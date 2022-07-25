Muhammad Ali will unquestionably go down as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Making his debut in 1960, Ali (56-5) had his first crack at the heavyweight titles at the age of just 22.

After defeating Sonny Liston in the sixth round, Ali won the WBA, WBC, NYSAC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

He would go on to defend the titles for over three years against the likes of Floyd Patterson, Henry Cooper, Cleveland Williams and Ernie Terrell.

A lot of boxing fans will remember his outing with Joe Frazier back in 1971. The bout would go down as the ‘Fight of the Century.’ Or the 'Rumble in the Jungle' against George Foreman, with his heavyweight belt that day raking home over £5 million at auction recently.

Muhammad Ali's legendary career

Throughout his career, Ali would defeat some memorable names such as Joe Frazier, Ken Norton, Leon Spinks and many more.

After a career spanning over 20 years, Ali would retire in 1981 following a defeat to Trevor Berbick.

Despite the losses, many boxing fans will appreciate how much of a joy to watch Ali was when he was at the peak of his powers.

Many heavyweights of this current generation will no doubt look up to Ali; he changed the sport of boxing for the good.

We will never see anyone will like him in the ring ever again.

There is no doubt that Tyson looked up to Ali when he was plying his trade inside the ring.

Ali’s ability to move in and out at an incredible pace, as well as possess the famous KO power, made him a phenomenal boxer.

Mike Tyson imitates Muhammad Ali's shuffle

Throughout his career, Ali was known for his vicious speed and unique footwork.

He would come up with the iconic phrase 'float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.'

During his career, he commissioned some famous moves which became household in the boxing world, which include the 'rope-a-dope' and the 'Ali shuffle'.

In a video uploaded to FOX Sport's YouTube channel in 2013, Mike Tyson, another heavyweight great, could be seen mimicking Ali’s shuffle in front of the legend himself.

It’s fair to say that, despite the surrounding comedy, Tyson was pretty accurate with the shuffle and it's clear to see just how much he loves and adores Ali, something that was picked up in the comment section of the video.

"After all the years, Tyson was still the little boy admiring his greatest hero," one viewer wrote, whilst another said: "I just love how the baddest man in the world becomes a little boy trying to impress his idol."

"So crazy how after all these 30+ years. Mike Tyson is still the same little kid looking up to his greatest hero," was another comment.

"Tyson is like a little kid trying to impress his father riding a bicycle."

'Iron' himself transcended the sport, and it is unfortunate that the opportunity never presented itself to see the pair lace up the gloves and do battle.

He would go on to follow in Ali's infamous footsteps by becoming undisputed champion in the division, and producing some of the most iconic moments in the sport's history.