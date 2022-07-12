Highlights BBC Sport predicted 20 young Premier League stars - one from every club - to go on to achieve great things, but not all of them have gone on to be successful.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Luke Shaw and Jordan Pickford are three players who have gone on to become excellent players.

Other players, such as Liverpool's Jordon Ibe and Newcastle's Adam Campbell, have dropped down the leagues in English football.

Predicting football’s stars of tomorrow is never easy, nor is rising from the depths of grassroots football to strutting your stuff in front of packed-out cauldrons around the globe. And only a select few have managed to turn playing the game they love into a full-time occupation.

Even the most promising starlets can end up falling by the wayside due to various factors: injuries, mentality, off-field issues, failing to convince a certain manager - the list goes on and on. Aside from talent, which is a pre-requisite, you also need a few breaks along the way to reach the top. Or that one stroke of luck, so to speak.

In August 2013, BBC Sport published a list of the 20 young players – one per Premier League side - to watch. 10 years on, we’re here to dissect all 20 to see where they are now and what their respective career paths look like.

Selecting one footballer from each club, a fan was asked to cast their verdict on the selected player and asked to name a star they’d compare them to. A decade on, let’s take a look at what happened to those 20 players.

20 Premier League players to watch from 2013 (one per club) Club Player Current Club Player they were compared to Arsenal Gedion Zelalem FC Den Bosch Andrés Iniesta or Xavi Aston Villa Gary Gardner Birmingham City Frank Lampard Cardiff City Declan John Bolton Wanderers (on loan at Salford) Kieran Gibbs Chelsea Ruben Loftus-Cheek AC Milan Frank Lampard Crystal Palace Reise Allassani Sevenoaks Town Juan Mata Everton Ross Barkley Luton Town Steven Gerrard Fulham Cauley Woodrow Luton Town Teddy Sheringham Hull City Max Clark Gillingham Jan Vertonghen Liverpool Jordon Ibe Ebbsfleet United John Barnes Manchester City Jose Angel Pozo Rayo Vallecano Raul Manchester United Adnan Januzaj Sevilla N/A Newcastle United Adam Campbell Crawley Town Wayne Rooney Norwich City Jacob and Josh Murphy Newcastle and Oxford United Ashley Young Southampton Luke Shaw Manchester United Gareth Bale Stoke City James Alabi N/A Didier Drogba Sunderland Jordan Pickford Everton Samir Handanovic Swansea City Jernade Meade Tonbridge Angels Ben Davies Tottenham Hotspur Tom Carroll Exeter City Luka Modric West Bromwich Albion Saido Berahino AEL Limassol Danny Welbeck West Ham United Ravel Morrison D.C. United Joe Cole

Gedion Zelalem (Arsenal)

Player compared to: Andrés Iniesta or Xavi

Gedion Zelalem failed to make the grade at Arsenal and eventually left the Emirates Stadium in 2019 following loan spells with Rangers and VVV-Venlo – but was once compared to Barcelona duo Andrés Iniesta and Xavi. The Berlin-born midfielder, who represented both Germany and the United States at youth level, went on to play for Sporting Kansas City and has plied his trade with New York City FC since 2020. Now 26 years of age, the once-promising talent is earning his corn in the Dutch second-tier for FC Den Bosch. It’s not unfair to say that the defensive midfielder failed to live up to his lofty expectations.

Gary Gardner (Aston Villa)

Player compared to: Frank Lampard

Gary Gardner, 31, has still enjoyed a good career - just not at the highest level of English football. The midfielder upped and left Aston Villa for city rivals Birmingham City in 2019 after spending most of the previous eight years on loan at various Football League clubs, including Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Nottingham Forest to name a few.

Unable to make the cut in the Premier League, Gardner – once compared to Chelsea icon Frank Lampard – still managed to tot up five appearances and two goals for England at Under-21 level. Also tipped for greatness by the Independent in 2011, he didn't really live up to the hype.

Declan John (Cardiff City)

Player compared to: Kieran Gibbs

Converted from a winger, Declan John was known as an attack-minded left-back and was tipped to become a big part of Cardiff City’s future. Capped seven times by Wales, the 28-year-old left the side from the Welsh capital in 2017, joining Rangers. A mere few months later, and he had joined Cardiff’s arch-rivals Swansea.

Moving to Bolton Wanderers in 2021 and then securing a loan move to fourth-tier outfit Salford over the summer of 2023, John has never lived up to the expectation set by a particular Cardiff fan, who likened him to 229-cap Arsenal ace Kieran Gibbs. Despite the Englishman not setting the Premier League alight while in north London, the comparison is farcical.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Player compared to: Frank Lampard

We might have had three misses so far, but this one is more of a hit. Another player compared to the free-scoring Lampard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek endured an insipid spell at Chelsea and spent time on loan at Crystal Palace and Fulham in recent years.

