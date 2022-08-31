Conor McGregor is never one to shy away from the limelight and the headlines.

The Irishman is currently out of action in the octagon and is awaiting a confirmed returned date for his comeback fight against Michael Chandler, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still a huge name worth talking about.

Whilst he is at the fore of the promotion when you think about the modern era of UFC, John Cena is a similar figure in the world of wrestling.

Could Conor McGregor fight in WWE?

The UFC has recently announced a huge merger deal with the WWE under the umbrella of Endeavour who will be taking charge of the two huge promotions.

This has sparked rumours that McGregor could one day make the walk to the wrestling scene in the same way others have including boxing star Tyson Fury.

He first posted a photoshopped image of himself in a WWE belt which sent fans into a frenzy, but it appears he has recently played down an appearance.

However, WWE boss Triple H has since suggested he would be perfect for a role in the entertainment business given his brash personality and fighting pedigree.

It is certainly one to watch after McGregor's focus switches away from his UFC career.

Conor McGregor's brutal opinion on John Cena in 2016

The man from West Newbury, Massachusetts, is a 16-time WWE champion during his illustrious career, this leading on to film roles and even music releases.

Back to McGregor, though, and he doesn’t think particularly highly of Cena, especially if we throw back to his comments from a 2016 press conference.

It is easy to see how someone in Notorious’ position wouldn’t be all that fond of the wrestling business. The following quote shows just that.

“What’s the main guy? John Cena. He’s 40 years of age walking around in a luminous orange t-shirt and a headband talking about nobody can see him. We can see him right there he’s a big, fat failed Olympian mother***er.”

The pair are two of the most well-known names in combat sports and whilst McGregor may not be rushing to compliment “the big, fat failed Olympian,” he himself has crossed the threshold into another world.

In the August of 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, the Dublin man crossed paths with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. This boxing bout went the way of the American, which was hardly a surprise.

Cena is an easy target in truth given the way he has acted for decades when going through the ropes.