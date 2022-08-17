Summary Cena had specific rules in his relationship with Nikki Bella, including a 75-page contract.

Cena's strict routines included tracking calories and dressing formally at home.

The Champ's involvement in Total Divas and Total Bellas was limited to his terms only.

Anyone who knows anything about former WWE Champion John Cena knows that he's quite a unique individual. Having entertained on WWE programming for over two decades, his mainstay as a babyface led fans to associate the on-screen Cena with the real-life Cena. Adjusting to life as a heel on his retirement tour, real fans within the WWE Universe know this isn't the Champ's first rodeo as a heel. Appearing on Total Divas and Total Bellas throughout the 2010s, Cena's unique way of living raised many eyebrows.

Appearing on the show due to his then-real-life relationship with Nikki Bella, interactions between one half of the Bella Twins and Cena led to hilarious viewing for fans of the show. The pair split up shortly after proposing to Nikki at WrestleMania 33. With the majority of their relationship documented on both 'Total' shows, one of the running themes throughout the shows was to follow Cena's specific routine and way of living. One of the more hilarious moments to come out of the show was the 15 rules he placed upon Nikki Bella whilst they were together, with this being the run-through of all those rules.

1 Nikki Bella's Role as Guest

Cena made it clear how he viewed her under his roof

Nikki and John moved in together during their relationship, but before that could happen, Cena asked his partner to sign a 75-page contract, making it clear that she was just a guest in his home. One clause in the lengthy contract stated that should Cena and Bella break up, which they did, Nikki would immediately leave the house.

Cena had a rough history with women in the past, so he wanted to make sure he was properly protected if his relationship with Nikki didn't go the distance. A particular episode of Total Divas highlighted the exact words that Cena said to Nikki about what could happen if they break up, and it makes for some harsh reading.

"I do not want there to be any misunderstanding regarding your presence at the home as my guest. In the event that I ask you to vacate the home, you agree to immediately vacate the home and remove any and all items you have brought into the home as soon as possible."

2 Total Divas & Total Bellas Appearances

The Champ could only be seen on his time