The 27-year-old has suffered from many injury problems, however, and there was danger of the midfielder becoming one of those ‘what if’ players unless his fortunes saw a change. And they somewhat did in the summer of 2023 as his signature was snared by Serie A powerhouse AC Milan. Loftus-Cheek has impressed since his move to Italy, one in which saw him link up with another Chelsea academy graduate Fikayo Tomori.

Reise Allassani (Crystal Palace)

Player compared to: Juan Mata

Juan Mata? That was a hell of a big shout. Reise Allassani, a former England under-17 international, is now 27 and has played for Carshalton Athletic in the Isthmian League and non-league side Dulwich Hamlet since leaving Crystal Palace.

Much was made of his ability to handle under-21 football while still at Palace, despite being much younger, though that breakthrough season never came. Deemed as player that ‘could make lots of noise on the pitch’ by the Palace supporter back in 2013, the London-born attacking midfielder is now playing for Sevenoaks.

Ross Barkley (Everton)

Player compared to: Steven Gerrard

It’s easy to forget that Ross Barkley was very impressive when he first broke through at Everton. Also tipped to be the next Wayne Rooney, the Steven Gerrard comparison wasn’t entirely unwarranted, but – to some fans and pundits – it may have been a bit of a stretch.

The Liverpool-born midfielder, now 29, moved to Chelsea in 2018 and, quite frankly, failed to make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge over his four-season stint, despite it being marred by a series of loan deals. Now a regular starter under Rob Edwards at Kenilworth Road, the 33-cap England international has time to rejuvenate his career.

Cauley Woodrow (Fulham)

Player compared to: Teddy Sheringham

Cauley Woodrow, now 29, only managed to score a disappointing 12 goals in 66 appearances at senior level for Fulham and was subsequently offloaded to League One side Barnsley in August 2018. 157 outings, 53 goals and 10 assists later for The Tykes, and he made the jump up to the Championship to join Luton Town, which was - incidentally - the club where his career began.

Upon his return, he was a key part of their promotion push in the 2022/23 season and has been a mainstay since they arrived in the Premier League for the first time in their history. Praised by his manager Rob Edwards for his intelligence, the 28-year-old has not quite reached the level of Teddy Sheringham, but is still a decent player.

Max Clark (Hull City)

Player compared to: Jan Vertonghen

Max Clark, born in Kingston upon Hull, moved to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in 2018 before returning to Hull City three years later. The 27-year-old, who represented England at under-17 level four times in 2012, rose up the Hull ranks but then endured stints at Fleetwood Town, Rochdale, and Stevenage.

Most recently, Clark moved to League Two side Gillingham and has featured in every competition possible, proving his importance. Being compared to former Tottenham Hotspur star Jan Vertonghen, however, seems a bit of a stretch given the opposite trajectory that Clark’s career has gone.

Jordon Ibe (Liverpool)

Player compared to: John Barnes

It felt like a major coup for Bournemouth when they splashed out a club-record £15 million to sign Jordon Ibe from Liverpool in July 2016. Sadly, though, the ex-England under-21 international was a bitter disappointment down on the south coast at the Vitality Stadium.

Ibe, who bravely revealed in 2021 that he’d been suffering from depression, is now 27 and hoping to get his career back on track with Adanaspor in Turkey’s second tier. Between 2021 and 2023, he had a hodgepodge time trying to find a club and was spotted training with non-league side Chesterfield before penning a deal with Ebbsfleet United.

Jose Angel Pozo (Manchester City)

Player compared to: Raul

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but Raul? A Real Madrid legend? Seriously? In 277 career appearances with Manchester City, Almeria, current club Rayo Vallecano and Al Ahli SC (where the Spanish attacking midfielder spent time on loan in 2022), Jose Angel Pozo has scored a grand total of… 35 goals.

Not the best return for someone who was likened to such a potent goal threat. The one-cap Spain under-21 international never lived up to the high expectations put in front of him and struggled to replicate his fine form at youth level for the Manchester City senior team.

Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United)

Player compared to: No-one

Adnan Januzaj looked sensational when he broke through at Manchester United in the ill-fated 2013/14 season under David Moyes. Handed Ryan Giggs’ iconic No. 11 shirt the following summer, big things were expected from the Belgian winger.

But he failed to convince Louis van Gaal and found himself sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund, where he struggled. A loan move to Sunderland, where he reunited with Moyes in 2016/17, also failed to pan out. Januzaj, capped 15 times by his country so far, is now playing for Sevilla after a decent five-year spell with Real Sociedad. He's failed to really set the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán alight, however, with a loan move to Basaksehir underlining his struggles.

Adam Campbell (Newcastle United)

Player compared to: Wayne Rooney

Adam Campbell, 27, was Newcastle's youngest ever European debutant when BBC Sport had their article written 10 years ago, a title which has since been inherited by young star Lewis Miley. Campbell left St James' Park in 2015 after just four appearances and has since plied his trade with Notts County, Morecambe, Darlington, and Gateshead. He then joined Crawley Town recently, and in his 347-game career thus far, Campbell has scored 82 goals and plundered an additional 26 assists. While his return is relatively respectable given he’s been unable to settle at a club for an extended period, the poor lad – a five-cap England under-19 international - should never have been compared to Manchester United cult hero Wayne Rooney.

