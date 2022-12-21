Key Takeaways Paris Saint-Germain are singlehandedly responsible for the biggest transfers in the history of France's top flight.

The capital club has not always had great success with their big-money moves over the years.

Joao Neves left Benfica to join PSG in the summer of 2024 for a fee in excess of £51m.

Ligue 1 has seen some of the best players in world football play in this prestigious league from across the globe. Megastars have made the switch from European giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid to play for some of the biggest French clubs going, creating huge moments in the Champions League as well as domestically.

The division brands itself as 'the League of Talents', and is a hotbed of homegrown potential. But the biggest teams in France have also had to dip into the transfer market over the years - none more so than perennial champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

The capital club are responsible for some of the most expensive deals in football history, let alone the costliest moves in France's top flight. Here are the nine biggest transfers in Ligue 1 history, including some massive names coming from the Premier League and beyond.

The Most Expensive Transfers in Ligue 1 History Rank Player From To Year Transfer fee (£) 1. Neymar Jr Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain 2017 189.5m 2. Kylian Mbappe AS Monaco Paris Saint-Germain 2018 153.6m 3. Randal Kolo Muani Eintracht Frankfurt Paris Saint-Germain 2023 81m 4. Achraf Hakimi Inter Milan Paris Saint-Germain 2020 58m 5. Goncalo Ramos SL Benfica Paris Saint-Germain 2023 55.5m 6. Edinson Cavani SSC Napoli Paris Saint-Germain 2013 55m 7. Angel Di Maria Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain 2015 53.8m 8. Manuel Ugarte Sporting CP Paris Saint-Germain 2023 51.2m 9. Joao Neves SL Benfica Paris Saint-Germain 2024 51.1m

9 Joao Neves - £51.1m

From SL Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain (2024)

At just 19 years of age, Joao Neves is already regarded as one of the future stars of PSG's midfield. A highly mobile player with above-average vision and the ability to break the lines with his passing, the young Portuguese starlet arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024 from SL Benfica.

It was a deal masterfully constructed by the French club's management, who somehow convinced their Portuguese counterparts to sell them their jewel at a price lower than their initial demands. The Tavira native immediately justified his sizeable investment, providing two assists on his first official appearance in Ligue 1.

8 Manuel Ugarte - £51.2m

From Sporting CP to Paris Saint-Germain (2023)

Paris Saint-Germain have long been on the lookout for a successor to Thiago Motta in the holding midfield position, but they thought they had found one in Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan - who initially shone on the European stage in Portugal, first with Famalicao and then Sporting CP - was offered a golden ticket by the French club in July 2023.

Despite the supposed pressure of a transfer costing over £50m, the young defensive midfielder made a more than convincing start to his career, which was widely acclaimed. As the season progressed, however, the level of his performances dropped and Ugarte ended up occupying a substitute role. A year after his arrival, his departure now seems inevitable. Manchester United are keen to seize the opportunity.

7 Angel Di Maria - £53.8m

From Manchester United to Paris Saint-Germain (2015)

Angel Di Maria made the move to Ligue 1 after an unhappy spell in the Premier League with Manchester United. El Fideo joined PSG in the 2015/16 campaign and had a successful six-year spell, winning 18 trophies with the club from the French capital. The trophy haul included five Ligue 1 titles and as many French Super Cups.

The Argentine forward scored 93 goals and created 119 more in 295 appearances. But beyond his performances on the pitch, the 2022 World Cup winner also managed to win the hearts of his fans with a consistently perfect attitude and an exemplary state of mind.

6 Edinson Cavani - £55m

From SSC Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain (2013)

Edinson Cavani made the move to France in the 2013/14 campaign after a successful spell at Italian side Napoli. The Uruguayan forward won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot twice, with his best season coming in the 2016/17 campaign when he scored 35 goals in 36 games.

During his seven-year spell in France, Cavani won 22 trophies with PSG, which included six Ligue 1 titles. Before being overtaken by one of his teammates, he also established himself for a time as the top scorer in the history of the Parisian club. Much like Di Maria, his warrior spirit and relentless desire to score have allowed him to forge a special bond with the Parc des Princes faithful.

5 Goncalo Ramos - £55.5m

From SL Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain (2023)

Trained at Benfica, where he also made his professional debut, Goncalo Ramos quickly demonstrated his many qualities as a centre-forward. A first-team regular after Darwin Nunez left for Liverpool, the Portuguese poacher established himself at the forefront of Benfica's attack, finishing as the league's second-highest scorer (19 goals) at the end of the 2022/23 season.

That was enough to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sign him, and he initially joined on loan, before being permanently transferred for the sum of £55.5m (excluding bonuses). After a rollercoaster first season, Ramos endured a horror start to the 2024/25 campaign, breaking his ankle on the opening weekend.

4 Achraf Hakimi - £58m

From Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain (2020)

Having come through Real Madrid's academy, made a name for himself on loan at Borussia Dortmund and taken things to the next level with Inter Milan, Achraf Hakimi arrived at Paris Saint-Germain with the reputation of being one of the best right-backs in the world.

He didn't earn any silverware in his debut season, but the 2021/22 campaign saw him emerge as a crucial member of PSG's title-winning squad. Now a permanent fixture in Luis Enrique's system and a three-time French champion (2022, 2023, 2024), the Moroccan international is determined to help the club achieve its many objectives, including adding their name to the list of Champions League winners.

3 Randal Kolo Muani - £81m

From Eintracht Frankfurt to Paris Saint-Germain (2023)

After recruiting Ramos from Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain were keen to double their centre-forward position so as not to miss out in the event of an injury to the announced starter. That is why the club decided to invest the exceptional sum of £81m to snatch Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The former FC Nantes striker arrived in Germany as a free agent the previous season, and made a huge impact in the Bundesliga, directly contributing to 43 goals (scoring 26 times and creating 17) in 50 appearances in all competitions. These are figures that he has yet to reproduce in Paris.

2 Kylian Mbappe - £153.6m

From AS Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain (2018)

After becoming one of the hottest prospects in world football, Kylian Mbappe moved across France from Monaco to Paris as he signed for a whopping £153.9m. Mbappe was one of the most talked about players after his phenomenal league and UEFA Champions League run in the 2016/17 season, where he scored six UCL goals in nine games and 15 league goals for a title-winning Monaco.

By joining PSG, the French superstar established himself as one of the best players in the world and was pivotal in France's 2018 World Cup win. Now at Real Madrid after a complicated end to his PSG adventure, the prolific forward is still the club's all-time top scorer (256 goals), where he has also won an impressive 15 trophies, including six Ligue 1 titles.

1 Neymar Jr - £189.5m

From Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (2017)

After an impressive four years in Barcelona, where he won eight major trophies, including the 2015 Champions League, Neymar took his talents to Paris in a world-record move in the 2017/18 campaign. During his time in the French capital, the Brazillian superstar scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists in only 173 games.

His performances have been crucial in numerous trophy wins for the French side, but they have never helped PSG reach the holy grail of the Champions League. But no matter, Neymar delighted countless fans and invoked the ire of even more sneering onlookers during a controversial stay in Ligue 1.

