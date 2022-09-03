Think you know everything there is to know about football?

Well, a question about a lesser-known football rule asked on an episode of popular British quiz show The Chase still has the potential to catch you out.

Even some football fans who reckon they know it all are likely to be caught out by this peculiar law of the game.

The question was: ‘In football, if a direct free-kick goes straight into a team’s own goal, what is awarded to the opposing team?’

There were three possible answers: A) Goal, B) Indirect free-kick, C) Corner.

The Chaser that day was Shaun Wallace, a Chelsea fan who won Mastermind in 2004 thanks to his knowledge of FA Cup finals - but even he was puzzled.

“I can’t remember,” he admitted.

Host Bradley Walsh is also a huge football fan and was equally baffled. The national treasure, 63, went close to turning professional with Brentford in the early 1980s but failed to make it past the reserves.

Walsh called time on his semi-professional football career aged 22 due to injuries before becoming a household name on British TV.

Walsh has still been loosely involved in football in various ways since almost turning pro. He's featured regularly on Soccer Aid since the fundraising event was set up in 2006 and also starred in the 2001 cult hit film 'Mike Bassett: England Manager'.

After hearing the question, Walsh said: “It’s not that I can’t remember… I’ll tell you what it is: A) Goal, B) Indirect free-kick, C) Corner, or D) An absolute miracle! It’s never going to happen.”

The contestant admitted she didn’t watch football but her answer (C: Corner) still confused Walsh, who said: “Why’d you put that?! It’s got to be goal. A goal’s a goal.”

Walsh was then completely taken by surprise when it turned out the contestant had actually selected the right answer.

(CREDIT: ITV)

Wallace, nicknamed ’The Dark Destroyer’ on the show, also managed to select the right answer and commented: “It’s one of those archaic rules. If you do that, it’s a corner.”

A bemused Walsh replied: “I’m not having that!”

“Every day’s a school day!” the contestant added.

Watch the clip here:

What do the FA's Laws of the Game say?

Indeed, the FA’s Laws of the Game clearly state that if a direct or indirect free-kick is kicked directly into the team’s own goal, a corner kick is awarded to the opposing team.

Under Law 13: Free Kicks, IFAB's 2023-24 laws state:

"BALL ENTERS THE GOAL

"If a direct free kick is kicked directly into the opponents’ goal, a goal is awarded.

"If an indirect free kick is kicked directly into the opponents’ goal, a goal kick is awarded.

"If a direct or indirect free kick is kicked directly into the team’s own goal, a corner kick is awarded."

It’s there in black and white on the FA’s website, Bradley!

You learn something new every day, eh?