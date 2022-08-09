John Cena named Vince McMahon as the sole person in his WWE Mount Rushmore when asked the question in 2022.

There's no denying Vince McMahon's impact on the wrestling world. It's clear that WWE wouldn't be where it is today without the 78-year-old.

Vince turned WWE into the global juggernaut that we know and love today, and he's earned a lot of supporters as a result, although also some critics for his behaviour too.

How does John Cena feel about Vince McMahon?

One of Vince's biggest supporters is John Cena, who the Executive Chairman gave his start to when he walked onto WWE's main roster in 2002.

Vince turned Cena into one of wrestling's biggest ever stars, setting up the 16-time World Champion to transition into Hollywood, which he's now done, becoming an established movie star.

Who is in John Cena's WWE Mount Rushmore?

Cena appeared at Comic-Con in Wales during the summer of 2022, where he was asked by a fan to name his WWE Mount Rushmore, as many other wrestlers are at these kinds of events.

John gave a rather surprising answer too, explaining that he wouldn't be naming four people, as is tradition with a Mount Rushmore, and would only name one.

Cena explained that he'd change things up and have a one-person Mount Rushmore, and would give that honour to Vince McMahon.

That’s a great question. I would change the monument, right. I would make it a one-person statue, and the face would be Vince McMahon.

Name John Cena Date of Birth April 23, 1977 (age 46) Height 6ft 1" Weight 251lbs Trained By Tom Howard, Christopher Daniels, Mike Bell & Fit Finlay Debut November 5, 1999 Titles Won 13x WWE Championship, 3x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x United States Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2x World Tag Team Championship, 2012 Money in the Bank match winner & 20018 and 2013 Royal Rumble match winner

You can say what you want about Vince McMahon, but it's clear that a lot of people working for WWE feel an enormous debt of gratitude to him, and Cena is seemingly one of those people.

Vince retired from WWE in January, giving up his active responsibilities as Chairman, CEO and Head of Creative, in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Taking over as Chairwoman was Stephanie McMahon, who also now serves as the company's co-CEO alongside Nick Khan, who was brought in to be WWE's President by Vince.

As for the Head of Creative role, that's been given to Triple H, a decision that has left many WWE fans excited about the future of Raw and SmackDown shows.

However, Vince returned to WWE in January of this year, essentially forcing his way back into power, by claiming that he wanted to sell the company.

RELATED: Several in WWE left 'unhappy' with release of 'underrated star'Many fans and critics didn't believe Vince, and thought he was just stating his intent to sell WWE to force his way back, but in April 2023, it was confirmed that he'd sold his company to Endeavor.

The deal was officially announced and completed last month, with WWE merging with the UFC to form TKO. Vince remains Executive Chairman of the new company, but for the first-time ever, isn't the majority owner.