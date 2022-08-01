The Premier League is back! Here we have game week 20 fixtures, predictions, odds, table and everything else you need to know.

The Premier League season is seriously hotting up! Here we have game week 26 fixtures, predictions, odds and everything else you need to know.

Another weekend has passed in the Premier League, which means a load more drama, thrills and chaos has ensued. The big game of the weekend was undoubtedly Spurs versus Chelsea, where Antonio Conte reigned supreme over his old side and left Graham Potter in deep hot water.

Elsewhere, Arsenal resumed back to good form with a win at Leicester, but Man City also piled on the pressure with a dominant performance against Bournemouth.

Game Week 26 Fixtures

Here is the next round of fixtures that are taking place in Game Week 26 in the Premier League, which were gathered from the official Premier League website.

Saturday 4th March 2023

Man City vs Newcastle United: 12:30 pm

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: 3:00 pm

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: 3:00 pm

Brighton vs West Ham: 3:00 pm

Chelsea vs Leeds: 3:00 pm

Wolves vs Tottenham: 3:00 pm

Southampton vs Leicester City: 5:30 pm

Sunday 5th February 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Everton: 2:00 pm

Liverpool vs Manchester United: 4:30 pm

Premier League on TV

Saturday 4th March 2023

Man City vs Newcastle United: 12:30 pm - BT Sport 1

Southampton vs Leicester City: 5:30 pm - Sky Sports

Sunday 5th February 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Everton: 2:00 pm - Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester United: 4:30 pm - Sky Sports

Premier League table

Here is how the Premier League table currently looks - but who will be at the top come to the end of the season?

Who is the favourite to win the Premier League?

UPDATE 27th February 2023:

Arsenal: 10/11

Manchester City: EVS

Manchester United: 14/1

Tottenham Hotspur: 500/1

Who is the favourite to be Premier League Top Goalscorer 22/23?

UPDATE 27th February 2023:

Erling Haaland: 1/25

Harry Kane: 12/1

Marcus Rashford: 75/1

