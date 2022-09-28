Highlights Mourinho threw Robert Huth's Premier League winners' medal into the Chelsea crowd after winning the title in 2006.

Huth hadn't reported on the final day of the season, angering Mourinho, which led to him throwing the medal away.

Mourinho claims he also gave away his own medal because the crowd was special and they contributed to their home record.

Jose Mourinho actually threw Robert Huth's Premier League winners' medal into the Chelsea crowd rather than his own after winning the Premier League title in 2006. That's according to former Chelsea pitch announcer and presenter, Neil Barnett. Footage of Mourinho throwing his medal into the Matthew Harding End is iconic and everyone assumed that the medal belonged to Mourinho.

Mourinho gave away Huth's medal

However, there are claims that suggest that it was actually Huth's. A Chelsea fan account tweeted an image of Mourinho throwing a medal into the stands with the caption: "Jose Mourinho throws his 2005/06 PL winner's medal into the crowd of Chelsea fans to show his love for them. One of us, forever."

However, Barnett - who worked at the club for 32 years before leaving in 2018 - gave a different version of events. "It wasn't his. It was Robert Huth's who hadn't reported that day in order to force a move," Barnett tweeted.

Huth had featured in 13 Premier League matches that season and was due a winners' medal. However, the German was left out of three of the last four matchday squads and he looked to force a move away from Stamford Bridge. And it seems his no-show for the final day of the season in which Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-0 angered Mourinho so much that he chucked his medal away.

Huth did indeed get his move that summer, signing for Middlesbrough for £6 million.

Mourinho claims he gave away TWO medals

While Mourinho may well have 'given' Huth's medal away, he claims to have also passed on his medal. "The crowd here is special," the Portuguese boss said at the time. "They have contributed so much to the record we have at home. It is extra special in the Matthew Harding Stand. The medal was for everyone. The lucky guy will go home with an incredible memory - or make a fortune on eBay. Someone gave me a second one, so that one went too.

"In Porto I kept the medal for me. That was for the Champions League and it was only one. I was guessing, in future, it could be difficult to get another one. I have one from last season in the Premier League and the medal is the same one. You can't keep everything."

According to the Daily Mail, one of Mourinho's medals was sold by a lucky Chelsea fan for an eye-watering ££21,600 in 2008. A second medal was then auctioned for £16,800 two years later. One of those belongs to poor Huth it seems. At least he later led Leicester to an incredible Premier League title and finally got a winners' medal around his neck.

Not the last time Mourinho threw his medal away

Mourinho repeated the act of throwing his medal into the crowd when his Roma side lost the Europa League final to Sevilla in 2023. Mourinho's perfect record in European finals was ended when he saw his side lose on penalties to Sevilla in Budapest. Mourinho was furious with referee Anthony Taylor after the match and waited for him in the car park to question some of his decisions. In his post-match interview, he said: "I want to stay at Roma. But my players deserve more and I also deserve more. I'm a little tired of being a coach, a man of communication, the face of the club that says we were robbed after every game. I'm tired of acting on every front. Next year we won't be playing the Champions League and that's a good thing because we're not made for it. And let's hope that Taylor, only officiates games in the Champions League and does the same bull**** there that he did tonight, and not in the Europa League."

BT Sport Pundits Gaizka Mendieta and Don Hutchinson reacted to Mourinho's medal toss after the final. Mendieta said: "He gave the medal to his fan another way of saying 'I don't want a silver medal'. It's nice because the fan will remember it forever."

Meanwhile, Hutchinson suggested that the gesture meant Mourinho would be leaving Roma.

He said: "It's nice that he gave it to the kid but I don't know what's going to happen. I was trying to read into any body language, I saw him on the pitch in a huddle with his team it looked positive from what you're trying to read. Then he gave the kid the medal. He'll need time to reflect but I think looked positive it's just whether he fancies a new project."

Huth: Mourinho was 'another level'

Despite seemingly having his medal chucked into the crowd by Mourinho, the German still has the upmost respect for his former boss.

"He is amazing. He came to Chelsea after winning the Champions League at Porto and everyone was in awe of him," Huth told Paddy Power’s Pitch Invader magazine per the Mirror. "For me and my career he was a total game-changer. He came in with his mentality, his training and preparation and just took the club to another level. It was always good, but with him it was something else - the sheer level of detail for training and for games too. We had ballboys at training! I've never seen anything like it.

"He didn't even want to waste even one minute of a player or a member of staff's time by having them collect balls. So he got a few teenagers from the local area, so that training was continuous. I remember thinking 'whoah, this guy means business!' His influence was enormous. He didn't give a s***. He just wanted to win."