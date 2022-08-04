Highlights Adebayo Akinfenwa recalls a story of Steven Gerrard apologizing to him before scoring the winning free-kick against AFC Wimbledon in a 2015 FA Cup match.

Adebayo Akinfenwa once told a brilliant story whereby Liverpool cult hero Steven Gerrard apologised to him before scoring a free-kick, which turned out to be the winner. Back in January 2015, AFC Wimbledon welcomed the Premier League powerhouse to Kingsmeadow for their FA Cup third round clash.

Gerrard was in the starting lineup for The Reds and he – unsurprisingly - put in an imperious display in south-west London, like he so often did for his side. Ranked as the best England player to grace the turf by football fans, the midfield maestro was often Liverpool’s saviour, possibly best renowned for his performance in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan.

Gerrard's fantastic free-kick to beat Wimbledon in 2015

And he was key once again for his side 10 years later in the FA Cup. The Liverpool-born ace netted the opener for the Reds just 12 minutes into the affair, though AFC Wimbledon did come roaring back and levelled proceedings through Akinfenwa just before the half-time interval.

But up stepped Gerrard, again. The now-manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq scored what turned out to be the winner in the 62nd minute. Liverpool were given a free-kick just outside the box and Gerrard curled the ball beautifully into the top corner, breaking AFC Wimbledon hearts in the process. You can watch the highlights from the game below (Gerrard's free-kick is at 1:57).

Akinfenwa reveals cold conversation with Gerrard

Seven years later, in 2022, Akinfenwa then told a brilliant story where Gerrard actually apologised to him moments before netting the winner. Speaking to William Hill's Stripped podcast, Akinfenwa hailed Gerrard as his ‘idol’ before revealing their brilliant exchange before the Liverpool man produced the inevitable.

“People ask who the best player I’ve played against is. It’s Stevie G. And not just because he is my idol, it’s because, 20 minutes into that game [AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Liverpool], it looked like he had just decided, ‘I’m bored now, let’s go and score.’ He picked the ball up on the halfway line, put it out wide, got in the box and headed it in. That’s what it felt like. “Later Stevie had a free-kick, and as I walked past him, as he’s putting the ball down he says, ‘sorry big man.’ I look at him like whatever. He puts the ball down and bends it over the wall. The second goal of the game, they win 2-1, and I miss the chance to go back to Anfield.”

Imagine being so good that you just know you are going to score while standing over a set-piece. Even better, having the audacity to let the opponents know what was around the corner. It’s the stuff of genius. Akinfenwa – who recently ranked the 10 best strikers of the Premier League era - managed to get Gerrard's shirt after the game, and he revealed the lengths he went to ensure he did.

“I told everyone that I was going to get Gerrard’s shirt. I loved my Wimbledon team-mates but I threatened them. I won’t sugar-coat it. I said, ‘if any of you ask for Stevie G’s shirt, there’s going to be a problem.’ I played with Joe Allen at Swansea, who was at Liverpool at the time, so I gave him a call and arranged it prior. “I said, ‘tell Stevie that the big man wants his shirt.’ And he texted me back saying: ‘Stevie says he’s got you.’ I told the Wimbledon boys it will be a straight-up misunderstanding if you take his shirt. But Stevie was a man of his word, and we embraced afterward, and then I showed the world that he gave it to me."

The pair only faced each other once across their respective careers, much to the dismay of the former Wycombe Wanderers frontman. As alluded to, Gerrard has turned his hand to management in the Middle East and snared the signature of former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson over the summer in one of the most controversial transfers of all time. Meanwhile, the lovable Akinfenwa has, back in March 2023, came out of retirement to join Faversham Town to help their bid to avoid relegation from Isthmian South East.