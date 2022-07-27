The 2017 Hungarian GP saw Lewis Hamilton display incredible sportsmanship with his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, with the Briton keeping his promise to his fellow Silver Arrows driver.

F1 is a complex sport when it comes to the team vs individual battle as they can often get in the way of one another, especially when one driver is gunning for the Drivers' Championship and the other isn’t.

Back in 2017, we saw Mercedes vs Ferrari with the driver battle proving a very familiar one; the classic Hamilton vs Sebastian Vettel.

Lewis Hamilton's promise to Valtteri Bottas at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

Hamilton was running behind his teammate during this particular race however, sitting P4 with Bottas P3, with both Ferrari cars up the road.

Hamilton jumped on the team radio to ask if they could invert the cars to give him a clear run at the Ferraris without having to overtake his teammate on track, given his seemingly superior pace at the time on the circuit.

Team orders were deployed and Hamilton was allowed through, whilst he did say that he would revert the cars back to their original order before the end of the race if he wasn’t able to catch, and pass, both Kimi Raikkonen and Vettel.

Off Lewis scampered up the road but, at a track that is notoriously difficult to overtake on, Hamilton was unable to make any further progress, and he found himself with a predicament. Keep third and get more points in the championship fight but risk upsetting Bottas, or move back to fourth to maintain team harmony but potentially lose out on points that might be crucial in the title fight.

In the end, the Briton was a man of his word, allowing Bottas through to claim the podium and finish third behind the Ferrari duo whilst he had to settle for P4.

Hamilton's 2017 world championship

It was a damaging result to Hamilton at the time, who slipped further behind Vettel in the Drivers' Championship, trailing by 14 points.

Giving the position back to Bottas effectively conceded three points in the fight for the title.

The big question after the race was ‘would Hamilton regret his sportsmanship’ which was put to him, with his response being: “We’ll see if that’s really the case when the end of my time in Formula One comes, hopefully the way I drove today and how I behaved at the end, yeah hopefully that shows I am a team player, I’m a man of my word and I won’t give up, I hope we don’t lose the Championship for anything less or more than three points.”

His behaviour was rewarded in the end, too, with Hamilton going on to claim a fourth world title that year to tie level with Vettel on four crowns at the time with Mercedes also winning the Constructors’ title once again.

What goes around really does come around in F1, and Hamilton's playing of the team game was an early sign that he and team-mate Bottas were going to work well together, with them going onto win five Constructors' titles as a pairing.