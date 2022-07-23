Highlights Klopp had targeted specific players that he wanted to sign for Liverpool, but not all of them were successful.

The missed signings include players like Chilwell, Tchouameni, and Fekir, who could have added depth and creativity to Liverpool's squad.

Despite missing out on some of his top choices, Klopp has still managed to build a highly successful team with the signings he did make.

Liverpool used to excel in the transfer market. Since Jurgen Klopp has been in charge of the club with the help of the departed sporting director Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, the club have made some incredible purchases in recent years.

Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Alisson, Fabinho, Diogo Jota, Thiago, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz have all been signed during Klopp's reign.

Those signings have helped transform Liverpool into one of the best clubs in world football. But not everything goes to plan in the transfer window and it's been far from plain sailing for Liverpool and Klopp.

If you think that all of those players were Klopp's first choice transfer target and they haven't missed out on any signings down the years, you'd be very much mistaken. Therefore, we've identified various occasions where Klopp hasn't got the man that he wanted and we've attempted to compile what Liverpool's XI could've looked like if the German manager had got his way.

Of course, there are a lot of ifs, buts and maybes involved and even if Klopp had signed his transfer target it's not to say they would still be in Liverpool's first choice XI.

But it's all a bit of fun and it's interesting to think what could've happened if everything had gone to plan. So, let's check out how Liverpool's XI could've looked if Klopp had signed his No.1 targets in the transfer window:

GK: Alisson

Alisson wasn't the first goalkeeper Klopp signed at Liverpool. Early in his reign, he signed a certain Loris Karius to provide competition to Simon Mignolet.

Of course, Karius' performance in the 2018 Champions League final ended his career at Anfield. But regardless of what happened that night, Liverpool had already set their sights on signing Alisson for a world record fee for a goalkeeper.

“The Champions League final had nothing to do with us getting Alisson,” Klopp said after Liverpool spent a then-world record £67 million on the Brazilian.

“Even if he had won it and Alisson would have been on the market we would have still signed him.”

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander wears a training coat at Anfield whilst warming up for a Premier League fixture in front of the Merseyside crowd.

Klopp has showed tremendous faith in Alexander-Arnold at a young age and persisted with him at right-back for almost the entirety of his managerial spell. That Liverpool have never been linked with a first-choice right-back since Klopp took over speaks volumes.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Klopp was so desperate to sign Van Dijk that after Liverpool failed in their quest to do so in the summer of 2017, he waited another six months to try again.

But it was worth the wait – and the £75 million transfer fee. Klopp finally got his man and we can all see why he wanted him so badly.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

During the 2020/21 campaign, Liverpool had some serious centre back issues. Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were ruled out for lengthy periods while they were unable to sign a quality replacement in the January transfer window. Klopp couldn't hide his disappointment at the time.

"We talk about a centre-half, and yes, it would help 100 percent," Klopp admitted. "We discuss the situation pretty much on a daily basis, and I make recommendations. But I cannot spend the money. I don’t make these decisions."

At the end of the season, Liverpool splashed £36 million on Konate from RB Leipzig - a player they had been linked with for months. There didn't appear to be any other names on Liverpool's radar so we can only assume Konate was Klopp's first choice.

LB: Ben Chilwell

Andy Robertson has proved to be one of Klopp's best signings for just £8 million from Hull. However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp wanted Chilwell a season before he signed Robertson.

“Klopp was interested in Chilwell before he had become a first-team player with Leicester, with the then-teenager’s time at Huddersfield providing the evidence the German boss needed,” they report.

“Chilwell had thrived under Klopp’s close friend David Wagner and looked to sign him, partly, on his recommendation. The club’s extensive scouting also identified him as long-term competition to Alberto Moreno.

“After an offer of £5million plus £2million in add-ons was rejected, with Liverpool ultimately priced out of a move for the player. Moreno would remain, with James Milner shifted to a left-back for the 2016/17 campaign.”

Chilwell himself has even spoken about the situation, saying: “My agent was the one dealing with it all, talking to Liverpool and Leicester about the situation.

Robertson arrived the following summer for just £8 million and has ensured Klopp isn’t ruing the fact he missed out on Chilwell 12 months previously.

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool were seemingly desperate to sign Tchouameni in the summer of 2022. They were heavily linked with the Monaco man before he eventually opted for Real Madrid in a £68 million fee.

Klopp even made a special trip to Monaco to try and convince the Frenchman to move to Anfield, while also having a phone call with the midfielder. In the end, the Frenchman opted for Real Madrid.

