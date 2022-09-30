Highlights Chelsea's head-to-head record against Tottenham offers optimism for the Blues, with only two losses in their last 10 matches.

Broja, a former Tottenham academy player, will be hoping to win against Spurs, given his cheeky dig at the club when approached as a youngster.

Mauricio Pochettino, returning to Tottenham as Chelsea's manager, is looking forward to the fixture and the memories he created with the club.

One of the fiercest Premier League rivalries is set to play out once again on Monday night, with Chelsea travelling across London to face Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby. And after Armando Broja admitted that he didn't know who Spurs were when he was approached by the club as a youngster, the Albanian striker will be desperate for his current side to return home with all three points.

The tie will see Blues gaffer Mauricio Pochettino return to his old club, this time hoping to see them drop points in the league, but emotions could not be more different at both teams right now. The Blues are, for lack of a better description, feeling a little blue, sitting 11th in the table after their most recent league defeat to Brentford. There had been growing optimism after some good wins against Fulham and Burnley, as well as a 1-0 triumph against Brighton in the Carabao Cup, but last week's defeat was a slap in the face. There was at least a positive response in their mid-week fixture against Blackburn Rovers, with Cole Palmer catching the eye in particular.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are flying high under Ange Postecoglou at the top of the league. They are currently two points clear of Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City, and could go five points clear if they beat their opponents on Monday and if Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta's sides both drop points.

Tottenham and Chelsea's head-to-head record offers optimism for the Blues

Chelsea's disappointing run of form both this season and last season stands in stark contrast to the teams who triumphed in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League during the 2000s and 2010s. And boy did those teams love a game against Spurs.

Up until their most recent meeting in February 2023 when Spurs triumphed 2-0, the Blues had been on a run of seven games without defeat against their rivals. In fact, in their last 10, Chelsea have only lost two of those matches, and in the history of the fixture, they have won 77 meetings compared to Tottenham's 56.

Chelsea vs Tottenham last 10 matches Date Competition Result 26/02/23 Premier League Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea 14/08/23 Premier League Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham 23/01/22 Premier League Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham 12/01/22 League Cup Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea 05/01/22 League Cup Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham 19/09/21 Premier League Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea 04/02/21 Premier League Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea 29/11/20 Premier League Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham 29/09/20 League Cup Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (5-4 pens) 22/02/20 Premier League Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

However, history counts for nothing in today's game. Tottenham's current form is seriously impressive, with Son Heung-min and James Maddison both racking up decent numbers in the Premier League goals and assists charts. Given their performances and Chelsea's woes under Pochettino, the Lilywhites are in a great position to record back-to-back wins over the west London club.

Broja started at Tottenham before joining Chelsea

But one thing that history does count for is bragging rights, with fans and players often using it as a way to get one over on their rivals. And players are not exempt from that either, as evidenced by Broja's cheeky dig at Spurs' expense a few years ago.

Although he came through the Cobham academy and classes himself as a Blue through and through, the striker actually began his career in north London after being picked up as a talented youngster while at Burnham Juniors. After two years in the Spurs set-up, though, he was poached by Chelsea in 2009 after impressing in a match against the Blues.

He then went on to become a star for the west Londoner's developmental sides, which have also boasted the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and so many more. Following his senior debut in March 2020 and loans to Vitesse Arnhem and Southampton where he scored 20 goals in total, including one against Spurs for the Saints in 2022, he has become a more established member of the Chelsea senior side. A first goal came against Wolverhampton Wanderers last year, but he has spent a significant amount of time out because of a gruesome knee injury which he picked up in a friendly against Aston Villa in December.

Broja's hilarious Tottenham story

Although he is now back among the fold, Broja, more than any other Chelsea player, will be hoping that his side picks up a win against Spurs on Monday. 'Why's that?' we hear you ask. Well, it might have something to do with the brilliant story that Broja told when remembering the early parts of his career - a story which really highlights where his loyalties lie.

Speaking with Players Tribune Football in 2022, Broja revealed his reaction when he was approached by Spurs as a youngster. Despite his mum and dad being ecstatic about the news, he cheekily said that he had no clue who Spurs were back then.

"I was at Burnham Juniors, the club I was first at and I remember going to a tournament," he said. "The Tottenham scout actually came to watch another boy. I happened to play well that tournament, I got top goalscorer and best player. "They approached my mum and dad before I even knew about it so when I came back, my mum and dad said; 'Tottenham came over to us'. I was just thinking, 'Who's Tottenham?'. Because I was quite young, I only knew my Sunday league team [and Chelsea]."

It all sounds like a dream for Chelsea fans. Steal one of their rivals' star players, make him into your own, play him in your first team, and then he comes out with this. You couldn't write it. It will no doubt irk Tottenham supporters, and Broja will be hoping that this moment doesn't come back to bite him on Monday. Check out the video below.

VIDEO: Broja's 'who's Tottenham' story

Broja could potentially return from knee injury and Pochettino looking forward to his return to Spurs

Although Broja has not played for Chelsea since irritating his knee ahead of the most recent international break, Pochettino said that he could be in line to return against Tottenham on Monday. All the focus, however, will likely be on the manager, who returns to north London for the first time as an opposition coach. The Argentine spent five years at Spurs before being sacked in 2019, guiding them to a Champions League final and nearly to Premier League glory, only for Chelsea to end those hopes in the infamous 'Battle of the Bridge'.

There will likely be some supporters who resent the Argentine for his summer move to west London, but Pochettino isn't worried about that. He, instead, is looking forward to the fixture.

"For me, it will be a happy day. We are professional but at the same time we are human and we feel. It's really special to go back to a place where we created amazing memories together. It's special, I'm not going to lie. That is true."

Despite all the context surrounding the game, there is no doubt about the outcome that Pochettino will want on Monday night. He will have to keep a lid on his celebrations, though, otherwise, the tension inside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium could boil over.