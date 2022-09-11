Highlights Leicester City's title success in the 2015/16 Premier League campaign is widely regarded as one of the greatest achievements in sporting history.

Two key players from that title-winning team, N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez, have recently left the Premier League for clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The rest of the iconic Leicester squad have pursued various paths since that title success.

When anybody asks you to think of the greatest achievement in Premier League history, there is a high chance that someone will mention Leicester City’s title success during the 2015/16 campaign.

The Foxes finished 14th in the previous season and were unsurprisingly massive outsiders to finish first.

Prior to the beginning of the campaign, the East Midlands club were 5000/1 with the bookies to seize the crown.

Yet Leicester would beat Premier League giants like Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea to the silverware, picking up an impressive 81 points along the way.

To many it remains the greatest feat in sporting history and rightly so.

Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante leave the Premier League

But Leicester’s title-winning team has slowly been disassembled over the last few years, with many leaving the King Power Stadium and the Premier League itself.

Two incredible players from that team have recently left the English top-flight permanently, with N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez swapping England for Saudi Arabia.

Kante has joined Al-Ittihad from Chelsea, while Mahrez confirmed today that he had left Manchester City for Al-Ahli in a statement.

So, with two big players from that Leicester squad no longer in the division, what has happened to the rest of the iconic team?

We have taken a look at what the players and manager Claudio Ranieri are up to now seven years on from the incredible achievement.

Where are Leicester's Premier League title winners now?

The Danish shot-stopper joined Leicester in 2011 from Leeds United and went on to make 479 appearances for the Foxes.

Further silverware would follow after he lifted the Premier League too, with Schmeichel getting his hands on the FA Cup during the 2020/21 campaign.

He departed the Foxes in 2022 after 11 years at the club, signing for French club Nice.

He made 36 Ligue 1 appearances last season as his new team finished ninth in the division, but he reportedly annoyed his teammates earlier this year due to his poor training schedule and lack of leadership.

Right back: Danny Simpson

The former Manchester United and Newcastle man made 30 appearances for Leicester in their title-winning season and stayed on at the club until 2019.

He left for Championship side Huddersfield after making 133 outings at the King Power.

He then moved to Bristol City, but after spending time playing in their reserves, he had his contract mutually terminated in March 2022.

Simpson still does not have a club presently. He had been training with Macclesfield Town and admitted that he was scared of retiring.

Centre back: Wes Morgan

Leicester through and through, Morgan remained with the club until his retirement in 2021 after captaining them to victory in 2016.

Like Schmeichel, the defender would also stick around long enough to help his side lift the FA Cup.

Nowadays, the former Jamaican international is a key member of the Premier League Black Participants' Advisory Group.

Centre back: Robert Huth

German defender Huth remained at Leicester until 2018, at which point he decided to hang up his boots for good.

The former Chelsea and Stoke City man made 332 appearances in English football’s top-flight but returned to the King Power in October 2022 to take up the role of loans manager.

Left back: Christian Fuchs

What a player Fuchs was for Leicester back in 2016. The ultra-consistent Austrian never put a foot wrong that entire season.

He left the club in the summer of 2021 for Charlotte Independence, before then joining Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC.

Now 37 years old, Fuchs announced his retirement from football in January of this year, but he has remained at Charlotte as an assistant coach.

Right midfield: Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez went from strength to strength under Pep Guardiola at Man City and became a key part of several title-winning sides.

The Algerian helped the team complete an incredible treble last season, adding a Champions League winners medal to his vast collection.

Now 32, he has become the latest player to move to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Ahli in a £30m deal and bringing down the curtain on his Premier League career.

Central midfield: Danny Drinkwater

Drinkwater was a star for the Foxes alongside Kante in the middle of the park.

Chelsea snapped him up for £35 million in 2017, but his career would go downhill from that point.

Drinkwater never really settled at Stamford Bridge, making just 23 appearances for the Blues, and departing on multiple loans to Burnley, Aston Villa, and Reading.

