roma man continued to fly the Selecao flag high as Pele and Garrincha called time on their careers and won the World Cup in both 1994 and 2002 and was an integral cog in the nation’s well-oiled machine. Cafu had a workhorse energy about him and fit the mould of being a Brazilian full-back, tasked with flying up and down the flank, like a glove.

Brazil's all-time record goalscorers Name Games Goals Neymar 125 79 Pele 92 77 Ronaldo 99 62 Romario 71 55 Zico 71 48 Bebeto 71 40 Rivaldo 76 35 Jairzinho 82 35 Ronaldinho 97 33 Ademir 39 32 All statistics per Transfermarkt

11 Kaka

Kaka was the best in the world for a while, even winning the Ballon d'Or in 2007 after he guided AC Milan to Champions League revenge over their old foe Liverpool. He really was a sublime player, a creative genius, if you will. That effortlessly glided across the pitch making everything look so easy, when in actual fact, he was a quite unstoppable product in his prime. A devout Christian also, Kaka led by example both on and off the pitch, and he's a very worthy selection.

10 Socrates

Socrates was the maverick Brazilian star that loved a smoke, was no stranger to a drink, and certainly wasn't afraid to speak his political mind - but that all added to the allure of the qualified doctor. Standing 6ft 3 inches from the ground, Socrates was a gangly but elegant midfielder known for his two-footedness. He captained Brazil at the 1982 World Cup and in doing so took charge of what many believe to be the greatest national team ever due to the sheer beauty of their football, however his side suffered defeat at the hands of Italy and were eliminated from the tournament.

9 Jairzinho

The first of a few players that might be slightly less familiar to the younger generation, unless you happen to an astute footballing know it all - and congrats if you are. Jairzinho was a key figure in the Selecao's World Cup victory of 1970 where he became the first player to lift the prize having scored in every game - a record that remains unbroken to this day.

8 Zico

Zico is often regarded as the greatest player never to win a World Cup, but his influence across the pitches of Brazil is nearly unrivaled. Across 731 games for Flamengo the iconic attacking midfielder scored no less than 508 goals. His record isn't too shabby for the Selecao either, having scored 48 goals in 71 games for his national side.

7 Neymar

Standing tall as Brazil's top goalscorer, Neymar finds himself among some of his nation's greatest ever stars, and despite not spearheading them to much glory, his position is still thoroughly deserved. He became an industrious part of the highly decorated MSN strike force during his Catalonia days and has now been swayed by the riches of Saudi Arabia where there is no doubt that he will set the league alight.

Neymar - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Barcelona 186 105 76 43 0 Paris Saint-Germain 173 118 77 52 5 Santos 139 72 37 45 3 Brazil 125 79 57 32 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt

6 Romario

Another remarkable talent that boasts an outstanding goal record for Brazil - 55 strikes in 71 games. Romario also did the business on the European front, winning titles at Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven. Whilst he's remembered by many for his days in Catalunya, it was in fact at PSV that we saw the best of Romario at club level, he scored 128 goals in 148 games for the Dutch giants.

5 Rivaldo

A fine player, albeit incredibly one-footed, but Rivaldo's wand of a left-foot served him double. The winger who so often loved to cut in from the right and wreak havoc on opposition players was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 1999 for his contributions at Barcelona. He was also arguably Brazil's best player at the 2002 World Cup, operating on the very right of the silkiest forward trio the world has ever borne to witness to: Ronaldino, Ronaldo, Rivaldo.

4 Ronaldinho

What needs saying about this man? He made so many fall in love with the game. Thanks to his fun-loving nature and genius ability to conjure up the spectacular, Ronaldinho has well and truly carved his name into footballing history for all eternity. Across two years at Barcelona, he was undoubtedly one of the best ever and rightly claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

3 Garrincha

Garrincha represents the ultimate underdog story. Born into poverty in Brazil, the future national icon suffered from crooked legs and an uneven spine. The doctors said it was a miracle he could walk, never mind run, or kick a ball. But as things turned out, Garrincha defied the odds and became one of the greatest players of all-time, regularly dazzling players and fans alike with his dribbling ability and sheer speed. He was a freak of nature, and stepped up in Pele's absence to defend Brazil's crown as world champions in 1962.

Read More: 25 Most Valuable International Teams In World Football (Ranked)

2 Ronaldo

Many people agree that besides Pele and Diego Maradona, Ronaldo is the only player that could hold a candle to Lionel Messi and his namesake, Cristiano. R9 was simply sublime, phenomenal even, as his nickname so correctly coins it. He scored 420 goals and swept up two Ballon d'Or awards across his injury plagued career, but it could have been so much more.

1 Pele

Whether you believe Pele to be the greatest player ever or not, you can't deny him this crown. He was the first true global icon of football and remains to this day the only player to win three World Cups. Across his career records say he scored a mind-blowing 1279 goals, but above all, the legacy he left on world football throughout the 20th century will most likely always make him Brazil's greatest ever player.