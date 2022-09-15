Conor McGregor is undoubtedly a UFC all-time great.

The Irishman was the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two different weight categories simultaneously.

However, McGregor is arguably as well known for his pre-fight interviews, where he has provided great entertainment.

None more so than when he was dominating a pre-fight interview in the build up to his 2016 clash with Nate Diaz.

“Notorious” needles his opponent from the outset, telling the American to, 'take a coffee break,' when CNBC’s Jane Wells said the interview was going to be about money.

Conor McGregor's best UFC insult?

When Wells suggested that both men 'count to 10' for production purposes, McGregor pounced.

The Irishman suggested that this was beyond Diaz’s capabilities, saying: “Nate can only count to five."

This clearly irritated the Californian, who responded with a series of expletives. When the subject got round to the share of the purse, and how much of his share Diaz owed to McGregor, he responded angrily that he didn’t 'owe him s***.'

McGregor, realising he was getting Diaz wound up, said that his opponent owed him 'anything over 40 grand' as that was his last payday.

Fans have enjoyed seeing the exchange again, one comment being: “Say what you want about Conor, but he's a goat trash talker,” with another tweeting: “McGregor is one of the best s*** talkers of all time.”

The Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz rivalry

McGregor has proved throughout his career that while he can talk, he can also deliver. However, unfortunately for the Dubliner on this occasion, he fell short in the Octagon, with Diaz securing a rear naked choke, leading to McGregor submitting at 4:12 into the second round for his first UFC defeat.

The result, deservedly, raised Diaz’s profile. McGregor was self-critical afterward, however, also praised Diaz, saying: "I was inefficient with my energy. It was a battle of energy, and he got the better of that."

McGregor went on to defeat Diaz in a rematch via majority decision at UFC 202 in August 2016. It was a close contest and the former scored the cleaner, stronger hits throughout the fight.

McGregor said afterward: "We win, or we learn, I learned from the last contest."