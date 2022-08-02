Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever lace up a pair of boots.

Boasting an incredible legacy that only his eternal rival Lionel Messi can claim to match, the Portuguese superstar continues to operate at the highest level long after many of his peers of a similar age have retired.

While it will be incredibly difficult for any player to ever match the success of Ronaldo and Messi, that's never stopped fans and pundits alike from speculating as to who could be the heir to their throne.

Back in 2015, Ronaldo himself was asked to name the players of the time that he believed had the best chance of going on to achieve greatness in the game.

Eight years have now passed since Ronaldo made his predictions and it's fair to say they've been a mixed bag - although none have ever threatened to outshine the Portuguese legend.

Which 5 players did Ronaldo tip for greatness?

"You see many players with potential," admitted Ronaldo, per The Mirror.

"I will mention Martin Odegaard of [Real] Madrid, for example. At 16, he’s still young, but you can see he’s a very good player.

"[Eden] Hazard is also another example, the number seven of Manchester United, Memphis Depay is a good player too, Paul Pogba and maybe Neymar."

As you can see, Ronaldo's predictions have by no means turned out badly, but it's certainly not turned out quite as well as hoped for some of the players.

Here's what they're up to now.

The five players who Cristiano Ronaldo backed for stardom in 2015 - Where are they now?

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

The youngest of the quintet singled out for greatness by Ronaldo, 24-year-old Odegaard is arguably the only pick to be in a stronger position now than when the interview was conducted.

Having impressed at the Emirates while on loan in the second half of the 2020/21 season, the Norway skipper made his switch from the Bernabeu permanent in 2021.

Since then, Odegaard has become a vital cog in the Gunners' line-up, with the attacking midfielder starring for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in 2022/23.

Following the departure of previous skipper Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Odegaard was rewarded for his impact at the club by being handed the captain's armband.

Still, with at least a decade to leave his mark on the game, Odegaard's career is definitely heading in the right direction.

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

After a sensational 2018/19 season with Chelsea, Belgian winger Hazard earned a Ballon d'Or nomination and looked to have every chance of justifying Ronaldo's confidence.

A £103.5 million move to Real Madrid followed in June 2019 and the sky seemed to be the limit for Hazard.

However, having been bitten badly by the injury bug, the now-32-year-old made just 76 appearances across all competitions in his four seasons with Los Blancos.

On 3 June 2023, Hazard and Madrid reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract at the end of the 22/23 season, ending his time at the club.

A tale of what could've been.

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Eden Hazard of Real Madrid looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Real Madrid and FC Sheriff at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 28, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Ronaldo made his predictions just as Dutch forward Depay was beginning his career at Man United. Unfortunately, his time at the 'Theatre of Dreams' wasn't the roaring success that both parties had hoped for.

Lasting a little over 18 months with the 13-time Premier League champions, Depay made just 53 appearances for the club, scoring just seven goals.

A fruitful five-season spell at Lyon saw Depay breathe new life into his career, ultimately leading to a June 2021 switch to Barcelona.

However, his time at Barcelona lasted just 18 months as the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, among other names, limited Depay's minutes.

In January 2023, he moved to Atletico Madrid, where he scored four times in eight league games across the second half of the campaign.

Paul Pogba (Juventus)

When Ronaldo gave his 2015 interview, Pogba was a Juventus player. Fast forward seven years and the French midfielder is back in Turin.

For six of those years, Pogba was a Man United player after his £94.5m return to the Red Devils. Despite showing occasional glimpses of brilliance, Pogba never really looked worth that vast outlay as he frustrated the Old Trafford faithful with season after season of inconsistent performances.

His time at United was summed up by the fact that he spent his final weeks with the club on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

Since returning to Juventus, Pogba's injury struggles have only increased. A meniscus injury kept him out of action until after the World Cup and the Frenchman was dropped for disciplinary reasons shortly after coming back into the side.

In May 2023, he started his first game of the season, before being subbed off after 23 minutes with a muscle injury. Medical examinations found a lesion in his left thigh, ruling him out for the remained of the campaign.

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

In terms of Ballon d'Or success, Neymar can boast two third-placed finishes (in 2015 and 2017), which is the closest that any of Ronaldo's 'chosen five' have come to the prized award.

At various points, the Brazilian winger has been among the best players on the planet. During his time with Barcelona, he was simply electric and he's shown occasional flashes of that form since joining PSG for a world record £199.8m fee in August 2017.

That the Ligue 1 giants would seemingly be happy to part company with the 31-year-old (and his colossal wages) is a testament to the fact that his best days are now behind him - having never genuinely lived up to his massive potential.

There's no doubt the Brazilian is still incredible to watch at times, but PSG would seemingly much rather keep hold of Kylian Mbappe, who is seven years his junior.

In truth, Neymar may have been better off staying at Barcelona, especially his desire to be the main man.