Jacob and Josh Murphy (Norwich City)

Player compared to: Ashley Young

Twin brothers Jacob and Josh Murphy left Norwich City in 2017 and 2018, respectively, after having big things promised of them. Jacob now plays for Newcastle United and has been ever-present in Eddie Howe’s turnaround job seen at St James’ Park. The 28-year-old forward has featured 158 times and has 25 goal-involvements (10G, 15A) under his belt.

His brother, Josh, is playing at lesser-level club Oxford United in League One. The three-cap England under-20 international, has played for Cardiff City and Preston North End since leaving Norwich but has settled in Oxford for the time being and has made 37 appearances since his summer 2022 switch.

Luke Shaw (Southampton)

Player compared to: Gareth Bale

Luke Shaw was unbelievable during his breakthrough season at Southampton and earned himself a £30 million move to Manchester United in 2014. A horrific double leg break kept him out of action for almost the entire 2015/16 season and on his return to action, he didn’t see eye to eye with Jose Mourinho and came close to leaving Old Trafford.

However, he rediscovered his confidence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and went on to become a key player for both club and country, scoring England’s goal in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. Almost a decade on from his Old Trafford move, and he’s one of the most crucial figures under Erik ten Hag. Is he on par with Tottenham icon Gareth Bale, though? Probably not.

James Alabi (Stoke City)

Player compared to: Didier Drogba

James Alabi was certainly not the next Didier Drogba. It was certainly a shocking comparison back in 2013, but given how Alabi’s career has panned out, it becomes even more confusing. Released by Stoke in 2015, the London-born striker has since played for Ipswich Town, Chester, Tranmere, Leyton Orient and Bromley. The 27-year-old most recently played for Maidstone United in the National League.

The 29-year-old has never reached international level either, unlike many on this list. During his 279-game career – in which he has played for 15 different clubs – he has scored just 52 goals and plundered a further eight assists. Not quite Drogba-level numbers, are they?

Jordan Pickford (Sunderland)

Player compared to: Samir Handanovic

It’s fair to say that Jordan Pickford has lived up to the hype, becoming one of the first names on Everton and England’s team sheets. The 28-year-old can be erratic and has made his fair share of errors over the years, but he’s still developed into a top goalkeeper.

With 58 international caps under his belt, the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope (both top level goalkeepers) have been reduced to a role on the bench with the odd cameo. He joined Everton from Sunderland in the summer of 2017 and has been an immovable object since, having made 253 appearances between the posts.

Jernade Meade (Swansea City)

Player compared to: Ben Davies

Jernade Meade, formerly of Arsenal, dropped off the radar after leaving Swansea in 2014. Having played for the likes of Hadley FC, St Albans City and Swedish club duo AFC United and ADC Eskilstuna, the 31-year-old has struggled to settle at any of the clubs that picked him up and is now earning his corn at Tonbridge Angels in the National League South.

Once a young prospect compared to Tottenham regular Ben Davies, it’s safe to say it somehow hasn’t worked out. Despite being a Luton-born left-back, he has been capped on six occasions by Montserrat after never getting the call-up for England – at any level.

Tom Carroll (Tottenham)

Player compared to: Luka Modrić

Tom Carroll is a decent footballer but shouldn’t be mentioned in the same breath as 2017 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modrić. The now 31-year-old endured a mix of temporary deals before sealing a permanent switch away from Tottenham to Welsh side Swansea midway through the 2016/17 campaign.

A seasoned England under-21 asset back in the day, he was released by Ipswich after a one-year spell with the League One outfit and was without a club for a 12-month period. Exeter City secured his services in the summer just gone, however, and he has became a regular in their engine room.

Saido Berahino (West Brom)

Player compared to: Danny Welbeck

Burundi-born striker Saido Berahino scored 20 goals in 45 games for West Brom during the 2014/15 season and was tipped for huge things. The 30-year-old represented England at youth level, even managing to win the U17 European Championship in 2010, but opted to switch allegiances to his native Burundi for more international game time.

Unfortunately, he failed to kick on after that and has achieved little of note in the game since his positive campaign for the Midlands side. Since 2019, he has played for Zulte Waregem, RSC Charleroi, Sheffield Wednesday and now AEL Limassol. At international level, Berahino has played 18 times and notched just two goals.

Ravel Morrison (West Ham)

Player compared to: Joe Cole

Famously rated as one of the most exciting young footballers Manchester United have ever produced, with Rio Ferdinand once claiming he could have been a £100m player, Ravel Morrison (for various reasons) has failed to live up to the hype at senior level. The 29-year-old has played for a plethora of clubs across the world since West Ham, including Lazio, Atlas, Ostersund and ADO Den Haag, but has never really settled down.

The Jamaica international left Derby County in 2022, who were relegated to League One, after his contract expired. Now at D.C. United in America, the story of Morrison is a sad one, especially considering the heights he was destined to reach under Sir Alex Ferguson.