Tyson Fury has produced so many memorable moments inside the ring, but he is also known for his unique voice.

Whether it be his trilogy with Deontay Wilder or his job on Wladimir Klitschko, Fury has provided boxing fans with some of the best heavyweight action throughout the years.

It's not just inside the ropes, though, he's also provided us with serious entertainment outside of it, whether it be on Twitter or in interviews and press conferences.

It's safe to say Fury knows how to sell a fight and has achieved so much in the sport of boxing.

With that being said, earlier on in his career, he was catching the eye of many, but he also had a different voice compared to now.

The change in Tyson Fury's voice

In 2015, Fury confirmed he got punched in the throat during a sparring session with Ty Mitchell.

That had a massive effect on his vocal chords.

Fury said to the BBC: “I got punched in the throat in 2015, and it left me with a blood clot in the throat. So it causes me to talk like this.

“I was supposed to have it removed and I got too afraid. I think it sounds better anyway, there’s more pain in it.”

The punch to the throat in sparring did not affect Fury one bit. In fact, he had a sensational year in 2015.

He would defeat Christian Hammer before defeating the great Wladimir Klitschko on foreign soil to become the new heavyweight champion.

When you listen to press conferences involving Fury before 2015, you will notice a big difference.

In the clip further up this article, Tyson was speaking at his first-ever press conference before his professional debut against Bela Gyongyosi in 2008.

He would go on to win via a first-round knockout.

When listening to the footage, you can hear that Fury’s voice sounding a lot more soft and soothing back in the day. Compare it to his voice today and throughout recent years, he's gone very croaky and entirely different to how he used to sound.

One thing has never changed, though, and that is his confidence and desire to succeed at the highest level.

What's next for Tyson Fury, we truly don't know. Will he fight Oleksandr Usyk and finally unify the heavyweight division, or will he look elsewhere like an Andy Ruiz Jr?

Time will tell.