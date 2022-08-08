A crucial aspect of Fantasy Premier League's allure lies in its unique blend of sporting knowledge, tactical nous, and an unexpected dash of comedic wit - all encapsulated within the confines of your team's name. It's a golden opportunity to let your humour shine, potentially earning you much mirth and admiration from your friends, colleagues, and fellow FPL enthusiasts.

This is the case for the all-new 2023/24 campaign, and the naming process is a thoroughly enjoyable part of the pre-season ritual in the FPL community is the annual task of naming your team. This activity is a significant part of the game's appeal, allowing you to inject a bit of personality, wit, and creativity into your competitive engagement with others. Not to mention, it could give you a psychological edge, as a humorous name might make your competition underestimate you, which can work in your favour.

While the parameters are somewhat constrained – 20 characters to be exact – it’s a challenge that sees many managers flex their creative muscles and deliver some outstandingly clever and comically ingenious outcomes. Many of these often revolve around the players themselves, with imaginative puns and cheeky wordplay designed to elicit laughs while paying homage to some of football's biggest stars.

Now, "Chicken-tikka Mohamed Salah" is a prime example of the breed. It's a fusion of popular culture, exotic cuisine, and a footballing icon. Even though it's become somewhat overused in recent times, it remains a perfect demonstration of how to devise a quirky, light-hearted, yet memorable team name.

As the new season rapidly approaches, the time has come to think about your team's name for the 2023/24 campaign. Fortunately, here at GiveMeSport, we've made the task a little easier for you. We've scoured the depths of our collective imagination to compile a list of the 100 funniest, most creative team names you could consider adopting.

But before we dive into this comic treasure chest, let's set down a few ground rules. Remember, your team name can't exceed 20 characters. And more importantly, it must not be discriminatory or hurtful in any way. The FPL's priority is to create a respectful and inclusive gaming environment for all. Failure to comply with these rules could result in your removal from the league. The aim here is to celebrate humour and creativity while maintaining respect for all.

200 Funniest Names For Fantasy Premier League 23/24

So let's delve into this humour-laden collection of team names, promising to add a dash of comedic charm to your FPL adventure in 2023:

Tinky Winky Dipsy Lallana Poe

Pique My Interest

You Petr Cech Yourself

Down to Chiellini

Arda Than You

Man of the Mats

Draft or Pique

Haven’t Jota Clue

Top Dier

Bernd Notice

King Kane

Alba and the 40 Speeds

Elneny and the Jets

Kroosin like Toni

Blink 1 Eto'o

Taking the Mkhitaryan

Blind At The Back

Not A Karius In The World

Pimps and Hojbjergs

Kindergarten Klopp

You Kante Be Serious?

You Musa Be Joaquin?

Pelle and Dembele On Your Telly

Three Cheers for Ramirez

De Roon Is On Fire

All's Fer in Love And War

Right In The Feghoulis

Real SoSoBad

Inter Row Z

Here's Bony!

A Room with a Pugh

Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

The Secret Life of Pep

Taking Le Tiss

All The Smallings

Carra on Camping

Hoilett the Dogs Out

Ibe Gotta Feeling

Allardyce Lost

Rooney Tunes

The Seven Year Bilic

Chicken Tikka Mo Salah

When Harry Met Alli

Best Ings In Life Are Free

Hanging By a Fred

Hakuna Mateta

Stranger Mings

Old Havertz Die Hard

Come Digne With Me

Boom Xhakalaka

Hakuna Mateta - what a wonderful phrase!

Game of Stones

Delph and Safety

The Vardy Boys

Citizen Kane

Glory, Glory Salah-lujah

Luke KyleWalker

Guns ‘n’ Moses

Loftus-Cheeky Nandos

Silva lining

Earth, Wind and Maguire

Me, My Delph and I

No Kane, No Gain

Curl Up and Dier

Obi-Wan Iwobi

Lallana’s in Pyjamas

Sixth Spence

Botman and Robin

Areola Grande

Kinder Mbeumo

Winter WonderHaaland

Finding Neto

Alisson Wonderland

Cancelo Culture

Backstreet Moyes

Dallas Buyers Club

Uptown Dunk

Iheanacho Libre

Gilmour Girls

Sound Of The Lloris

Thomas The Frank Engine

Rice, Rice Baby

Men Behaving Chadli

Willian Dollar Baby

Giroud Let The Dogs Out?

