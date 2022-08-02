Highlights Mikel Arteta had a unique idea to prepare Arsenal players for their match against Liverpool at Anfield by playing "You'll Never Walk Alone" during training.

The atmosphere at Anfield is known to be intense and can overpower opposing players.

Despite the preparation, Arsenal suffered a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the match in 2021.

A documentary focusing on Arsenal's 2021/22 season was released on Amazon in August 2022. Titled: 'All or Nothing: Arsenal', the documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at proceedings at the club throughout the campaign.

Amid all the goings-on at the North London club, an incredible video emerged of Mikel Arteta having Arsenal players train with 'You'll Never Walk Alone' playing in the background ahead of their trip to face Liverpool at Anfield. Arteta thought it would be a good idea to play Liverpool's anthem ahead of the match to help his players prepare for the occasion.

The home ground of Jürgen Klopp's side is known to be a daunting prospect for opposing players, especially when the atmosphere is at its best. One of the loudest stadiums in the country, the supporters can almost will the team on the pitch to victory. The famous anthem that is belted out by the entire Liverpool fan base before the referee's first whistle has been known to sen shivers down the spines of both home and away players.

There have been some sensational battles between Arsenal and Liverpool, but how did Arteta look to prepare for the trip to Merseyside in 2021?

Mikel Arteta's unusual Anfield preparation

Things didn't go quite to plan for the Gunners

The Spanish boss brought a number of speakers to the training ground and had the anthem blasting out as they trained. It made for brilliant footage and you can view it below...

"One of my crazy ideas... Today they are going to train with 'You'll Never Walk Alone' playing in the background," he told one of his coaches.

Speaking about the atmosphere at Anfield, Arteta said: "There is a word we use in Spain in cycling when a cyclist is going and looks amazing and, in one kilometre, he goes [Arteta gestures downward with his hand]. He looks stuck, and it's a word called 'bajara'.

"I had it once at Anfield. The game was going well and suddenly I could only see red shirts flying around, the game was passing all over me and I cannot react.

"People were saying 'what is he doing?' and I'm like 'I cannot do it' - I cannot emotionally, physically, I cannot cope. Everything was too fast. I only had that feeling in my career once and it was at Anfield."

How the Arsenal players felt

A 4-0 loss at Anfield followed

Cedric Soares opened up on Arteta's bizarre idea ahead of the documentary's release. "We work every week, of course you work a lot on the game, but you kind of work as well on the atmosphere sometimes," he told JOE, per the Liverpool Echo.

"Anfield is a very known stadium here. It's always difficult to play there because of the quality. We know the fans will be helping their team. So Mikel tried to prepare for it as much as he could and his idea was to bring the speakers in and create a bit of chaos during training. So the players needed to adapt straight away.

"It's good also for the players to have something different in training and also for you to have this in your mind. They will be there, they will be loud, but we still need to do our job."

Unfortunately for Arteta, it did not work as Liverpool crushed Arsenal 4-0 a few days later.