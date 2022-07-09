Anthony Joshua is known the world over as one of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing.

The 33-year-old has twice been unified world heavyweight champion and boasts a record of 25 wins and just three losses across his 28 professional boxing fights.

He is also an Olympic champion, winning at super heavyweight in London 2012. This thrust the Watford-based fighter into the spotlight, and he competed in an Olympic special revival of the iconic television show Superstars following his successful endeavours in the ring.

Everyone knows Anthony Joshua the boxer, but what about Anthony Joshua the sprinter?

Anthony Joshua running 100m

In this throwback to 2012, Joshua storms out of the blocks and keeps up an impressive pace across the 100m, narrowly beating high jumper Robbie Grabarz to the finish.

Joshua’s time of 11.53 is certainly nothing to be sniffed at, especially when you consider he had to be 91kg or above to compete at super heavyweight in the London Games earlier that year.

Long-distance runner Mo Farah finished in a respectable third position, in a race which also saw the Brownlee brothers competing. It just goes to show, just because you are a good runner, doesn't mean you will make a good sprinter. Over long distances you'd 100% back Farah and the Brownlee brothers, but it's not quite the same over 100m.

Rower Andy Triggs-Hodge finished last with a time of 19.37, showing that perhaps he was better off staying on water.

When you consider his attributes, it becomes less surprising that Joshua was victorious, as the 100m sprint is a race where power prevails, but to get his giant frame moving so quickly was still a sight to behold.

It is fair to say that Joshua’s career has gone from strength to strength since his triumphant 2012, despite a few turbulent years in recent history.

He would make his professional debut just over a year after winning Olympic gold, beating Emanuele Leo by TKO.

This was a sign of things to come, with AJ going on a run of 22 consecutive wins to start his career.

It has not been plain sailing more recently, though.

Anthony Joshua's recent struggles

Firstly, in June 2019, Andy Ruiz Jr shocked the world by beating Joshua by TKO after taking the fight at short notice. AJ did win the rematch six months later, however, but his reputation and ego were both damaged nonetheless.

A year after the rematch win over Ruiz Jr, Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena. Since that victory, though, he suffered back-to-back defeats to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, losing his heavyweight titles in the process.

After being beaten via unanimous decision in 2021, AJ shared the ring with Usyk once more a year later in 2022, but once again he was defeated, losing on this occasion via split decision.

Joshua has got back to winning ways since, though, beating Jermaine Franklin on the scorecards earlier this year.

Up next for the Brit is a rematch with Dillian Whyte, which takes place on the 12th of August.