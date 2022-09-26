Highlights Messi and Ronaldo have both secured their places among the all-time greats of football, alongside Pele and Maradona.

Messi now holds the record for the most Ballon d'Or awards with eight, while Ronaldo has won the prestigious accolade five times.

The debate between Messi and Ronaldo will continue for years to come, with some arguing that Ronaldo's hard work and dedication make him deserving of respect, while others believe Messi's genius makes him the best of his generation and possibly the best of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are sadly edging ever closer to their end of their illustrious careers. Ronaldo turns 39 in February, while Messi celebrated his 36th birthday in June. Regardless of what happens between now and the days they retire, both superstars have secured their places on the pantheon of all-time greats alongside Pele and Diego Maradona.

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire to become the greatest footballer ever. Messi, on the other hand, has always insisted that's never been a personal objective for him. How people remember him is down to each individual.

In terms of Ballon d'Or awards, Messi now leads the way with a record-breaking eight to his name following his latest triumph this week. The Inter Miami forward has secured three more Ballons d'Or since Ronaldo won the prestigious individual accolade for a fifth time in 2017. Asked if he believes he's the greatest footballer in history, Messi responded: “As I always said, I do not know if I am the best player in history or not. If I am one of the best, then this is a wonderful thing.”

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017: 'I'm the best player in history'

However, after Ronaldo sealed the 2017 Ballon d'Or, the Portuguese forward raised eyebrows with some rather forthright comments he made to France Football. "I don't see anyone better than me," Ronaldo said at the time, per The Independent. "No player does things that I cannot do myself, but I see things others can't do. There's no more complete player than me. I'm the best player in history - in the good and the bad moments."

Ronaldo's comments prompted a response from Barcelona legend Xavi, who was playing for Al Sadd at the time and is now the head coach at Camp Nou. "Messi does more things compared to Cristiano," the World Cup winner insisted during an interview with Tot Costa de Catalunya Ràdio, per AS. "Messi is the best."

Xavi continued: "If Cristiano considers himself the best player in history, that's fine, but those of us who see him train, there is no comparison. Messi is the best in history and we don't see it any other way."

Xavi, who went head-to-head with Ronaldo for club and country on numerous occasions during his own glittering career, added: "I imagine all of the managers in the world going out to stop Messi. Even if you do what Athletic Club did, man-mark him like in the Copa del Rey final, they still come out on top. He can't be defended against.

"Messi is the difference-maker and we always tried to give the ball to him in space with time to unbalance them. Messi is the player that makes the most difference in the world. It's more than obvious."

Players with the most Ballon d'Or awards Player Ballon d'Or awards Lionel Messi 8 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023) Cristiano Ronaldo 5 (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017) Michel Platini 3 (1983, 1984, 1985) Johan Cruyff 3 (1971, 1973, 1974) Marco van Basten 3 (1988, 1989, 1992)

Messi and Ronaldo debate will continue

While many football fans will argue that Messi finally won the battle between Ronaldo and himself the moment he lifted the World Cup trophy with Argentina, the debate will inevitably rage on for many more years - if not decades - to come. Ronaldo is admired the world over for reaching the top of profession through extraordinary hard work and dedication. That's not to say that the Portuguese icon wasn't blessed with remarkable talent because he quite clearly was, nor does it suggest that Messi hasn't worked extremely hard throughout his own career.

However, the general consensus is that Ronaldo has been forced to work harder than Messi in order to become one of football's greatest ever players, and for that reason he deserves enormous respect. Others, though, will say that Messi's genius makes him the undisputed best player of his generation and quite possibly the best of all time. And then you have those that argue Pele and Maradona remain at the very top of the tree for what they achieved and brought to football decades earlier.

Messi made some interesting comments about his long rivalry with Ronaldo after winning his eighth Ballon d'Or in Paris. He told reporters: “It was an epic competition between brackets. Athletically, he was very good and I think we benefited from each other because we are both very competitive and he also always wants to win over everyone and everything.

“I think it was a very beautiful period for us and for those who love football in general. What we have done all this time is very appreciable because as they say it is easy to reach the top but difficult to stay. We stayed at the top for ten or fifteen years, I'm not sure how many, and it was very difficult. It was very difficult to continue at this level and I think it was a great thing and a beautiful memory for everyone who enjoys football.”

A couple of months earlier, in September, Ronaldo declared his rivalry with Messi was "over" after he was left off the Ballon d'Or shortlist for the first time in over a decade. “Hatred? I don’t see things like that, the rivalry is over,” he was quoted as saying by The Independent. “It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have to hate Messi and vice versa.”

He added. “We’ve done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that’s the most important thing. He’s followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I’ve seen, he’s been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don’t see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I’m not saying we’re friends, I’ve never had dinner with him, but we’re professional colleagues and we respect each other.”