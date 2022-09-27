Highlights Phil Foden, often hailed by Pep Guardiola, has found himself starved of opportunities for England.

Robbie Fowler, Matt Le Tissier, Andy Cole, Steve McManaman, and other talented English players were also not fully utilised by England.

Pep Guardiola famously once described Phil Foden as the 'most talented' player he'd ever seen. Admittedly, this was probably an exaggeration, especially given Guardiola has worked with the one and only Lionel Messi, but the point we're trying to get across remains valid – that being if the best manager on the planet rates you so highly, you must be a pretty exceptional footballer.

At 23 years of age, Foden is already close to completing football. The midfielder has five Premier League titles to his name, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League winners medal. Added to that, he's a two-time PFA Young Player of the Year and two-time Premier League Young Player of the Season.

In fact, the only thing left for Foden to win in terms of silverware is an international trophy with England. The problem with this, however, is that it's pretty difficult for him to contribute to a successful major tournament campaign when current manager Gareth Southgate appears so reluctant to pick him.

We've seen this all before with the likes of Paul Scholes, Glen Hoddle and several other world-class stars of their era, who, for whatever reason, weren't used in the way they should have been by England.

The idea that England's most technically gifted player since Paul Gascoigne, who has even been touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner, can't start above Jordan Henderson right now, seems pretty staggering. Therefore, we've decided to take a look back at nine other insanely talented English footballers who were never fully appreciated by the Three Lions.

Phil Foden

Starting with Foden, there's absolutely no doubt that the Man City man should have been capped more. England are currently blessed with an incredibly talented group of youngsters, including Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, but Foden certainly belongs in the same category.

But with Southgate intent on playing Foden as a winger, the 23-year-old has found himself starved of regular starts in recent years. Foden himself has admitted to preferring playing centrally, yet Southgate has admitted he doesn't see the City star as an option in this position.

"He doesn't [play centrally] for his club, so presumably there's a reason for that," he said.

"You'd have to speak with Pep [Guardiola], the best coach in the world, who plays him from wide. He's always got the freedom to drift if we play him wide and that's important. It depends on the level of the game, really."

Paul Scholes

Scholes received 66 England caps, which is more than any other player on this list, but was frequently deployed on the left of midfield rather than in his preferred central role. That's pretty baffling given the nation looks back on the Manchester United legend as one of its finest players ever and why he wasn't used in a midfield three with Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, we'll never know.

Robbie Fowler

One of the nation's most gifted finishers ever, Fowler burst onto the scene at Liverpool and was expected to break record after record for England. That never materialised, though, with Alan Shearer and Michael Owen often keeping the Scouser out of the starting XI. He made just 26 appearances for the Three Lions in total.

Matt Le Tissier

The fact the man dubbed 'God' by Southampton fans only turned out eight times for England is a crime. Maybe if he had moved to somewhere more high-profile, things would have been different, but loyalty is a trait that ought to be rewarded not punished. He was arguably the most gifted player of his entire generation and was still never utilised.

Andy Cole

So, just the 187 Premier League goals for Cole in 414 appearances. For England, though, his record reads one goal in just 15 matches. Again, he's probably a victim of the plethora of attacking options England had available to them in the 1990s but surely, he deserved more game time?

Steve McManaman

A Liverpool and Real Madrid legend but McManaman never really got the opportunity to become a star for his national team. Despite being at the peak of his powers in 1998, he played a total of 18 minutes at that year's World Cup under Glen Hoddle. Throughout his career, he played 37 times for England —a dreadful waste of a unique and special player.

Glen Hoddle

Speaking of Hoddle, it's a surprise that he treated Le Tissier and McManaman in the way he did when he was England manager because he, of all people, should have realised the mistake he was making. Like Le Tissier and McManaman, he was a supremely talented creative player who had levels of flair many English players can only dream of, but was overlooked for starting spots in the Three Lions' World Cup squads of the 1980s.

Michael Carrick

Carrick played in an era dominated by the 'big three' central midfield forces in Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes. Their presence made it incredibly difficult for the United legend to get any game time and, despite his talents, he made just 34 international appearances.

Looking back, Carrick is often considered one of the most underrated players in Premier League history and it's hard to disagree. Indeed, he was a regular in Man United's midfield for more than a decade and while his calmness on the ball often saw him go under the radar, it was a trait that made him so vital for the Red Devils.

Steve Bruce

Viewed by many as one of the Red Devils' greatest-ever players, it might come as quite a shock to find out that Bruce was never capped by England - not once. He made over 400 appearances for United and skippered the club to two Premier League titles, but an England call-up? No, not good enough apparently.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

In terms of members of the current England set-up, you can throw Trent in there alongside Foden when it comes to underused players. Granted, the Liverpool full-back isn't always the best defensively and has to compete with the likes of Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier, but let's not forget Alexander-Arnold has been included in the World Team of the Year on two occasions.

While Southgate has finally started using Trent more regularly, predominantly as a midfielder, he still only has 20 England caps, which is nowhere enough for a player that would make it into almost every starting line-up in the world.