David Beckham. One of the greatest free-kick takers of all time. But what are the top 10 he scored throughout his career?

There have been many brilliant set-piece masters throughout the 21st century of football. You've got the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Juninho, Ronaldinho and Andrea Pirlo - however, you'd certainly argue a case that you would take Beckham over any of these superb players in a dead-ball situation.

Beckham is a truly unique set-piece specialist. That iconic arched stance when presented with a chance from range is entirely personal to him - and it certainly produced results. Becks accumulated a total of 65 free-kick goals during his career, with some coming in the most pressurised of circumstances.

September 23rd marks 31 years since the free-kick king made his debut for Manchester United, and what a player he was for them throughout the years. He scored and assisted goals for fun, becoming one of the standout players in that Sir Alex Ferguson team.

He ended up scoring 27 free-kick goals for the Red Devils alone during his time at the club. So, to honour him on the day he first pulled on the red jersey, the team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would pick out 10 of the very best free-kicks he scored for club and country.

Now, this list is subjective, and some of you might think one piece of brilliance deserves to be in a higher spot. If you believe that, or if you have a favourite Beckham free kick in your mind, be sure to let us know in our social media comments. But for now, let's take a trip down dead ball memory lane as we present to you David Beckham's top 10 free-kicks of all time.

10 Manchester United vs Blackburn 2001

This one epitomises the genius that is Beckham. He had some redemption to adhere to in this fixture, having scored an own goal in the first half which saw Manchester United trail. However, a second-half free-kick more than made up for it.

An unorthodox entry to the list, Beckham takes this one quickly, spotting Brad Friedel off his line after Dwight Yorke was brought down a fair distance from the goal. He delicately floats the ball over the Blackburn keeper into the net, leaving Friedel, the entire Blackburn squad and everyone inside the stadium in shock. Vintage Becks.

9 England vs Mexico 2001

Our second entry once again comes in 2001, however this time in international colours during a friendly against Mexico. England won this game 4-0, with Paul Scholes and Robbie Fowler getting two goals for the Three Lions inside 14 minutes.

They would add a third on the half-hour mark, thanks to a stunner from Beckham. England’s number seven lined up a shot from around 30 yards out and sent a fabulous free-kick curling over the wall, past the stranded goalkeeper, and into the top corner. Absolutely sensational stuff, but it wasn’t like we hadn’t seen him do the same trick before.

8 Manchester United vs West Ham 2000

See, we told you so. This is yet another typical David Beckham free-kick, executed with such precision and skill. Yet the Man United star makes it look easy. Just six minutes into the game, he steps up just outside the D and most fans in Old Trafford know exactly where the ball is going.

He curls one nonchalantly into the top left corner, hitting the underside of the bar in the process, one of the most aesthetically pleasing sights in football. That was just the first of two free kicks he would score against the Irons in the space of four months, and that other one wasn't too shabby either.

7 Manchester United vs Barcelona 1998

Before Messi was stunning Barcelona fans with moments of magic and amazing free kicks, it was Beckham who left them in a state of awe. United and the Blaugrana played out a Champions League classic in the 1998/99 season, with the game ending in a 3-3 draw.

United were down by two goals initially, but they clawed back to 2-2. Then up stepped Beckham, who swung a free-kick around the wall and into the top corner, giving the goalkeeper absolutely no chance and sending Old Trafford into a state of extreme ecstasy. It did not prove to be a winner on the night, as Luis Enrique would level the scores once again in the 70th minute, but Beckham’s moment of magic would live long in the memory of those in attendance.

6 Manchester United vs Liverpool 1997

Being a Manchester United academy graduate, there probably aren’t many sweeter feelings than bagging a goal against bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield. Let alone one as special as this free kick from Beckham.

Another delightful entry, both teams were level after second-half goals from Andy Cole and Robbie Fowler, but Becks obtained a free-kick in the 70th minute to the right-hand side of the goal that looked destined for a curler into the top-right of the net.

Beckham deceived the players, the stadium, but most importantly the Liverpool goalkeeper as he delicately lofted the ball towards the left-hand side of the goal, where the ball clipped off the crossbar and bounced into the net. Simply stunning.

5 Manchester United vs Aston Villa 1999

A late Premier League fixture in 1999 produced one of Beckham's most audacious free-kicks, and certainly one that surprised most United fans in attendance.

The Red Devils went into the second half level at 1-1 with the Villans when they got a free-kick no later than a minute into the second half. Naturally, Beckham took charge from 35 yards, with many probably expecting him to float a ball into the box for a defender or forward to attack.

However, he produced an absurd strike from distance which found the top left corner, leaving Villa’s goalkeeper Michael Oakes rooted to the spot in a state of disbelief. Not many players would even attempt a strike from there, Beckham dispatched it with ease.

4 Manchester United vs Real Madrid 2003

United crashed out of the Champions League quarter-finals to Real Madrid in April 2003 despite their 4-3 win at Old Trafford as they lost 6-5 on aggregate. But against the club he would join that summer, Beckham scored a goal that was one of his best in a United shirt.

Around 25 yards out from goal, he stepped up and sent an absolute bending rocket past Iker Casillas of all people. The Real goalkeeper stood rooted to the spot as the ball crashed in off the underside of the bar, looking entirely perplexed as to what had just occurred. The frustration from the shot-stopper that followed as Beckham wheeled away in celebration is the exact reaction many goalkeepers had to Becks’ magic. Fortunately for him, United failed to find the additional goals that were needed for them to advance in the competition.

3 Manchester United vs Manchester City 2000

Is there a more fitting time to score an absolute banger of a free-kick than in a Manchester derby? Now how about making it the match-winner? Well, that's exactly what Beckham did in 2000, just two minutes into the encounter.

Standing a good 35 yards out after Paul Scholes had been brought down by Alfie Haaland, the United winger struck a free-kick with outrageous accuracy given his distance from the goal. The ball flew into the top left corner and the away support at Maine Road erupted. The derby might have been short on goals that time around, but at least there was a special one.

2 Manchester United vs Everton 2003

It feels fitting to put this effort so high as not only was it a masterpiece of a free-kick, but it was also the last free-kick Beckham would score for Manchester United on his final ever game before his departure to Real Madrid in the summer.

The elegant number 7 took on a set-piece that looked destined for a left boot, however, this was no problem for Becks as instead he looped the ball over the wall and curled it into the top left, once again leaving the goalkeeper helpless (a common occurrence with Beckham free-kicks). His final Manchester United song, and didn't he go out in style.

1 England vs Greece 2001

It just had to be, didn't it? The most iconic free-kick in English footballing history, Beckham produced a moment of sheer magic against Greece in 2001.

Set the scene. The Three Lions needed a draw against Greece in October 2001 to qualify for next summer's tournament but were trailing 2-1 heading into stoppage time. Right at the death, though, they were awarded a free kick a fair way out - enter Mr David Beckham.

The stage was perfectly set for him. The dead-ball maestro stepped up as England fans awaited contact with the ball. Time almost slowed as Becks struck a sweet right-footed curler that soared around the wall and into the top corner which secured England's place at the 2002 World Cup. Unbelievable scenes.