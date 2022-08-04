Highlights Eric Cantona named his greatest XI in football history back in 2006

Cantona's side is full of football legends, including former teammates Roy Keane and Carlos Valderrama

One of the biggest omissions from Cantona's greatest XI is Pele, while Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario also miss out

Eric Cantona is a bona fide footballing legend. The Frenchman remains one of the Premier League's greatest ever players thanks to his heroic exploits under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. Cantona was signed from arch rivals Leeds United in 1992 and proved to be the catalyst for an era of dominance at Old Trafford. In his five years at United, 'King Eric' scored 81 goals, assisted a further 62 and won nine trophies - including four Premier League titles.

The man is an icon and despite the fact his game time on the international stage was limited due to the presence of Zinedine Zidane, Cantona still managed to bag 20 goals in just 45 appearances for Les Bleus.

Eric Cantona - career stats (as per Transfermarkt) Games Goals Assists Auxerre (1983-1988) 94 29 - Marseille (1988-1991) 43 14 2 Bordeaux (1989) 12 6 - Nimes (1991-1992) 16 2 - Leeds United (1992) 34 14 5 Manchester United (1992-1997) 185 82 62 France (1987-1995) 45 20 3

Yeah, he was pretty darn good, so when someone who has achieved as much in the sport as Cantona has speaks, you hang on every single word. Especially when it's him naming his 'perfect XI'...

Back in 2006, the folks over at FourFourTwo asked Cantona to pick his team and some very interesting selections were made. Former United colleague Roy Keane made the cut, while the likes of Pele, Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario all missed out. Obviously due to the fact the team was chosen in 2006, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo do not feature either. So, let's take a look at Cantona's picks...

GK | Rene Higuita (Colombia)

Cantona said: "Yes, he did tricks, but he was also a great keeper. I loved his energy, his excitement, his desire to take risks. He made mistakes, but he had a real spirit for the game. The Scorpion was against England, wasn't it? He kept the ball out and that's all that matters. I want entertainers in my team."

As Cantona alluded to, Higuita was a real maverick of a goalkeeper. He earned the nickname El Loco ("The Madman") due to his behaviour on the pitch. While he was a superb goalkeeper, he also had a knack of scoring goals. He hit the back of the net 43 times during his career, with many of those coming from free-kicks and penalties.

RB | Junior (Brazil)

Cantona said: "He was a strong player, a real man. He played a big role in that great Brazil side from the 1982 World Cup - some say the greatest ever team not to win the tournament. He could defend, but he could be very good attacking too. I liked the way he expressed himself. He always seemed to enjoy his football."

Junior featured for Flamengo, Torino and Pescara during his illustrious football career, while he also made 74 appearances for Brazil. In 2004, he was named by Pelé as one of the top 125 greatest living footballers.

CB | Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)

Cantona said: "He was a leader of men, a dominant presence who could bring the ball out with grace and skill. But I tell you this: he broke my heart. As an eight-year-old, I watched the 1974 World Cup Final between West Germany and Holland and I was supporting the Dutch. I cried my eyes out when they lost. I was very sad, but now I understand all about the brilliance of the Kaiser."

Beckenbauer is arguably the greatest defensive minded player in football history. The Bayern Munich legend made 103 appearances, guiding them to a World Cup triumph in 1974. He won the Ballon d'Or twice (1972 and 1976) and finished on the podium a further three times (1966, 1974, 1975).

LB | Giacinto Facchetti (Italy)

Cantona said: "You have to have an Italian defender and there was no one better than Facchetti. I was too young to see him play live, but I saw highlights from the late-60s and I instantly liked him. He was a noble player, hard and skillful. He scored a lot of goals for a full-back too."

A one-club man, Facchetti enjoyed his whole 18-year professional career at Inter Milan. He helped them to nine trophies, including four Serie A titles and two European Cup triumphs. He made 94 appearances for Italy and was part of their European Championship winning side in 1968.

CM | Roy Keane (Republic of Ireland)

Cantona said: "Do I need to say why? He was the best in midfield; he could play everywhere. He could play the holding role and be defensive, but then he could suddenly burst forward and score goals. He was so intelligent in how he played the game and let me tell you: it felt good to have him behind me for four seasons. He'd win the ball and then give it to me. And what a character! He'd lead my team and inspire them."

Keane was a warrior on the football pitch. He would do absolutely everything in his power to end up on the winning side whenever he took to the pitch and his burning desire to succeed never wavered. Cantona knows just how good the Irishman was having been teammates at Man United from 1993-1997.

RM | Carlos Valderrama (Colombia)

Cantona said: "A lot of people only remember his hair, but he was a wonderful footballer. We played together at Montpellier and it was an absolute pleasure. He is a shy and quiet man, but also has a strong character. Physically he wasn't great, but he had such vision and could get the ball where he wanted. He was a very generous player, he never thought about himself."

Cantona and Valderrama had the pleasure of playing alongside each other at Marseille from 1988-1991. The Colombian is regarded as one of the greatest South American players ever, having won the South American Footballer of the Year award in 1987 and 1993.

LM | Diego Maradona (Argentina)

Cantona said: "Some say Pele was the greatest player of all time, but not me. Maradona will always be the greatest. He won World Cup in 1986, narrowly lost in the final in 1990 and then in 1994 maybe would have won it again had he not been banned. The crucial difference with Pele is that Maradona wasn't surrounded by great players; he had to carry the team himself. If you took Maradona out of Argentina they would not win the World Cup, but I think Brazil without Pele would still have won."

Maradona needs no introduction. Cantona considers the Argentine to be the greatest player in football history and he's certainly not alone in thinking that.

RW | Garrincha (Brazil)

Cantona said: "Sadly I have only seen a few highlights of him in action, but he's the kind of player I'd want in my team. He was a perfect footballer. The way people speak and write about him drew me to him. He is maybe hidden from us now, but if he played today he would be one of the best in the world. He had so much skill."

Garrincha was a wizard with the ball at his feet. The things he could do on the football pitch were just mesmerising. The Brazilian made 50 appearances for his country and starred in their World Cup winning campaigns in 1958 and 1962.

LW | Johan Cruyff (Holland)

Cantona said: "I loved the Dutch in the 70s, they excited me and Cruyff was the best. He was my childhood hero; I had a poster of him on my bedroom wall. He was a creator. He was at the heart of a revolution with his football. Ajax changed football and he was the leader of it all. If he wanted he could be the best player in any position on the pitch."

Cruyff featured for the likes of Ajax and Barcelona in his legendary career. He won his first Ballon d'Or trophy in 1971, before going on to win the illustrious trophy again in 1973 and 1974.

ST | Mario Kempes (Argentina)

Cantona said: "Kempes is remembered for helping to win the World Cup with Argentina in 1978, but he was also great for Valencia in Spain. He could score goals, and importantly for me, he did it with such elegance. He was tall, so good in the air, and on the floor he was quick and clinical in front of goal."

Kempes was a lethal goalscorer who scored 149 goals for Valencia across two spells. As Cantona noted, he was influential in Argentina's 1978 World Cup triumph, scoring six times (including twice in the final).

ST | George Best (Northern Ireland)

Cantona said: "He was a free spirit and had such charisma. With George and the rest of these players, I am sure we would have a lot of fun on the team bus! He loved life, but when it came to the game he was always focused. He gave everything he had to win. Yes, he left Old Trafford early, but he started at a young age and left so many great memories."

A Manchester United legend, Best played 474 times for the Red Devils, scoring 181 goals and helping the club to four trophies. He won the Ballon d'Or trophy in 1968, months after helping United to their first European Cup triumph.