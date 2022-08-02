Red Bull continue to dominate F1 at the moment, showing themselves regularly as the pit stop kings as well as currently topping the Drivers’ Championship and the Constructors’ Championship this season.

A clip posted to Twitter by Red Bull Racing from the Hungarian Grand Prix last year showed and celebrated the team getting the fastest pit stop of the season, up to that point, at the race back in 2022.

The flawless pit stop took a mere 2.19 seconds on Sergio Perez’s car, which is an incredibly short time considering the new rules that were brought in on pit stops in 2021.

Red Bull famously have regularly had far superior pit stop times to any competitors, even making five sub-two-second pit stops in the first half of the 2021 season, and were DHL fastest pit stop winners at the end of the 2022 campaign.

However, the mid-season rule changes in 2021, which sought to reduce the number of mistakes caused by botched pit stops such as loose wheels, dented speeds a little initially.

McLaren have emerged as worthy challengers to Red Bull’s pit stop throne, meanwhile, with them actually setting the fastest pit stop of the 2022 season overall, with a frankly unbelievable time of 1.98s towards the end of the campaign.

With Hungary up next on the F1 calendar in 2023, though, we thought we'd take a look back at some more incredible work from Red Bull from last season...

Red Bull's rapid Hungarian Grand Prix pit stop in 2022

It underlined an incredible turnaround by the team, who after the FIA technical directive actually had the slowest pit stop time on average out of the 10 teams for a period of races last season, at 4.56 seconds.

Back in 2022, meanwhile it was not quite pit stop times that proved decisive at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but rather pit stop decisions, with Ferrari's disastrous call to put race leader Charles Leclerc onto hard tyres for his third stint, gifting Red Bull a comfortable victory with Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman ended up overtaking Leclerc twice and cruising to victory despite starting in 10th and overcoming a 360 degree spin on the penultimate Turn 13.

The race felt like a significant moment in the season, with Leclerc eventually finishing in sixth, extending Verstappen’s lead on the Ferrari driver from 63 points to 80 points in the Drivers’ Championship.

It was a points gap that Leclerc simply could not overhaul in the races that followed over the rest of the year, and instead Verstappen roared away to a dominant second world championship.

Max Verstappen on fire in 2023

This year, things seem to be following a similar trend, with Verstappen in a hugely commanding lead of 99 points ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez, and so you can pretty much hand the Dutchman a third crown now.

He'll be looking for a ninth win of the season in Budapest, then, and with Red Bull operating at such a high level, you would not bet against him achieving that.