He was released by the Premier League club in the summer of 2022, stating on his Instagram that he was disappointed by how it all went.

The 33-year-old is still without a club but has recently talked about his desire to return to Leicester now that they are back in the Championship.

Central midfield: N'Golo Kante

The most important player in this team? Potentially.

It was no surprise to see Kante go on to achieve incredible success in the game after departing the Foxes.

He lifted the Premier League and the Champions League after signing for Chelsea in 2016 and got his hands on the World Cup with the French national team. What a player.

Kante ended his eight-year stay in the Premier League this summer once his contract at Stamford Bridge expired, joining Karim Benzema at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Left midfield: Marc Albrighton

Albrighton was used in every single one of Leicester's games in the 2015/16 season, contributing an enormous amount to their on-pitch success.

He joined the team back in 2014 and is still currently at the club. Although he did temporarily join West Brom on loan in January 2023.

Now back at the King Power, Albrighton will be hoping to help the Foxes get back into the Premier League at the first time of trying.

The relentless workhorse that was Okazaki joined Leicester in 2015 and would score just five league goals as they won the title.

After four years in England, the striker spent several years playing in Spain for Malaga and then Huesca.

Now he can be found playing for Belgian outfit Sint-Truidense V.V. Okazaki found the back of the net just twice last season as his side finished 12th in the Pro League.

Mr Leicester himself. The Englishman, who will turn 37 in January, has remained loyal to the Foxes despite regular murmurings of interest from more high-profile clubs over the years.

After coming up through the leagues in English football, he established himself as one of the best goalscorers in the top division in the years that followed Leicester’s title win, getting his hands on the Golden Boot award in the 2019/20 campaign.

Last season was his most disappointing in a blue shirt as the Foxes were relegated. But even back in the Championship, Vardy has remained loyal to the club, rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia last month.

How about the rest of the squad?

Goalkeepers

Ben Hamer left Leicester in 2018 for Huddersfield but now plys his trade at Watford. He made just one Championship appearance for the Hornets last season.

Mark Schwarzer retired from football in 2016 after Leicester’s title success. The former Chelsea and Fulham shot-stopper made 514 Premier League appearances during his career.

Defenders

While he might not have played a game in the Premier League during the title-winning season, Ben Chilwell did feature in cup competitions.

He is now at Chelsea and is one of the better left-backs in the league.

Ritchie De Laet left Leicester in 2016 for Aston Villa but has been at Royal Antwerp since 2019.

Central defender Daniel Amartey only recently left Leicester, joining Besiktas once his contract expired.

Liam Moore now finds himself without a club after leaving Reading this summer, as does Yohan Benalouane, who most recently played for Italian side Novara.

Marcin Wasilewski, who played four times in the league for Leicester in their brilliant season, retired in 2020.

Midfielders

Championship side Bristol City is home for two players from Leicester's 2015/16 squad, with Matty James and Andy King both playing for the Robins.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Schlupp and Demarai Gray remain in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and Everton respectively.

Former Napoli midfielder Gokhan Inler most recently played for Adana Demirspor, but now finds himself without a club at 39 years old.

Nathan Dyer and Dean Hammond have both retired from football.

Attackers

Winger Joseph Dodoo played just 20 minutes of Premier League football in Leicester’s 2015/16 campaign. He signed for Burton Albion on a short-term deal in November 2022 but left after nine appearances.

Striker Andrej Kramarić left Leicester permanently in 2016 for German side Hoffenheim, where he has scored 115 goals in 253 appearances.

And fellow marksman Leonardo Ulloa has now hung up his boots, retiring from the game back in 2021 while at Rayo Vallecano.​​​​​​

And the manager?

Dubbed “The Tinkerman” during his time at Chelsea, Ranieri is still going strong even at 71 years old.

He is currently under contract at Cagliari, where he also managed during the late 80s.

Ranieri recently went viral for his emotional reaction when his team were promoted back to the Italian top tier via the play-offs last month.

While that might have been a tremendous moment, his most impressive achievement remains his Premier League success all those years ago.