CM: Moises Caicedo

After missing out on Tchouameni in 2022, Klopp turned his attentions to Caicedo 12 months later. And after Chelsea stalled, Liverpool agreed a club-record fee for the Brighton midfielder.

The German manager even spoke about the club agreeing a fee for the Ecuadorian, saying: "I can confirm the [Moises Caicedo] deal with the club is agreed, whatever that means in the end.

"Of course, we want the player and not just the agreement. We don't have endless resource."

It ended in heartbreak for Klopp and Liverpool, though, as Chelsea upped their bid and Caicedo joined the Stamford Bridge club.

CM: Nabil Fekir

The deal to sign Fekir in the summer of 2018 fell through at the very last minute. So much so that he'd even conducted an official club interview in a Liverpool shirt.

But the deal broke down due to a 'problem with Fekir's representative' despite Klopp saying he 'loved' the midfielder.

"Everything was closed," Fekir told BetisTV. "I passed all the interviews, I spoke with Jurgen Klopp, he told me that he loved me. We all did it and, when we were about to sign, there were problems with my representative and the negotiation broke down."

He added: "Of course, I was disappointed not to go to Liverpool, very disappointed because Liverpool are a great club. I met the coach, Jurgen Klopp, and it went well.

"After meeting him, I wanted to join Liverpool even more. He’s a good person. It was really difficult to deal with as I really wanted to go to Liverpool. It was a moment that was not easy for me."

Fekir has since moved to Real Betis and has shown his quality in La Liga.

LW: Ousmane Dembele

It was a straight choice between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and the Frenchman opted for the Germans.

“I saw Klopp in Paris,” Dembele later recalled, “but I told him I’d made up my mind to sign for BVB.”

He only lasted one season in Germany before Barcelona snapped him up for £135.5 million. His career at the Camp Nou didn't exactly go to plan and he's since moved to Paris Saint-Germain. It would have been interesting to see what player he became with Klopp at Liverpool

RW: Julian Brandt

That’s right. If Klopp had got his way and signed Brandt, they would never have signed Salah. The Times claimed that Brandt was Klopp’s first choice winger, while the club also looked at Christian Pulisic and Julian Draxler before they turned to Salah.

That is backed up the Liverpool Echo who reported at the time that “Liverpool ended up setting their sights on Mohamed Salah instead after being informed last month that the Germany international intended to stay put.”

Brandt himself explained why he opted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, rather than sign for Liverpool.

“My gut feeling and my head are telling me the time to move has not arrived yet. I have to straighten things out in Leverkusen,” Brandt told kicker.

Brandt is now at Dortmund but simply can't be compared to the player Liverpool signed instead of him, Salah. Sometimes, a transfer falling through is a blessing in disguise...

ST: Kylian Mbappe

Okay, every manager in world football will have Mbappe at the top of their wishlist but, for Klopp, it was serious. Liverpool and Klopp met with Mbappe back when he played for Monaco. According to a report in L'Equipe, Klopp spent hours trying to convince Mbappe to sign for Liverpool.

Klopp has also previously said: "I love him, to be honest. What a player he is and a nice lad as well, so he's a really good kid," Klopp told RMC Sport. "What a player, what a player. "Everyone knows him since he was 16, 17, when he impressed in Monaco's youth teams, and I saw videos of him when he was 17 and he destroyed defensive lines as he is doing now.

"He's at an unbelievable level of consistency at that age. He's an outstanding player, that's clear, but he can deliver, deliver and deliver, which shows he's really good educated boy and he knows what he is doing."

This summer during transfer speculation surrounding his career, Mbappe revealed he had spoken to Liverpool.

“I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her!" Mbappe admitted. “It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

Klopp himself admitted there had been contact.

“Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind!” Klopp told reporters. “We of course like him, if we didn’t like him we’d have to question ourselves."

In the end, Liverpool simply couldn't afford the kind of wages Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to pay Mbappe.

Liverpool's XI if Klopp had signed his first choice transfer targets

Okay, let's break down this XI and compare it to Liverpool's current line-up.

The back five is almost identical but with Chilwell instead of Robertson. Klopp and Liverpool will be glad they missed out on the Chelsea left-back 12 months before signing the Scot.

The midfield is certainly interesting. Tchouameni would have been a brilliant signing but Liverpool were priced out of a move while they were also pipped to Caicedo. Fekir would have provided the creativity in this current line up.

And the attack is definitely a mixed bag. Signing Brandt instead of Salah would have been a huge error on Liverpool's part. However, Dembele could have been turned into a world-beater by Klopp, while having Mbappe upfront would have been incredible.