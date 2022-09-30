Highlights Anfield, home to Liverpool FC, has had the lowest average attendance due to ongoing construction, but once completed, it will be packed with fans.

Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium has the second smallest capacity and lowest attendance rate, with supporters yet to witness a home win this season.

Manchester United's Old Trafford is currently 10th in attendance, possibly due to fans protesting against the Glazers, but the team's performances at home have been inconsistent.

Which Premier League stadium has been the fullest this season? No, we're not talking which club has sold the most tickets because that will always be Manchester United because they have the biggest stadium. We're talking about percentages. How full has each stadium been this season?

If you've ever tried getting your hands on a ticket to a Premier League match you'll be aware of just how difficult it is. Pretty much every club sells out every single home match. But how many fans actually turn up?

If you're a season-ticket holder, you may decide to give the odd game a miss. Therefore, using data from Transfermarkt, we've ranked Premier League stadiums by how full they've been this season. Because the Premier League is the most exciting league in the world, stadiums are pretty much sold out for every single match. But come the actual matchday, some stadiums are slightly fuller than others.

Let's take a look at how full each Premier League stadium has been this season...

20 Anfield – Liverpool [92.3%]

Okay, there are extenuating circumstances for this. Liverpool had aimed for the expansion of their Anfield Road Stand to be completed for the start of the 2023/24 season. That would've taken the capacity up to around 61,000. However, several delays have meant Liverpool have had to play with a reduced capacity of around 51,000 and will until 2024 at the earliest. It means, inadvertenly, that they have the lowest average attendance in relation to their overall capacity - although that's entirely their own fault. Anfield will no doubt be packed once the expansion has been completed.

19 Vitality Stadium - Bournemouth [94.1%]

Bournemouth have the second smallest stadium in the Premier League but it's also the second emptiest in terms of actual attendance. Those Bournemouth supporters that have turned up are yet to see their side win home or away this season.

18 Selhurst Park – Crystal Palace [94.7%]

Palace have some of the best fans in the entire country but only 94.7% of their 26,047 capacity turns up at Selhurst Park on average. They are, however, close to starting work on a £150m redevelopment of their stadium.

17 Bramall Lane - Sheffield United [95.5%]

Sheffield United have returned to the Premier League but are currently finding life tough in the top-flight. Those home fans witnessed an 8-0 humiliation against Newcastle earlier this campaign.

16 Craven Cottage – Fulham [95.6%]

Craven Cottage is one of England's most famous stadiums and they have the ticket prices to match. On average, Fulham's tickets are more expensive than any other club which might explain why it's not always at 100% come game day.

15 The City Ground – Nottingham Forest [95.9%]

Nottingham Forest are on the verge of establishing themselves as a regular Premier League side having survived last season and now going settled this time around. They're yet to lose at home in the league this season with an average capacity percentage of 95.9%.

14 Villa Park – Aston Villa [96.2%]

Villa have made a strong start to the season but Villa Park is more empty than most Premier League stadiums during home matches. Perhaps their ventures in Europe means a few match regulars have decided to skip the odd home game.

13 Etihad Stadium – Manchester City [97.1%]

Man City fans are often mocked for failing to sell out the Etihad but they've done a pretty decent job filling their 55,017 capacity stadium this season. The fact they're probably the best side in the world certainly helps.

12 Stamford Bridge – Chelsea [97.6%]

It hasn't been an easy start to life at Stamford Bridge for Mauricio Pochettino but, for now, he has the backing of Chelsea fans and they're turning up to matches in their numbers.

11 Molineux – Wolves [97.8%]

Molineux's attendance has no doubt been boosted by the fact they've hosted Liverpool, Manchester City and rivals Aston Villa this season. They've picked up four points from those three games, too, beating Man City and drawing to Villa.

10 Old Trafford – Manchester United [98.2%]

Are we seeing signs of United fans protesting against the Glazers by being 10th in the 'attendance' table. Their performances at home have left a lot to be desired with unconvincing wins against Wolves, Forest and Brentford but losses to Brighton and Palace.

9 Turf Moor - Burnley [98.4%]

Burnley have returned to the Premier League but they haven't got off to a good start, picking up just one point. Their home attendances have been boosted by the fact they've already hosted Manchester City, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea - losing them all.

8 Brentford Community Stadium – Brentford [98.6%]

The Community Stadium only has an attendance of 17,250 and Brentford sell out every home game with almost 99% turning up on average. Those supporters are yet to see their side win at home this season, though.

7 London Stadium – West Ham United [98.6%]

West Ham have picked up where they left off and have made a strong start to the season after winning the Europa Conference League in 2022/23. They average 61,645 in their 62,500 capacity stadium.

6 Emirates Stadium – Arsenal [99.0%]

An Arsenal game at the Emirates is the hottest ticket in town at the moment with Mikel Arteta's side looking set to challenge for the Premier League title once again. The stadium is almost always bouncing these days. They've already faced Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City at home, winning twice and drawing once.

5 Goodison Park – Everton [99.1%]

Everton won't be playing at Goodison Park for too much longer with their new, shiny Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium set to be ready during next season. They will be hoping it won't be hosting Championship football in 2024/25.

4 St. James’ Park – Newcastle United [99.6%]

Newcastle are on the up under Eddie Howe so it really isn't a surprise to see they sell out their 52,338 stadium every week. On average, 52,030 Geordies turn up for home matches at St. James’ Park. Most of them also would have witnessed their 4-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, too.

3 Amex Stadium – Brighton [99.6%]

Brighton are one of the best footballing sides in world football right now and, if a neutral fan had the option to pick which Premier League club they wanted a season ticket for, Brighton would surely top the list.

2 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Tottenham [99.7%]

Spurs probably have the best stadium in the league and have made a fantastic start under Ange Postecoglou. The 61,872 average capacity have been rewarded with wins against Manchester United and incredibly dramatic wins against Sheffield United and Liverpool.

1 Kenilworth Road – Luton [100%]

Luton have a slight advantage in this table due to the fact Kenilworth Road holds just 10,726 people. After promotion to the Premier League, the iconic stadium had to be expanded to fit in with Premier League regulations. While they may struggle to stay in the division, you can bet it will be packed every single match.