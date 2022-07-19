Do you remember Dario Conca?

No?

Call yourself a football fan.

Conca was once the third best player in world football behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Okay... not quite. But he was actually the third best-paid player behind the two greatest players to have ever played the game.

But who is he?

Here's the bizarre story of Dario Conca.

Who is Dario Conca?

In the summer of 2011, Conca had just helped Brazilian side Fluminense to their first Brazilian championship since 1984. He had been voted the best player in Brazil's Serie A in 2009 and 2010, catching the attention of many clubs.

It earned him a lucrative move.

But not a lucrative move to a major European side.

Instead, he secured a very lucrative move to Guangzhou Evergrande in China, before the Chinese Super League was fashionable. The Chinese club spent a record-breaking $10 million on him.

On July 2, Conca signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Guangzhou worth £170,000 per week, making him the third-highest paid player in the world.

Only Messi and Ronaldo earned more at the time.

But Conca wouldn't be competing for the Ballon d'Or with the two superstars who played for Barcelona and Real Madrid at the time.

Instead, the striker remained in China for three seasons scoring an impressive 54 goals in 99 appearances.

During those three years, he was suspended by the club for nine matches for questioning the manager's decision to substitute him.

He said: "I don't understand why they always sideline me with the excuse that I'm exhausted and need rest. How could I have scored a crucial penalty if I'm not in condition? And why does the coach always have Conca take a rest?"

However, midway through the ban former Italian World Cup-winning football manager Marcello Lippi was appointed and cancelled the suspension.

Conca helped Guangzhou win three consecutive Chinese Super Leagues as well as the AFC Champions League. He was also named in the Chinese Super League Team of the Year on three occasions and claimed Chinese Football Association Footballer of the Year in 2013.

However, Conca wanted to return to his native continent and re-signed for Fluminense at the age of 30.

His wages went from £170,000-per-week to £8,000-per-week.

'Conca is like Messi'

It wasn't long until Conca started missing those Chinese Super League paychecks, though. Because a year later, he returned to China with Shanghai SIPG, managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson.

“Conca is like Messi,” Eriksson said when he signed him.

“He is the same size, he is left footed, he is a fantastic dribbler and he makes and scores a lot of goals.

“When I came here, he was the one player I wanted more than any other.”

More than any other player? We struggle to believe that.

At Shanghai, Conca scored 17 goals in 58 appearances and struggled with a cruciate ligament knee injury.

It ultimately ended his career as he briefly returned to Fluminense on loan before ending his career with the newly formed Austin Bold FC in the USL Championship.

Conca retired to focus on becoming a pro golfer

In 2019, Conca, aged 36 at the time, announced his retirement to focus on becoming a professional golfer.

At the end of his football career, Conca had earned more than £50 million in wages without being capped for Argentina.

His dream to become a professional golfer didn't appear to last too long and he was unable to make his mark in the professional game.

“Football has given me a lot, I love this career, it was fantastic for me, but today I think it’s the right time for me to stop,” he told GloboEsporte.com at the time of his retirement.

“I was not thinking about football today. It gave me a lot, I’m very grateful for everything, I managed to make a career, to have recognition.

“It gave me the possibility to fulfill my dream as a child, with all my family involved behind that dream. I’m happy when I feel it started as a game and then you already have responsibility. It’s part of my life, I dedicated myself 100% to this magnificent career, fantastic, but an hour ends.

“I’ve already started on the golf course, I always wanted to play, to discover new sports. (Golf) always caught my attention, today I have more time to dedicate myself, to do something that motivates me to overcome myself.

“You think I start playing games, right? I want to play golf (laughs). It happens with every player, we feel that desire to compete, to always want to come and improve every day. Let’s start as a joke, like another sport. Then we’ll see. I’ll try to do my best, prepare myself, train and then we’ll see how far to go.”

What is Dario Conca doing now?

So, how is Conca spending his £50 million after retiring from football?

Well, it's pretty easy to figure out exactly what he's up to because he's a pretty prolific poster on Instagram.

Let's first address the golf.

There are various images and clips of Conca playing golf and, let's just say, we can see why he didn't pursue a career in the sport.

We're far from golf experts ourselves but even we can spot a dodgy swing when we see one.

At least he tried...

Away from his golf attempts, one thing you'll immediately see is that Conca has very much kept himself in shape. At the age of 40, the former footballer has a physique better than most current footballers. He's posted a number of workout videos and is probably in better shape now than when he was playing. Fair play to him!

He's very much a family man, too.

The majority of his posts are dedicated to his wife, Luiza Lara Conca. She appears to be a nutritionist and has an equally impressive physique to her husband. They also appear to have two kids together.

And Conca appears to love travelling and seeing some of the world's most amazing places.

It may not have worked out for him as a footballer at the highest level - or as a golfer for that matter - but we reckon he's pretty happy in life having earned a ridiculous amount of money in the sport.

Well played, Dario Conca.