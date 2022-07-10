Erling Haaland may have enjoyed a record-breaking Premier League season but Luis Suarez's 2013/2014 campaign is still the stuff of legend.

In a sub-par Liverpool side, the dogged Uruguayan forward dragged his team to the verge of the Premier League title almost single-handedly.

Many believe it to be the greatest individual campaign we've ever bore witness to on these shores, regardless of the fact Liverpool were pipped to the title by Manchester City.

Others, well, like with everything in the subjective world of football, they'll disagree and instead point to the brilliance of Thierry Henry in 2002/2003, or the dynamism of Cristiano Ronaldo in his inaugural Ballon d'Or year of 2007/2008.

It's a never-ending debate that has and will continue to rage on for decades, but for those who believe Suarez's miraculous campaign was the best we've seen to date - you've just got some fresh ammunition to support your claim.

The stats behind Suarez's famous season

In 33 Premier League games in 2013/2014, Liverpool's star man racked up a staggering tally of 31 goals and no less than 17 assists.

This means that of Liverpool's 101 league goals that campaign, Suarez was directly involved in just under 50% of them. It really was Lionel Messi-esque form in the toughest league in the world.

Do we need to confirm he won the PFA Player of the Year award? No, thought not.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Luis Suarez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on November 23, 2013 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

What actually comes back to bite Suarez is his misdemeanours from the season prior.

In typical Suarez fashion from those days, he famously took a bite out of Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic mid-game and was served a 10-match ban for his actions.

That meant that he missed five Premier League games from the following campaign which we happen to be discussing right now.

I mean, can you imagine if he'd had another five games to increase his already preposterous returns? Unfortunately though, in the same way his actions have undoubtedly tarnished his Premier League legacy, they cost him here, too.

Nevertheless, we shouldn't let that influence our assessment of his on-pitch performance, especially given Suarez spent much of that campaign being compared on Sky Sports graphics to teams rather than individual rivals...

Video: Suarez's genius of 2013/2014

So, sit back and enjoy this truly captivating video of one man doing the business like we've never seen it done before in the Premier League.

And just keep in mind, this Liverpool team would probably have come 7th if it wasn't for him.

What. A. Player!

It really was one of those very rare seasons of the modern era where a player truly could hold a candle to the might of Messi and Ronaldo.

Let's check out some of the best fan reaction from the video below.

Fan reaction