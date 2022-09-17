Tyson Fury believes a prime version of Mike Tyson would’ve knocked him out in 30 seconds.

Well, at least that's what he once said in an old video that did the rounds on Reddit.

In a video that was posted to the website on the forum r/boxing by user ambitiousfinanceguy, it shows a video of Fury being asked a question about Iron Mike, who is his and his father's boxing icon.

Mike Tyson vs Tyson Fury... who wins?

The interviewer asks: “Now, your dad’s favourite fighter was Mike Tyson. How do you think you would fare against Mike Tyson, prime versus prime?”

In response to this, Fury stated: “I think Mike Tyson would knock me out in about 30 seconds!” he said while nodding his head with eyes wide open.

Brutally honest from a man who's never lacking in self belief and confidence.

Fury goes into every fight thinking, and arguably knowing, he will win. There's a reason he's not lost a professional fight in his career to date, despite fighting the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, and Dillian Whyte.

Speaking of Deontay Wilder, it was actually his response to the same question which led to Fury being asked about a prime vs prime battle with Mike Tyson.

The interviewer’s next question referenced the Bronze's Bomber's opinion that he would've beaten a prime Iron Mike, and that seemed to trigger Fury, who was having none of it.

Deontay Wilder backs himself over Mike Tyson

Fury’s reply to this was: “Wilder’s a dreamer. I’m going to punish him for even saying that!”

As we know, Fury would then make good on his word by defeating Wilder via KO during the 11th round in October 2021.

The Gypsy King holds two wins over Wilder, drawing the other, so it's fair to say he got justice for Mike Tyson.

Do you think Mike Tyson would really knock The Gypsy King out in 30 seconds, or would Iron Mike feel the Fury?