One Flew Over Lukaku’s Nest

Gangsters Allardyce

Pique Blinders

Dukes Of Hazard

Kings Of Leon Osman

The Cesc Pistols

Chicken Tikka Mo Salah

Giroud awakening

When Harry Met Alli

Alice in Hangend

It would be Ruud not to

Jar of Hart

Ji-Sung Park the bus

Nani McPhee

Stranger Ings

Always on Targett

Rolling Stones

Dial M for Mertens

InSané in the Membrane

Son of a Pitch

Gylfi Pleasures

De Gea Bar

Dostbusters

Lloris the Hounds

PogBoom

Neuer Say Never Again

Hakimi & Rüdiger

Sterling Silverware

VARcelona

Agueroooo!

Hazardous Material

No Fuchs Given

Goal of Duty

Baines on Toast

Kepa Faith

Balotelli-Tubbies

Rock'n'Rolando

For Fuchs Sake

Who Ate All Depays?

Lamela Anderson

Count on Mount

Firmino’s Dentist

Stones in Glass Houses

Guns N' Rosicky

Messi Nessy

Enter Shaqiri

Mee, Myself and I

Smack My Bilic Up

Moura the Same

The Men Who Stare at Gotze

Slumdog Mignolet

The Kouyate Kid

Dzeko and the Bunnymen

How I Met Your Mata

Lord of the Ings

Klose But No Cigar

Deeney in a Bottle

The Zarate Kid

Run the Kewells

Lady Yaya

Jingle All The Ney

Absolutely Fabregas

Can't Handle the Huth

The Vincibles

The Big Lewandowski

Bony & Clyde

Grealish the Beast

Tevez Dispenser

Neville Wears Prada

Puncheon Above My Weight

Purple Reina

50 Shades of O'Shea

Kroos Control

Out on Bale

No Weimann No Cry

Salt & Pepe

The Wizard of Özil

Sweet Child O'Shea

Akinfenwa Pancakes

Petr Cech Yourself

Murderonzidanesfloor

Borussia Teeth

HuttonDressedAsLahm

Batshuayi Crazy

Ctrl Alt De Laet

UnReal Madrid

Not So Hotspur

Ayew Ready For This?

Ibe Back

Bellerin Than Out

Vardy Hard Party

Smells like Team Spirit

Pepe's Piglets

Pjanic at the Disco

Crouch Potato

Cesc and the City

Benteke Fried Chicken

Pique and the Bruyne

Disco Stuarridge

Rüdiger's Rangers

Van Der Fart

Chamakh My Pitch Up

Dembele Tower

Quit Playing with my Hart

Klopps and Robbers

School of Hard Knocks

Every Day I'm Shuffling

Knockaert Punch

Mertesacker’s Turtle Necks

Where’s Wondo?

Don’t Be Upsetti, Eat Some Spaghetti

Eye of the Schweinsteiger

Valeri's Angels

Bacuna Matata

Not a Kalou

Marco Polo

Undeniably, "Alice in Hangeland" is one of the finest and wittiest in the lineup. A masterful mix of a classic novel and a legendary player, it's a prime example of the humorous potential of team naming in FPL.

Now you're armed with a hundred rib-tickling, grin-inducing team names crafted to infuse your FPL experience with a much-needed dose of humour. The question is, which one tickles your funny bone the most? Each name carries a pun, an inside joke, a piece of history, or a pop culture reference that makes it stand out, making the choice all the more challenging – and fun!

This is just a taste of what you could come up with for your team name. The possibilities are nearly endless. Don't be afraid to think outside the box and create your own puns. A cleverly constructed name not only reflects your humour and creativity but also your understanding of football, its players, and its culture. It's an essential part of the FPL experience.

Remember, while your ultimate goal in FPL might be to score as many points as possible and ascend to the top of the table, it's equally important to have fun along the way. After all, that's what games are for. By selecting a funny and creative name for your team, you're enhancing not just your own enjoyment of the FPL, but also that of others in your league. So embrace the challenge and let your humour shine through!

So, we're curious – which one of these 100 hilarious names resonates the most with your funny bone? Or perhaps you have an entirely unique name brewing in your creative mind? Whichever direction you choose, remember that the essence of the Fantasy Premier League extends beyond the field of play, encapsulating humour, camaraderie, creativity, and strategic thinking. Enjoy the upcoming FPL season, and may the best team – with the funniest name – win!