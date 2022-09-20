FIFA 23 TOTW 18 is here! Find out which players made this week's squad.

FIFA 23 TOTW 18 has been released!

Team of the Week (TOTW) is a promotional event that has featured in Ultimate Team since the dawn of the franchise. TOTW is released by EA each Wednesday and represents players that have played well the previous week in real life. These cards are released as 'In Form' for that week only and have boosted stats on their cards.

EA have tweaked TOTW over the years, with the most recent change occurring in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. We now have a 'featured player' every week that has double the boosted stats of a normal TOTW player. These players are specifically chosen by EA and are identified by a star icon above the Overall Rating.

Similarly, they also introduced a 'Silver Stars' player which is to be released via objectives weekly. This player will have a significantly boosted silver card and will not be available in packs.

Now we look forward to the TOTW promotional event in FIFA 23, so let's get right into things. Here's everything you need to know about it.

TOTW 18 in FIFA 23 was released at 6 PM BST on Wednesday 1st March 2023.

FIFA 23 TOTW 18 Full Squad Released

EA Sports have released TOTW 18! Check it out below.

Who would you like to pack the most from TOTW 18?

